Great handball off the line
True but can't be arsed with Mourinho and Roma's antics if we meet them.
Should have hired Citys lawyers!
They probably did, as they got exac tly what they wanted. They basically got to choose their own punishment. There was talk of this a few weeks ago on some other thread, they asked UEFA to ban them for a year to get any punishment out of the way quickly so it doesn't impact them when they, as expected, qualify for the CL next year.https://www.juvefc.com/report-juventus-reach-agreement-with-uefa-over-conference-league-participation/
Absolutely detestable club. Can only imagine the amount pf cheating these pricks have done which hasn't come to kight.
They don't like us either, but that is understandable.
It was a ruck between two rival sets of fans, it could just as easily have been 39 Liverpool fans killed, it was a tragedy, no use them blaming Liverpool fans.
Leao just scored a goalazo. Somebody plz get the link
Lazio scored 4 good goals yesterday, two of 'em questionable offsides.That first one by Luis Alberto though... Is he the one that got away?
