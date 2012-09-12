« previous next »
« Reply #3600 on: June 11, 2023, 07:28:59 pm »
Serie A - Relegation Play-Off Match : Spezia vs Verona - tonight, a 7.45pm kick off...





An extraordinary final matchday in Serie A last Sunday saw Spezia concede a 91st minute goal to Roma in the 14 minutes of injury time played. The resulting 2-1 loss means they ended the season on the same number of points as Verona (31pts).

They now both travel to the neutral Mapei Stadium for this one-leg relegation playoff match - a first in the Italian top-flight since 2005. Whoever wins stays in Serie A...


Spezia XI: Dragowski, Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Ferrer S, Zurkowski, Esposito Sa, Bourabia, Reca, Nzola, Shomurodov.

Verona XI: Montipo, Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tameze, Sulemana, Depaoli, Ngonge, Lazovic, Djuric.


https://twitter.com/SpeziaCalcio : https://twitter.com/HellasVeronaFC : https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Serie_A#Relegation_tie-breaker & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/italy/serie-a No extra-time - if level after 90 mins, it is penalties...


The match is on TV live in the UK on BT Sport 1 - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4661916/spezia-vs-hellas-verona


Streams: https://vipleague.im/spezia-vs-hellas-verona-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://elixx.xyz/roma.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?216 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?155 & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1 & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/dazn-1-italia & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/sport-tv6-portugal & www.ufcfight.online/sports/ufchd1 & www.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11332274 & https://seehdgames.xyz/chat/ch1.php & https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona & https://headlines.footybite.to/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona & https://race.f1livestream.top/spezia-vs-hellasverona

& https://www.soccerstreams.football/Spezia-vs-Hellas-Verona/11746 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/spezia-hellas-verona/1152019 (multiple links)
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/s%D1%80%D0%B5z%D1%96%D0%B0_h%D0%B5ll%D0%B0s_v%D0%B5r%D0%BEn%D0%B0_139717786 (multiple links)

« Reply #3601 on: June 11, 2023, 07:47:13 pm »
Any reason for the lack of fans? I know its a neutral venue but would have thought it would be packed.
« Reply #3602 on: June 11, 2023, 07:51:16 pm »
1-0 Verona already, Ampadu with a dreadful clearance.
« Reply #3603 on: June 11, 2023, 07:54:20 pm »

Spezia 0 - [1] Verona; Davide Faraoni goal on 5' - https://streamja.com/kgeXb


Not too sure why there are so few fans - maybe the lack of time to sell tickets, or for 'security' reasons? Spezia is a lot further from this neutral ground than Verona too...
« Reply #3604 on: June 11, 2023, 08:01:36 pm »

Spezia [1] - 1 Verona; Ampadu goal on 15' - https://streamja.com/4OpJl

^ Cracking strike that from the Welshman ;D

« Reply #3605 on: June 11, 2023, 08:11:09 pm »
2-1 Verona, nice goal. Great game this.
« Reply #3606 on: June 11, 2023, 08:19:33 pm »

Spezia 1 - [2] Verona; Cyril Ngonge goal on 26' - https://streamja.com/jmlWe


Enjoyable and fast-paced game so far. Straight to penalties if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes - there is no 30 minutes of extra-time...
« Reply #3607 on: June 11, 2023, 08:24:28 pm »
3-1 Verona, another deflection off of Ampadu.
« Reply #3608 on: June 11, 2023, 08:26:22 pm »

Spezia 1 - [3] Verona; Cyril Ngonge goal on 38' - https://streamja.com/q1PXk
« Reply #3609 on: June 11, 2023, 09:11:56 pm »
Great handball off the line :lmao
« Reply #3610 on: June 11, 2023, 09:13:05 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 11, 2023, 09:11:56 pm
Great handball off the line :lmao

Not sure if he should have done that. I suppose we'll find out after the penalty.
« Reply #3611 on: June 11, 2023, 09:13:41 pm »
Right decision to handball it then :P
« Reply #3612 on: June 11, 2023, 09:14:34 pm »

Mad decision by the defender to handle that...

