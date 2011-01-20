« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 164387 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,733
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2880 on: September 17, 2023, 12:12:53 pm »
Uh, iska is a witch burner? I disagreed with him on many things but that seems a bit OTT, unless there's some specific posts anyone can be arsed digging out.
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2881 on: September 17, 2023, 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 17, 2023, 12:12:25 pm
Iska returning to this thread: What the Beelzebub has happened here? Burn you heathens, burn!

* I do feel a bit guilty ribbing Iska without him being here. Hopefully he will return and read our comments. I'll feel much better then.

He certainly wouldn't be the first to announce they were leaving and come back
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2882 on: September 17, 2023, 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 17, 2023, 12:12:53 pm
Uh, iska is a witch burner? I disagreed with him on many things but that seems a bit OTT, unless there's some specific posts anyone can be arsed digging out.
It is tongue in cheek. Or, somewhat at least. Iska is very conservative in his beliefs, to put it mildly.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2883 on: September 17, 2023, 12:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 17, 2023, 12:15:03 pm
He certainly wouldn't be the first to announce they were leaving and come back
For what it is worth, I did not always disagree with Iska. Although many here disagreed, he once stated what I thought were some very well formulated comments on a transgender matter, and I commented as such. (But let's not get into that now). So, I would actually appreciate his return. If nothing else, his views seem genuinely held and can be a useful foil for the rest of us.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2884 on: September 17, 2023, 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 17, 2023, 12:20:49 pm
For what it is worth, I did not always disagree with Iska. Although many here disagreed, he once stated what I thought were some very well formulated comments on a transgender matter, and I commented as such. (But let's not get into that now). So, I would actually appreciate his return. If nothing else, his views seem genuinely held and can be a useful foil for the rest of us.

His comments certainly sparked debate. Although he would avoid things on occasion.
His opposition to abortion for example.

That said I hope he comes back
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2885 on: September 17, 2023, 01:40:11 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 17, 2023, 12:12:53 pm
Uh, iska is a witch burner? I disagreed with him on many things but that seems a bit OTT, unless there's some specific posts anyone can be arsed digging out.

Only one, where he said hed have loved to have been a Witch-Finder General.

It is tongue-in-cheek obviously. Being a religious chap Iska would just have likely ended up being chained to the faggots as lighting them. Fortunately for Iska he lives in a rapidly secularising world. One of the nice things about living in such a world is that the individual can practise his or her religion without fear.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,305
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2886 on: December 4, 2023, 12:45:41 pm »
Remote intercessory prayer had no significant effect on the primary outcome of mortality or the secondary outcomes, including the length of hospitalization, ICU stay, and the need for and duration of mechanical ventilation on patients with COVID -19

I know, I was shocked too.

The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of intercessory prayer performed by a group of spiritual leaders on the health outcomes of hospitalized patients with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, specifically focusing on mortality and hospitalization rates. Design: This was a double-blinded, controlled, and randomized trial conducted at a private hospital in São Paulo, Brazil. Interventions: Both groups continued to receive their usual medical care in accordance with HCor Hospital's institutional patient care protocol for COVID-19 patients. Intervention: Both groups received their regular medical care according to HCor's institutional patient care protocol for COVID-19 patients. The intervention group, in addition to standard treatment, received intercessory prayers performed by a group of spiritual leaders. Main outcome measures: The primary endpoint was in-hospital mortality. Secondary endpoints included the need for mechanical ventilation during hospitalization, duration of mechanical ventilation, length of ICU stay, and length of hospital stay. Results: A total of 199 participants were randomly assigned to the groups. The primary outcome, in-hospital mortality, occurred in 8 out of 100 (8.0 %) patients in the intercessory prayer group and 8 out of 99 (8.1 %) patients in the control group (HR 0.86 [0.32 to 2.31]; p = 0.76). Additionally, there were no significant differences between the groups in terms of secondary outcomes. Conclusion: The study found no evidence of an effect of intercessory prayer on the primary outcome of mortality or on the secondary outcomes of hospitalization time, ICU time, and mechanical ventilation time.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,750
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2887 on: December 4, 2023, 12:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  4, 2023, 12:45:41 pm
Remote intercessory prayer had no significant effect on the primary outcome of mortality or the secondary outcomes, including the length of hospitalization, ICU stay, and the need for and duration of mechanical ventilation on patients with COVID -19

I know, I was shocked too.

The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of intercessory prayer performed by a group of spiritual leaders on the health outcomes of hospitalized patients with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, specifically focusing on mortality and hospitalization rates. Design: This was a double-blinded, controlled, and randomized trial conducted at a private hospital in São Paulo, Brazil. Interventions: Both groups continued to receive their usual medical care in accordance with HCor Hospital's institutional patient care protocol for COVID-19 patients. Intervention: Both groups received their regular medical care according to HCor's institutional patient care protocol for COVID-19 patients. The intervention group, in addition to standard treatment, received intercessory prayers performed by a group of spiritual leaders. Main outcome measures: The primary endpoint was in-hospital mortality. Secondary endpoints included the need for mechanical ventilation during hospitalization, duration of mechanical ventilation, length of ICU stay, and length of hospital stay. Results: A total of 199 participants were randomly assigned to the groups. The primary outcome, in-hospital mortality, occurred in 8 out of 100 (8.0 %) patients in the intercessory prayer group and 8 out of 99 (8.1 %) patients in the control group (HR 0.86 [0.32 to 2.31]; p = 0.76). Additionally, there were no significant differences between the groups in terms of secondary outcomes. Conclusion: The study found no evidence of an effect of intercessory prayer on the primary outcome of mortality or on the secondary outcomes of hospitalization time, ICU time, and mechanical ventilation time.

