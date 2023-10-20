I'm in two minds about it. Obviously, you get plenty of dickheads using Bonfire Night as an excuse to do whatever they want. I get why people don't like it.



On the other hand, there are so few traditional celebrations left in the UK anymore, and that really is sad. We live in an completely individualistic society, with everything sanitised or commercialised to the point of utter meaninglessness (the US-style-version-of-Halloween being one of them). Most other countries have multiple traditional or unique celebrations throughout the year. In England, what do we have? US-style-commercialised-Christmas, US-style-commercialised-Halloween, US-style commercialised-Easter. And what else? Pancake Tuesday?!



Living in Spain now, I see how much these sorts of celebrations help build some sense of community and common ground and a general link to the past. And actually one of those, San Juan, is controversial for the same reasons. San Juan takes place around Summer Solstace, involves the detonation of prolific amounts of fireworks and French bangers, and is celebrated like New Year with the tradition to stay awake until sunrise. You see kids as young as 5 (I'm not taking the piss here) lining up at pop-up fireworks stalls to buy them. The explosions do my head in, and plenty of other peoples too. But people here also value these sorts of traditions.



If Bonfire Night goes, we have literally no unique celebrations left in England. In my mind, rather than cancelling Bonfire Night, we should be looking for even more things to publicly celebrate. And for fucks sake have some more public holidays. 7 a year is an utter joke. Maybe people would like Bonfire Night more if you got a day off work for it?

