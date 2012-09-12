They probably did, as they got exac tly what they wanted. They basically got to choose their own punishment. There was talk of this a few weeks ago on some other thread, they asked UEFA to ban them for a year to get any punishment out of the way quickly so it doesn't impact them when they, as expected, qualify for the CL next year.



https://www.juvefc.com/report-juventus-reach-agreement-with-uefa-over-conference-league-participation/



It is not a given they will qualify for Champions League next season. Allegri is staying for another year and reportedly he has issues with Chiesa and Vlahovic, two of their best players, and both want out. Their only signing so far is Timothy Weah, who is not a world beater yet anyway, however they need to strengthen in every single area of the pitch badly and immediately. Even without European football, their squad is paper thin and an injury away from a crisis, especially in defence.