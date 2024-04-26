If you had to give out lines what would you give me?
What metric are you using there?Bournemouth have spent heavily in the transfer market. They have had a Net spend of £115m this season and £75m last season. Hughes was appointed Technical Director in 2016. That season they finished 9th. That was then followed by 12th, 14th and then relegation in 19/20. They then finished 6th in the Championship. They were promoted as runners-up in 21/22 then finished 15th after O'Neill turned things around last season and it looks like they will finish around 10th this season.I think it is fair to say he has done okay and nothing more.The really worry though is his record in the transfer market. You would expect a DoF at that level with the amount of money he has had to spend to have unearthed rough diamonds and then sold them on for big money. It hasn't happened. Over the last two seasons, their player sales have totaled £1m which was the sale of Ben Pearson to Stoke. In 8 years at Bournemouth Hughes has only really made decent money once when they got relegated and presumably had to offload players. That summer they sold Ake for £40m and Wilson and Ramsdale for £20m each. That is pretty much it for players sales unless you include Danjuma who they sold for Just over £20m after paying a similar fee for him. I mean compare that to the kind of job Brighton have done over a similar period. For me it is pretty clear that Hughes isn't here because they ran the numbers on DoF's and he came back as the outstanding candidate.
Not sure if this is the right place for this but we've extended our deal with AXA on improved terms. Hopefully means we can put a few more into the transfer kitty, definitely means the club probably didn't need to increase ticket prices next season...
That's not the kind of warchest AXA put into, mate. The genocide enabling and pro-apartheid backing pricks.www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-axa-celebrate-continued-growth-successful-partnership-until-2029
They're grim. https://bdsmovement.net/news/axa-partner-crime
need to take a leaf out of Bayern fans book and actually protest it so it cant be ignored. Its disgusting the club has sponsorships with such companies.
Here we go another protest
..jeezus! Youll all be moaning about lack of transfers in a months time. Where do you want the club to get its sponsorship from the Vatican.. Im sure if you took a trip to Vietnam or china where Nike manufacture their products OUR kits you will also see how the workers are treated. But its not in line with the fume of the day.
