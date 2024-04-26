« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 544244 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,371
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6080 on: April 26, 2024, 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 26, 2024, 06:53:26 pm
If you had to give out lines what would you give me?
A dot in each square of a piece of graph paper.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6081 on: April 26, 2024, 07:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April 26, 2024, 09:45:05 am
What metric are you using there?

Bournemouth have spent heavily in the transfer market. They have had a Net spend of £115m this season and £75m last season.

Hughes was appointed Technical Director in 2016. That season they finished 9th. That was then followed by 12th, 14th and then relegation in 19/20. They then finished 6th in the Championship. They were promoted as runners-up in 21/22 then finished 15th after O'Neill turned things around last season and it looks like they will finish around 10th this season.

I think it is fair to say he has done okay and nothing more.

The really worry though is his record in the transfer market. You would expect a DoF at that level with the amount of money he has had to spend to have unearthed rough diamonds and then sold them on for big money. It hasn't happened. Over the last two seasons, their player sales have totaled £1m which was the sale of Ben Pearson to Stoke.

In 8 years at Bournemouth Hughes has only really made decent money once when they got relegated and presumably had to offload players. That summer they sold Ake for £40m and Wilson and Ramsdale for £20m each. That is pretty much it for players sales unless you include Danjuma who they sold for Just over £20m after paying a similar fee for him.

I mean compare that to the kind of job Brighton have done over a similar period. For me it is pretty clear that Hughes isn't here because they ran the numbers on DoF's and he came back as the outstanding candidate.

I don't think he will be making decisions tho more like a coordinator
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 07:50:10 am »
Why are we seeing briefings from the suits? Nunez was not our man, no issues with Salah. Feels like they are undermining Jurgen. 
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 09:16:16 am »
Not sure if this is the right place for this but we've extended our deal with AXA on improved terms. Hopefully means we can put a few more into the transfer kitty, definitely means the club probably didn't need to increase ticket prices next season...
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,961
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:16:16 am
Not sure if this is the right place for this but we've extended our deal with AXA on improved terms. Hopefully means we can put a few more into the transfer kitty, definitely means the club probably didn't need to increase ticket prices next season...

That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029

:shite:

« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:20 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,482
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:59:32 pm
That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029

:shite:



I love this bit of the statement.

"Built upon shared common values and aspirations on and off the pitch"
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,230
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 05:14:45 pm »
Thank god our other primary sponsor, Standard Chartered, are a paragon of virtue and decency and have absolutely nothing to do with violating economic sanctions or money laundering.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 