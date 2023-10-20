It's not the celebrations that are the problem. The issue is the hijacking of them. Bonfire night needn't go, but the selling of fireworks to the public needs to be abolished. Sadly, it's all just become one big anti-social free-for-all. Organized displays? Fine.



I'm fine with Halloween generally. Yes, it's been americanised but the little kids love it. It's mostly toddlers and young kids dressing up and going out with parents. The real problem is the night before. Criminal Damage Night. When the dregs of society live down to their reputation and brick buses with elderly passengers on and generally act like feral scum. That needs wiping out completely.



Christmas has been dead for a long time now anyway. A soulless commercial festival of greed and misery. Horribly hijacked and turned on its head. The complete opposite of what it really should be about. Those who still want it can have it. I just swerve the entire period because it's by far the most depressing time of the year. Shame really, because I used to love it. I'm not religious, but I could buy into the spirit of what it used to mean. Jesus seemed like a good socialist too.



This country just can't seem to do anything with responsibility and dignity anymore. Everything is hijacked and taken to extremes. Celebrations are a welcome aspect of life and socializing, but maybe we need to learn how to do them a bit better.



Ottery tar barrels



Gloucestershire cheese rolling



The Padstow Obby Oss



etc



https://www.iheartbritain.com/23-strange-quirky-british-festivals/



That would be packing in a whole aspect of the celebration for a minority of idiots. And the council don't even have the money for organised displays anymore, anyway. And like everything else in thiscountry, as soon as it all falls to official events, it's only a matter of time before it gets commercialised (who wants to buy some tacky, plastic Bonfire Night-themed objects, anyone? Maybe a £7 cup of mulled wine to go with that?)As for this country unable to do things with dignity and responsibility these days.....the fact is, it never has. Bonfire Night used to be notoious for violence and rioting since it started in the 1600s all the way up to the mid-1800s. What goes on nowadays is comparatively tame (as it should be, because no one is going to condone rioting). Interestingly enough, this country was also among the first to celebrate the Running of the Bulls, since the 1300s (same as Spain).It was cancelled in the 1800s. Why? Nothing to do with animal suffering, of course. Like everything else in this country, it was cancelled because of persistent drunken violence. And obviously we're on a football forum, so it doesn't need repeating what the mob got up to in the 60s/70s/80s. In this country football has long been a replacement for other traditional communal acitvities.The closest we have got to adopting a new festival in this country has been Black Friday. How much more depressing can you get?! Agreed about Christmas in many respects. But for me it is still a great time of year for going to the pub, meeting friends, seeing family, and eating (and watching footy). As you say, you can do Christmas without the commercialism.I mean I'm all for those, but they're all local village festivals. I'm talking national or even regional festivals. With (preferably) days off work to accompany them. Why can't England make St. George's Day a public holiday, for example? It's a public holiday here in Catalonia (Sant Jordi - who is also their patron saint). Scotland has St. Andrews, Wales St. Davids, and Ireland St. Patricks.Long story short, I just think it's a shame the first instinct in the UK is always to start banning things, rather than taking in a wider view. I also think it's a shame we have lost any interest in communal celebration. The only events we are allowed to communally celebrate in (football, music festivals, gigs) invovle paying eye watering sums that are out of reach for many. The basic glue that binds wider soceities together has been sacrificed on the altar of individualism and rampant consumerism.