Well, god works in mysterious ways. So there.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2888 on: December 4, 2023, 01:31:17 pm »
Fair play to the clerics who agreed to take part. They must be gutted now.

On Friday evening I went to a contemporary dance thingumy-bob which was hosted by a celebrated church in Littlemore, just outside Oxford. It's celebrated because it was built by Cardinal Newman who, famously, went from being Anglican to Roman Catholic while he was there. In the intermission I read the church pamphlet, like you do, where it was explained that intercessory prayer DOES work. Indeed - and this was said with a straight face - the ghost of Cardinal Newman was still curing people today in what the Vatican considers to be official "miracles". The last bloke he cured (from lumbago I think) was a church deacon in Massachusetts two years ago.

So put that in yer pipe....
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,305
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2889 on: December 4, 2023, 01:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  4, 2023, 01:31:17 pm
Fair play to the clerics who agreed to take part. They must be gutted now.

On Friday evening I went to a contemporary dance thingumy-bob which was hosted by a celebrated church in Littlemore, just outside Oxford. It's celebrated because it was built by Cardinal Newman who, famously, went from being Anglican to Roman Catholic while he was there. In the intermission I read the church pamphlet, like you do, where it was explained that intercessory prayer DOES work. Indeed - and this was said with a straight face - the ghost of Cardinal Newman was still curing people today in what the Vatican considers to be official "miracles". The last bloke he cured (from lumbago I think) was a church deacon in Massachusetts two years ago.

So put that in yer pipe....

I recall Newman had some ideas about a university.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2890 on: December 4, 2023, 01:39:08 pm »
He was certainly - and unforgettably - portrayed by Lytton Strachey in 'Eminent Victorians'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2891 on: December 5, 2023, 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December  4, 2023, 12:47:48 pm
Well, god works in mysterious ways. So there.

"You shall not put the Lord your God to the test"

I mean, it literally says in the bible that you cannot test God, therefore these studies are meaningless. If anything, the lack of statistically significant difference proves that God exists because he refused to be tested and made the prayer results identical.
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,592
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2892 on: December 5, 2023, 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  4, 2023, 01:31:17 pm
Fair play to the clerics who agreed to take part. They must be gutted now.

On Friday evening I went to a contemporary dance thingumy-bob which was hosted by a celebrated church in Littlemore, just outside Oxford. It's celebrated because it was built by Cardinal Newman who, famously, went from being Anglican to Roman Catholic while he was there. In the intermission I read the church pamphlet, like you do, where it was explained that intercessory prayer DOES work. Indeed - and this was said with a straight face - the ghost of Cardinal Newman was still curing people today in what the Vatican considers to be official "miracles". The last bloke he cured (from lumbago I think) was a church deacon in Massachusetts two years ago.

So put that in yer pipe....

Sure it wasnt the fella in the Small Faces 1968 hit?

Here we all are sittin' in a rainbow
Go blimey hello, Mrs. Jones
How's old Bert's lumbago?
(He mustn't grumble)
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2893 on: December 5, 2023, 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  5, 2023, 11:05:06 am
Sure it wasnt the fella in the Small Faces 1968 hit?

Here we all are sittin' in a rainbow
Go blimey hello, Mrs. Jones
How's old Bert's lumbago?
(He mustn't grumble)

I think it was Mother Theresa who cured Bert's.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2894 on: December 11, 2023, 09:26:05 am »
UCKG: Church tells boy 'evil spirit' hides in him https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67592961

Barbarism. But its ok because Christianity is gentle and kind and loving.
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2895 on: December 11, 2023, 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 11, 2023, 09:26:05 am
UCKG: Church tells boy 'evil spirit' hides in him https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67592961

Barbarism. But its ok because Christianity is gentle and kind and loving.


These churches are parasites that prey on vulnerability

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2896 on: December 12, 2023, 12:03:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 11, 2023, 10:10:09 am

These churches are parasites that prey on vulnerability

Id say all churches do, at some level.
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2897 on: December 12, 2023, 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2023, 12:03:58 am
Id say all churches do, at some level.

And I wouldn't really argue with you  ;)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2898 on: December 12, 2023, 06:34:34 pm »
Meanwhile in France, Muslimists are throwing yet another tantrum because they can't at all get their brainwashed heads around the principle of secularism.

This time, it's about an art teacher showing an art class a painting by Renaissance artist Cesari. The classical painting showed some nudity, and some Muslimist pupils objected. Some then lied that the teacher had made racist comments and insulted their sky fairy.

Cue Muslimist parents having a paddy and posting the teacher's details online.

