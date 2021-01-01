What's the source on this?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
He'll end up at Newcastle.
Fisco, he had a full list of reasons! I remember a few posters on here getting angsty when people pointed out how most of the points were bollocks.
I saw that rumour but chose not to post it. Very odd. Isn't sane black too? Doesn't make sense
He my be needed in the final against Napoli, you never know...
What final? The Audi cup?
Mixed. His mother is white apparently.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]