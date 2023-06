.

Spezia vs Verona

tonight, a 7.45pm kick off...An extraordinary final matchday in Serie A last Sunday saw Spezia concede a 91st minute goal to Roma in the 14 minutes of injury time played. The resulting 2-1 loss means they ended the season on the same number of points as Verona (31pts).They now both travel to the neutral Mapei Stadium for this one-leg relegation playoff match - a first in the Italian top-flight since 2005. Whoever wins stays in Serie A...Dragowski, Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Ferrer S, Zurkowski, Esposito Sa, Bourabia, Reca, Nzola, Shomurodov.Montipo, Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tameze, Sulemana, Depaoli, Ngonge, Lazovic, Djuric. No extra-time - if level after 90 mins, it is penalties...