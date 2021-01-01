Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Serie A
Author
Topic: Serie A (Read 271695 times)
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,561
The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3600 on:
Today
at 07:28:59 pm
.
Serie A - Relegation Play-Off Match
:
Spezia vs Verona
- tonight, a 7.45pm kick off...
An extraordinary final matchday in Serie A last Sunday saw Spezia concede a 91st minute goal to Roma in the 14 minutes of injury time played. The resulting 2-1 loss means they ended the season on the same number of points as Verona (31pts).
They now both travel to the neutral Mapei Stadium for this one-leg relegation playoff match - a first in the Italian top-flight since 2005. Whoever wins stays in Serie A...
Spezia XI:
Dragowski, Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Ferrer S, Zurkowski, Esposito Sa, Bourabia, Reca, Nzola, Shomurodov.
Verona XI:
Montipo, Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tameze, Sulemana, Depaoli, Ngonge, Lazovic, Djuric.
https://twitter.com/SpeziaCalcio
:
https://twitter.com/HellasVeronaFC
:
https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN
:
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Serie_A#Relegation_tie-breaker
&
www.flashscore.co.uk/football/italy/serie-a
No extra-time - if level after 90 mins, it is penalties...
The match is on TV
live in the UK
on
BT Sport 1
-
www.live-footballontv.com
TV channels
around the worl
d showing the match live
(+ great for IPTV etc)
-
www.livesoccertv.com/match/4661916/spezia-vs-hellas-verona
Streams:
https://vipleague.im/spezia-vs-hellas-verona-streaming-link-1
&
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
&
https://elixx.xyz/roma.html
&
https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131
&
https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?216
&
https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?155
&
https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1
&
https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/dazn-1-italia
&
https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/sport-tv6-portugal
&
www.ufcfight.online/sports/ufchd1
&
www.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11332274
&
https://seehdgames.xyz/chat/ch1.php
&
https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona
&
https://headlines.footybite.to/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona
&
https://race.f1livestream.top/spezia-vs-hellasverona
&
https://www.soccerstreams.football/Spezia-vs-Hellas-Verona/11746
&
https://totalsportk.org/soccer/spezia-hellas-verona/1152019
(multiple links)
&
https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/s%D1%80%D0%B5z%D1%96%D0%B0_h%D0%B5ll%D0%B0s_v%D0%B5r%D0%BEn%D0%B0_139717786
(multiple links)
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:05:34 pm by oojason
»
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,721
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3601 on:
Today
at 07:47:13 pm
Any reason for the lack of fans? I know its a neutral venue but would have thought it would be packed.
Logged
AHA!
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,721
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3602 on:
Today
at 07:51:16 pm
1-0 Verona already, Ampadu with a dreadful clearance.
Logged
AHA!
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,561
The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3603 on:
Today
at 07:54:20 pm
Spezia 0 - [1] Verona
; Davide Faraoni goal on 5' -
https://streamja.com/kgeXb
Not too sure why there are so few fans - maybe the lack of time to sell tickets, or for 'security' reasons? Spezia is a lot further from this neutral ground than Verona too...
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:55:57 pm by oojason
»
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,561
The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3604 on:
Today
at 08:01:36 pm
Spezia [1] - 1 Verona
; Ampadu goal on 15' -
https://streamja.com/4OpJl
^ Cracking strike that from the Welshman
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:04:00 pm by oojason
»
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 73,297
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3605 on:
Today
at 08:11:09 pm
2-1 Verona, nice goal. Great game this.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,561
The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3606 on:
Today
at 08:19:33 pm
Spezia 1 - [2] Verona
; Cyril Ngonge goal on 26' -
https://streamja.com/jmlWe
Enjoyable and fast-paced game so far. Straight to penalties
if
the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes - there is no 30 minutes of extra-time...
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 73,297
Re: Serie A
«
Reply #3607 on:
Today
at 08:24:28 pm
3-1 Verona, another deflection off of Ampadu.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Serie A