Faraoni red card on 68 mins

Verona goalkeeper then saves the penalty! Verona playing with 10 men for 25 minutes...


Lorenzo Montipo (Verona) penalty save against Spezia on 68' - https://streamja.com/bWZ3E

« Reply #3613 on: June 11, 2023, 09:14:38 pm »
Im not even sure it wasnt hitting the bar and he could have got his head on it, surely.
« Reply #3614 on: June 11, 2023, 09:27:23 pm »
That was harsh on Bari, were promoted until the 94th minute, nearly 60k in there tonight, incredible support. Cagliari deserved the win though!
« Reply #3615 on: June 11, 2023, 09:32:28 pm »

Bari 0 - [1] Cagliari [1-2 on agg.]; Leonardo Pavoletti goal on 90'+4' - https://streamja.com/W410E

^ top passionate commentary, as ever ;D


Well in, Cagliari :thumbup
« Reply #3616 on: June 11, 2023, 09:42:38 pm »

Well done Verona. 3-1; full-time.

Spezia will be looking back at that penalty miss with 25 minutes still to play...
« Reply #3617 on: June 15, 2023, 11:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2023, 10:11:54 pm
True but can't be arsed with Mourinho and Roma's antics if we meet them.

Mourinho has declined and the Roma squad has nothing to worry us, bar Dybala.
« Reply #3618 on: July 28, 2023, 07:06:06 pm »

'Juventus are kicked out of Europa Conference League by Uefa for breaching FFP rules':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66342566


'European football's governing body has also fined Chelsea for breaching FFP rules as a result of "submitting incomplete financial information".

Uefa says the matter relates to transactions which took place between 2012 and 2019.

Juventus have been fined £17.14m, while Chelsea have been fined £8.57m.'

^ more info will be added to the above link soon...


edit: and here - www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0283-1899ede31dd4-3e4a12d922fd-1000--the-cfcb-concludes-its-proceedings-against-juventus-and-


« Reply #3619 on: July 28, 2023, 07:08:43 pm »
Yet City somehow get away with it, sort it out ya c*nts. Can't just wipe a couple of rats out and expect your house not to be infested anymore.
« Reply #3620 on: July 28, 2023, 09:37:54 pm »
Should have hired Citys lawyers!
« Reply #3621 on: July 28, 2023, 09:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on July 28, 2023, 09:37:54 pm
Should have hired Citys lawyers!

They probably did, as they got exac tly what they wanted. They basically got to choose their own punishment. There was talk of this a few weeks ago on some other thread, they asked UEFA to ban them for a year to get any punishment out of the way quickly so it doesn't impact them when they, as expected, qualify for the CL next year.

https://www.juvefc.com/report-juventus-reach-agreement-with-uefa-over-conference-league-participation/
« Reply #3622 on: July 28, 2023, 10:35:25 pm »
Absolutely detestable club. Can only imagine the amount pf cheating these pricks have done which hasn't come to kight.
« Reply #3623 on: July 29, 2023, 07:17:15 am »
Quote from: BoRed on July 28, 2023, 09:56:02 pm
They probably did, as they got exac tly what they wanted. They basically got to choose their own punishment. There was talk of this a few weeks ago on some other thread, they asked UEFA to ban them for a year to get any punishment out of the way quickly so it doesn't impact them when they, as expected, qualify for the CL next year.

https://www.juvefc.com/report-juventus-reach-agreement-with-uefa-over-conference-league-participation/

It's all bullshit. They accepted it because they're only in the Conference League.
« Reply #3624 on: July 29, 2023, 07:18:06 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 28, 2023, 10:35:25 pm
Absolutely detestable club. Can only imagine the amount pf cheating these pricks have done which hasn't come to kight.

