Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:20:35 am
What's the source on this?
I saw that rumour but chose not to post it.

Very odd. Isn't sane black too?  Doesn't make sense
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 09:43:54 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
He'll end up at Newcastle.

I think he'll end up at Altetico or at Chelsea
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
Fisco, he had a full list of reasons! I remember a few posters on here getting angsty when people pointed out how most of the points were bollocks.

That's the fellow. Wasn't he in Rosie and Jim?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm »
I love the romanticism but I wouldn't want him back.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:38:14 am
I saw that rumour but chose not to post it.

Very odd. Isn't sane black too?  Doesn't make sense

Mixed. His mother is white apparently.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 01:37:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:55:22 am
He my be needed in the final against Napoli, you never know...

What final? The Audi cup?  ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:37:16 pm
What final? The Audi cup?  ;D
I'd love Bayern to Liverpool City a la Barcelona...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Mixed. His mother is white apparently.

His dad is from the same country as Mane, doesnt stop him from being colourist though but would be weird if true, probably a silly rumour.
