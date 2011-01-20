Meanwhile in France, Muslimists are throwing yet another tantrum because they can't at all get their brainwashed heads around the principle of secularism.
This time, it's about an art teacher showing an art class a painting by Renaissance artist Cesari. The classical painting showed some nudity, and some Muslimist pupils objected. Some then lied that the teacher had made racist comments and insulted their sky fairy.
Cue Muslimist parents having a paddy and posting the teacher's details online.
This after, in the past few years, two teachers have been murdered by Muslimists who are similarly insecure about their sky fairy shite.
Teachers at the school had refused to attend and teach, citing a genuine fear for their lives.
Education Minister Gabriel Attal said the pupils behind the complaints at the Jacques-Cartier school would face disciplinary measures and a team would visit the school to make sure it adhered to "values of the republic".
Good to see the government there facing down this bullshit.