The disparity between their historical domestic dominance and relative lack of European success says a lot (like a certain club in Trafford in the modern era). Both Milan clubs are more successful in Europe.
« Reply #3625 on: July 29, 2023, 07:23:17 am »
Quote from: BoRed on July 28, 2023, 09:56:02 pm
They probably did, as they got exac tly what they wanted. They basically got to choose their own punishment. There was talk of this a few weeks ago on some other thread, they asked UEFA to ban them for a year to get any punishment out of the way quickly so it doesn't impact them when they, as expected, qualify for the CL next year.

https://www.juvefc.com/report-juventus-reach-agreement-with-uefa-over-conference-league-participation/
It is not a given they will qualify for Champions League next season. Allegri is staying for another year and reportedly he has issues with Chiesa and Vlahovic, two of their best players, and both want out. Their only signing so far is Timothy Weah, who is not a world beater yet anyway, however they need to strengthen in every single area of the pitch badly and immediately. Even without European football, their squad is paper thin and an injury away from a crisis, especially in defence.
« Reply #3626 on: July 29, 2023, 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 28, 2023, 10:35:25 pm
Absolutely detestable club. Can only imagine the amount pf cheating these pricks have done which hasn't come to kight.

They don't like us either, but that is understandable.
« Reply #3627 on: July 29, 2023, 12:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on July 29, 2023, 11:36:43 am
They don't like us either, but that is understandable.
It was a ruck between two rival sets of fans, it could just as easily have been 39 Liverpool fans killed, it was a tragedy, no use them blaming Liverpool fans.
« Reply #3628 on: July 29, 2023, 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 29, 2023, 12:11:31 pm
It was a ruck between two rival sets of fans, it could just as easily have been 39 Liverpool fans killed, it was a tragedy, no use them blaming Liverpool fans.

How would you feel about Juventus if the boot was on the other foot.  I know I'd have problem with Juventus as a football club if their supporters killed a load of ours.
« Reply #3629 on: August 20, 2023, 10:30:39 pm »
Laughably good brace from Candreva in a 2-2 draw at Roma for Salernitana. Lazio lost late on despite leading too at Lecce. Brace for Osimhen yesterday, Good start to proceedings.
« Reply #3630 on: August 26, 2023, 08:37:11 pm »
Milan playing some lovely stuff here, 3-1 at halftime. Lovely worked goal from Hernandez.
« Reply #3631 on: August 26, 2023, 11:20:26 pm »
Pulisic, two goals in two matches, seeing if I can lure Ger in here for some unvarnished contempt...
« Reply #3632 on: September 1, 2023, 08:58:56 pm »
Leao just scored a goalazo. Somebody plz get the link
« Reply #3633 on: September 1, 2023, 10:11:14 pm »
« Reply #3634 on: September 3, 2023, 07:22:02 am »
Lazio scored 4 good goals yesterday, two of 'em questionable offsides.

That first one by Luis Alberto though... Is he the one that got away?
« Reply #3635 on: September 4, 2023, 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on September  3, 2023, 07:22:02 am
Lazio scored 4 good goals yesterday, two of 'em questionable offsides.

That first one by Luis Alberto though... Is he the one that got away?

He has been top 5 players in Serie A (in his position, if not overall) since ages - 95 goal involvements in the past 7 seasons for Lazio (from a Expected number of 52.2).  Brilliant little player.  His defensive numbers are the main weakness.
« Reply #3636 on: September 4, 2023, 04:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on September  3, 2023, 07:22:02 am
Lazio scored 4 good goals yesterday, two of 'em questionable offsides.

That first one by Luis Alberto though... Is he the one that got away?

Luis Alberto's vision and technical ability are top notch, he benefits from the slower pace of the league and from being the main man at Lazio (even more than Milinkovic Savic, when he was still there), their whole tactical setup is built around him.

He's found his dimension and he's enjoying a very good career, but he would have never had the same impact had he stayed at Liverpool.
« Reply #3637 on: September 5, 2023, 10:53:58 pm »
Bit off-topic maybe, so feel free to shift us to a different topic if there is one.

But it looks like I'll be in Cagliari when they play Roma at home in October - wondered if anyone knew the best way to get a couple of tickets to a game please? Cheers in advance.
« Reply #3638 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm »
Paul Pogba suspended by Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal.
« Reply #3639 on: Today at 06:53:46 pm »
4 year ban if found guilty, B sample pending.
