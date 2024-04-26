« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 545269 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,378
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6080 on: April 26, 2024, 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 26, 2024, 06:53:26 pm
If you had to give out lines what would you give me?
A dot in each square of a piece of graph paper.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6081 on: April 26, 2024, 07:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April 26, 2024, 09:45:05 am
What metric are you using there?

Bournemouth have spent heavily in the transfer market. They have had a Net spend of £115m this season and £75m last season.

Hughes was appointed Technical Director in 2016. That season they finished 9th. That was then followed by 12th, 14th and then relegation in 19/20. They then finished 6th in the Championship. They were promoted as runners-up in 21/22 then finished 15th after O'Neill turned things around last season and it looks like they will finish around 10th this season.

I think it is fair to say he has done okay and nothing more.

The really worry though is his record in the transfer market. You would expect a DoF at that level with the amount of money he has had to spend to have unearthed rough diamonds and then sold them on for big money. It hasn't happened. Over the last two seasons, their player sales have totaled £1m which was the sale of Ben Pearson to Stoke.

In 8 years at Bournemouth Hughes has only really made decent money once when they got relegated and presumably had to offload players. That summer they sold Ake for £40m and Wilson and Ramsdale for £20m each. That is pretty much it for players sales unless you include Danjuma who they sold for Just over £20m after paying a similar fee for him.

I mean compare that to the kind of job Brighton have done over a similar period. For me it is pretty clear that Hughes isn't here because they ran the numbers on DoF's and he came back as the outstanding candidate.

I don't think he will be making decisions tho more like a coordinator
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 07:50:10 am »
Why are we seeing briefings from the suits? Nunez was not our man, no issues with Salah. Feels like they are undermining Jurgen. 
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 am »
Not sure if this is the right place for this but we've extended our deal with AXA on improved terms. Hopefully means we can put a few more into the transfer kitty, definitely means the club probably didn't need to increase ticket prices next season...
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,969
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:16:16 am
Not sure if this is the right place for this but we've extended our deal with AXA on improved terms. Hopefully means we can put a few more into the transfer kitty, definitely means the club probably didn't need to increase ticket prices next season...

That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029

:shite:

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,484
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm
That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029

:shite:



I love this bit of the statement.

"Built upon shared common values and aspirations on and off the pitch"
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 03:54:46 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,235
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm »
Thank god our other primary sponsor, Standard Chartered, are a paragon of virtue and decency and have absolutely nothing to do with violating economic sanctions or money laundering.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,941
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 05:46:46 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 05:52:52 pm »
Knew AXA were immoral but didn't realise the extent of it. Fuck them and fuck the club for doing business with them.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 06:09:20 pm »
need to take a leaf out of Bayern fans book and actually protest it so it cant be ignored. Its disgusting the club has sponsorships with such companies.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,979
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 06:18:49 pm »
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:09:20 pm
need to take a leaf out of Bayern fans book and actually protest it so it cant be ignored. Its disgusting the club has sponsorships with such companies.
Here we go another protest..jeezus! Youll all be moaning about lack of transfers in a months time. Where do you want the club to get its sponsorship from the Vatican.. Im sure if you took a trip to Vietnam or china where Nike manufacture their products OUR kits you will also see how the workers are treated. But its not in line with the fume of the day.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm
That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029

:shite:



Exactly. But I've been told companies committing human rights abuses aren't as bad as a state though, so we're all good, mate.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:52 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:39:30 pm
Here we go another protest..jeezus! Youll all be moaning about lack of transfers in a months time. Where do you want the club to get its sponsorship from the Vatican.. Im sure if you took a trip to Vietnam or china where Nike manufacture their products OUR kits you will also see how the workers are treated. But its not in line with the fume of the day.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 06:54:21 pm »
Go dig up the pitch at Melwood that'll teach em right?  I feel this a coming ....
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:50:10 am
Why are we seeing briefings from the suits? Nunez was not our man, no issues with Salah. Feels like they are undermining Jurgen. 

Where is this from?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,873
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 12:16:36 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Where is this from?

Plucked from thin air.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on April 26, 2024, 09:45:05 am
What metric are you using there?

Bournemouth have spent heavily in the transfer market. They have had a Net spend of £115m this season and £75m last season.

Hughes was appointed Technical Director in 2016. That season they finished 9th. That was then followed by 12th, 14th and then relegation in 19/20. They then finished 6th in the Championship. They were promoted as runners-up in 21/22 then finished 15th after O'Neill turned things around last season and it looks like they will finish around 10th this season.

I think it is fair to say he has done okay and nothing more.

The really worry though is his record in the transfer market. You would expect a DoF at that level with the amount of money he has had to spend to have unearthed rough diamonds and then sold them on for big money. It hasn't happened. Over the last two seasons, their player sales have totaled £1m which was the sale of Ben Pearson to Stoke.

In 8 years at Bournemouth Hughes has only really made decent money once when they got relegated and presumably had to offload players. That summer they sold Ake for £40m and Wilson and Ramsdale for £20m each. That is pretty much it for players sales unless you include Danjuma who they sold for Just over £20m after paying a similar fee for him.

I mean compare that to the kind of job Brighton have done over a similar period. For me it is pretty clear that Hughes isn't here because they ran the numbers on DoF's and he came back as the outstanding candidate.

Dont think he will be targeting players. That will be down to the Fallows, Hunter crew and our usual scouts.

Hughes will probably be heading negotiations, getting bang for the buck in selling and buying.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 01:11:15 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Where is this from?

there were some of those according to sources type articles that made the rounds a little while ago about Darwin, and then the Salah stuff is just from the other day I presume? That the club arent looking to sell.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,790
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 03:43:00 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:16:36 am
Plucked from thin air.
Not quite, from another place - pluctus rectum.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 