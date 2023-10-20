« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 159031 times)

Online upthereds1993

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1480 on: October 20, 2023, 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 19, 2023, 12:49:19 pm
Think the answer is that the Echo only reports on crime and tragedies these days.

Oh I'm far too aware of that - it's been that way for years. Just noticed during the last few months that there seem to be a lot more of a specific type of tragedy
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1481 on: October 20, 2023, 01:12:21 pm »
The Echo is just a bottomless pit of misery and doom. I deleted the app a long time ago, but occasionally log onto their website whilst in work.

They had an article this week about a lad from Skegness who spent £100 to win a load of tat in an arcade. I couldn't resist a little dig in the comments, low and behold they actually replied saying, 'and you read it'. Reach PLC rag of a set up.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 02:59:48 pm »
Another example of mindless vandalism legitimised by Bonfure Night;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjkpmynk4e8o
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:59:48 pm
Another example of mindless vandalism legitimised by Bonfure Night;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjkpmynk4e8o
I used to love this time of year when I was younger, but it's horrible these days. Too many seem to believe the Halloween to bonfire night period is free licence to commit all manner of criminal damage to communities.

On a separate note, I see the vermin who murdered Ashley Dale has said the last year has been torture for him. Poor fella. Diddums, you scumbag.  :no
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:03:56 am »
I think the ability to but and use what are essentially weapons is now past it's sell by date. Friendly family bonfires, baked potatoes in the fire and the odd firework is a thing of the past now. Millions of scared animals, idiots with fire and random destruction and mindlessness is no longer sensible (as is burning catholics which people seem to have forgotten about)
These days we get halloween imported from the USA which can be fun for small kids, OK, but mischief, fireworks, belongs in the past.
Anyway, I'm sick of fireworks, it used to be bonfire night its now people's birthdays and all kinds of shit these days, enough.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:53:43 am »
I'm in two minds about it. Obviously, you get plenty of dickheads using Bonfire Night as an excuse to do whatever they want. I get why people don't like it.

On the other hand, there are so few traditional celebrations left in the UK anymore, and that really is sad. We live in an completely individualistic society, with everything sanitised or commercialised to the point of utter meaninglessness (the US-style-version-of-Halloween being one of them). Most other countries have multiple traditional or unique celebrations throughout the year. In England, what do we have? US-style-commercialised-Christmas, US-style-commercialised-Halloween, US-style commercialised-Easter. And what else? Pancake Tuesday?!

Living in Spain now, I see how much these sorts of celebrations help build some sense of community and common ground and a general link to the past. And actually one of those, San Juan, is controversial for the same reasons. San Juan takes place around Summer Solstace, involves the detonation of prolific amounts of fireworks and French bangers, and is celebrated like New Year with the tradition to stay awake until sunrise. You see kids as young as 5 (I'm not taking the piss here) lining up at pop-up fireworks stalls to buy them. The explosions do my head in, and plenty of other peoples too. But people here also value these sorts of traditions.

If Bonfire Night goes, we have literally no unique celebrations left in England. In my mind, rather than cancelling Bonfire Night, we should be looking for even more things to publicly celebrate. And for fucks sake have some more public holidays. 7 a year is an utter joke. Maybe people would like Bonfire Night more if you got a day off work for it?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm »
It's not the celebrations that are the problem. The issue is the hijacking of them. Bonfire night needn't go, but the selling of fireworks to the public needs to be abolished. Sadly, it's all just become one big anti-social free-for-all. Organized displays? Fine.

I'm fine with Halloween generally. Yes, it's been americanised but the little kids love it. It's mostly toddlers and young kids dressing up and going out with parents. The real problem is the night before. Criminal Damage Night. When the dregs of society live down to their reputation and brick buses with elderly passengers on and generally act like feral scum. That needs wiping out completely.

Christmas has been dead for a long time now anyway. A soulless commercial festival of greed and misery. Horribly hijacked and turned on its head. The complete opposite of what it really should be about. Those who still want it can have it. I just swerve the entire period because it's by far the most depressing time of the year. Shame really, because I used to love it. I'm not religious, but I could buy into the spirit of what it used to mean. Jesus seemed like a good socialist too.

This country just can't seem to do anything with responsibility and dignity anymore. Everything is hijacked and taken to extremes. Celebrations are a welcome aspect of life and socializing, but maybe we need to learn how to do them a bit better.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:53:43 am
Most other countries have multiple traditional or unique celebrations throughout the year. In England, what do we have? US-style-commercialised-Christmas, US-style-commercialised-Halloween, US-style commercialised-Easter. And what else? Pancake Tuesday?!

Ottery tar barrels

Gloucestershire cheese rolling

The Padstow Obby Oss

etc

https://www.iheartbritain.com/23-strange-quirky-british-festivals/

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:34:41 pm
Ottery tar barrels

Gloucestershire cheese rolling

The Padstow Obby Oss

etc

https://www.iheartbritain.com/23-strange-quirky-british-festivals/

Mud snorkelling
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:40:12 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Mud snorkelling
You're thinking of Glastonbury.  :)