This after, in the past few years, two teachers have been murdered by Muslimists who are similarly insecure about their sky fairy shite.

Teachers at the school had refused to attend and teach, citing a genuine fear for their lives.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal said the pupils behind the complaints at the Jacques-Cartier school would face disciplinary measures and a team would visit the school to make sure it adhered to "values of the republic".

Good to see the government there facing down this bullshit.





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2899 on: December 12, 2023, 07:04:45 pm »
If you cant show classic art because of nudity.in France of all places, then you have a real problem.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • Red since '64
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2900 on: December 12, 2023, 08:04:33 pm »
I take deep offence at people of faith taking offence at perceived blasphemy etc. If their faith was truly strong, stuff such as this would be shrugged off. Instead, they reveal their essential insecurity.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2901 on: December 12, 2023, 08:07:54 pm »
We (the UK) currently have a teacher who is living in hiding two years after receiving death threats for showing pictures of Mohammed to his class.

Utterly sick.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2902 on: December 12, 2023, 08:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 12, 2023, 08:07:54 pm
We (the UK) currently have a teacher who is living in hiding two years after receiving death threats for showing pictures of Mohammed to his class.

Utterly sick.


It's appalling.

A rubicon was crossed when the British police and government did nothing about the hoards of rioting Muslimists in the wake of the Salman Rushdie book. It emboldened the more lunatic fringe to tantrum about any perceived slight.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2903 on: December 12, 2023, 08:18:00 pm »
It's why the phrase "Islamophobia" is so objectionable. According to the bye-laws of the local Labour Party I'm a member of I should not be Islamophobic. Well I'm not. I have no phobia about it at all. But I do know that Islam is bullshit and that it seems to send many adherents do-lally (as Christianity does too I hasten to add in cowardly fashion). But imagine actually saying that at a branch meeting of the Labour Party!

No secular society worth its salt should shrug its shoulders when there are signs that a religious group is flexing its muscles and handing out threats to non-believers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2904 on: December 12, 2023, 08:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 12, 2023, 08:18:00 pm
It's why the phrase "Islamophobia" is so objectionable. According to the bye-laws of the local Labour Party I'm a member of I should not be Islamophobic. Well I'm not. I have no phobia about it at all. But I do know that Islam is bullshit and that it seems to send many adherents do-lally (as Christianity does too I hasten to add in cowardly fashion). But imagine actually saying that at a branch meeting of the Labour Party!

No secular society worth its salt should shrug its shoulders when there are signs that a religious group is flexing its muscles and handing out threats to non-believers.


Agreed (and almost all major faiths are similarly guilty - you left out Hinduism and Judaism, which both have no shortage of zealous nutjobs)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,189
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2905 on: December 12, 2023, 08:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 12, 2023, 08:20:49 pm

Agreed (and almost all major faiths are similarly guilty - you left out Hinduism and Judaism, which both have no shortage of zealous nutjobs)



Yeah, that's true. Judaism is not evangelical of course, nor interested in creating converts. And fundamentalist Hindus are a menace (especially to Muslims) in India. But the principal religion with a gun in its hand over the last decades has been Islam.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2906 on: December 12, 2023, 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 12, 2023, 08:24:27 pm
Yeah, that's true. Judaism is not evangelical of course, nor interested in creating converts. And fundamentalist Hindus are a menace (especially to Muslims) in India. But the principal religion with a gun in its hand over the last decades has been Islam.


Yes.

Apart from in the Good Ol' US of A, where being a fundamentalist Christo-fascist seems to go hand in hand with having an actual real - not metaphorical - gun in the hand.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2907 on: December 12, 2023, 09:32:11 pm »
Ive equal contempt for them all, to be honest.

Lets look at the good ole Catholic Church in Ireland that is swimming in riches yet has my septuagenarian mum and other ladies of that age cleaning the church and parochial house for free. Misogyny and basically slave labour. Theyll say theyre volunteers but its very much intimated that this is a duty not a choice.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2908 on: December 12, 2023, 09:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 12, 2023, 08:31:12 pm

Yes.

Apart from in the Good Ol' US of A, where being a fundamentalist Christo-fascist seems to go hand in hand with having an actual real - not metaphorical - gun in the hand.

We don't live in the US though.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,242
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2909 on: December 13, 2023, 09:51:11 am »
Quote from: Sangria on December 12, 2023, 09:34:34 pm
We don't live in the US though.


And for that I give thanks each day.

But we were talking more globally (the original story was in France)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,592
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2910 on: December 13, 2023, 12:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 13, 2023, 09:51:11 am

And for that I give thanks each day.

But we were talking more globally (the original story was in France)

And America put on the Scooes comedy trial as well;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scopes_trial

And good in the French for defending their secular values - a similar scenario in this country would lead to an avalanche of weasel words.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,733
Re: Atheism
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 03:58:53 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 13, 2023, 12:27:59 pm

And good in the French for defending their secular values - a similar scenario in this country would lead to an avalanche of weasel words.

They do indeed defend "laïcité" unapologetically; one notable example is Charlie Hebdo, but unfortunately there were a few people on RAWK who interpreted their robust secularism as racism and even hinted they got what was coming to them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 