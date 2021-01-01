« previous next »
.
Serie A - Relegation Play-Off Match : Spezia vs Verona - tonight, a 7.45pm kick off...





An extraordinary final matchday in Serie A last Sunday saw Spezia concede a 91st minute goal to Roma in the 14 minutes of injury time played. The resulting 2-1 loss means they ended the season on the same number of points as Verona (31pts).

They now both travel to the neutral Mapei Stadium for this one-leg relegation playoff match - a first in the Italian top-flight since 2005. Whoever wins stays in Serie A...


Spezia XI: Dragowski, Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Ferrer S, Zurkowski, Esposito Sa, Bourabia, Reca, Nzola, Shomurodov.

Verona XI: Montipo, Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tameze, Sulemana, Depaoli, Ngonge, Lazovic, Djuric.


https://twitter.com/SpeziaCalcio : https://twitter.com/HellasVeronaFC : https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Serie_A#Relegation_tie-breaker & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/italy/serie-a No extra-time - if level after 90 mins, it is penalties...


The match is on TV live in the UK on BT Sport 1 - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4661916/spezia-vs-hellas-verona


Streams: https://vipleague.im/spezia-vs-hellas-verona-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://elixx.xyz/roma.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?216 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?155 & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1 & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/dazn-1-italia & https://ds.freestreams-live1.tv/sport-tv6-portugal & www.ufcfight.online/sports/ufchd1 & www.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11332274 & https://seehdgames.xyz/chat/ch1.php & https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona & https://headlines.footybite.to/1-spezia-vs-hellas-verona & https://race.f1livestream.top/spezia-vs-hellasverona

& https://www.soccerstreams.football/Spezia-vs-Hellas-Verona/11746 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/spezia-hellas-verona/1152019 (multiple links)
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/s%D1%80%D0%B5z%D1%96%D0%B0_h%D0%B5ll%D0%B0s_v%D0%B5r%D0%BEn%D0%B0_139717786 (multiple links)

.
Any reason for the lack of fans? I know its a neutral venue but would have thought it would be packed.
1-0 Verona already, Ampadu with a dreadful clearance.
Spezia 0 - [1] Verona; Davide Faraoni goal on 5' - https://streamja.com/kgeXb


Not too sure why there are so few fans - maybe the lack of time to sell tickets, or for 'security' reasons? Spezia is a lot further from this neutral ground than Verona too...
Spezia [1] - 1 Verona; Ampadu goal on 15' - https://streamja.com/4OpJl

^ Cracking strike that from the Welshman ;D

2-1 Verona, nice goal. Great game this.
Spezia 1 - [2] Verona; Cyril Ngonge goal on 26' - https://streamja.com/jmlWe


Enjoyable and fast-paced game so far. Straight to penalties if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes - there is no 30 minutes of extra-time...
3-1 Verona, another deflection off of Ampadu.
