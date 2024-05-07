« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25880 on: May 7, 2024, 11:13:06 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  7, 2024, 11:10:14 am
Hopper will book him so he will get a touchline ban for the Wolves game

I was sure Tierney would find a way to send him off on Sunday just out of spite.
mikey_LFC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25881 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c3g8ejvezv3o

Stuff like this is really poor, in my opinion. How can a panel be so split on so many incident, and how can we be in a situation where they can vote a decision as wrong but say it shouldnt be overturned? Does any other sport have situations like this, where a decision is deemed too subjective to overturn?

I think as a sport we need to move towards more clearly defined rules that eliminate the subjectivity, or at least have a group of officials trained to overcome their natural perspective to ensure as a group they can officiate consistently. That is surely what their training should be about, and we shouldnt have to rely on the whims of each referee to determine the rules.
redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25882 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm
Are we the only country to use C&O as a thing? It really needs fucking off.
mikey_LFC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25883 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Are we the only country to use C&O as a thing? It really needs fucking off.

The whole idea is ridiculous. It comes from people not wanting the game to be re-refereed but the VAR is just another assistant for the ref with more info. VAR making a call is just like the linesman putting up their flag, or the fourth official letting the ref know about an incident theyve missed. They should just work as a team, and come to the right decision with all the information at their disposal.

Also, the VAR should be able to be used on all decisions, but it doesnt need to be the whole big ceremony thats around it now, they can just say, That corner should be a goal kick. And the ref can correct their call, before the set piece is taken. It takes seconds to check these things, shorter than set pieces generally take.

It comes down to the referees not sharing the same opinion on decisions, when they should be able to trust that their colleague on the VAR is making the decision they would with the same information. If theres that distrust and difference, then something in the system is wrong.

Either the ref should simply be able to hold the play when the VAR suspect a decision is wrong, or we should do away with it and just put up with on the field decisions, because having someone with multiple angles and plenty of time make bad decisions due to a not clear and obvious defence is maddening. If we do the latter then we can just wait until technology improves to give clear decisions in aspects, like goal-line technology and the developing automated offside that could come in at some point.

Rewriting the rules for the new age to add clarity seems the place to start, beginning with what constitutes handball, what frame should be used for offsides and what level of force/intent is necessary for a foul? Something as simple as saying, only deliberate handballs are to be given as fouls when below the shoulder, whereas all handballs above the shoulder are a foul, with pictures/videos of the handballs deemed to be deliberate, below the shoulder, and a clear line drawn to show what constitutes above the shoulder. The whole, natural body shape line is just more subjective wording that is unnecessary.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25884 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Are we the only country to use C&O as a thing? It really needs fucking off.

"The ref got it wrong, but VAR was right not to intervene."

That short sentence perfectly sums up how stupid the whole thing is.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25885 on: Today at 01:38:29 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:34:15 pm
"The ref got it wrong, but VAR was right not to intervene."

That short sentence perfectly sums up how stupid the whole thing is.
Yep. Its also their get out clause to do whatever the fuck they want.
