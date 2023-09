He certainly wouldn't be the first to announce they were leaving and come back



For what it is worth, I did not always disagree with Iska. Although many here disagreed, he once stated what I thought were some very well formulated comments on a transgender matter, and I commented as such. (But let's not get into that now). So, I would actually appreciate his return. If nothing else, his views seem genuinely held and can be a useful foil for the rest of us.