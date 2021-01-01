Lol, some of you worry too much. I have this image of yous pacing about tearing your hair out and muttering to yourselves.



It comes to something when Matin Tyler - yes Martin Shittalk Tyler - makes more sense than some of you. But as he rightly said, if a goal scorer is getting into scoring positions regularly then there's little to worry about. The goals will follow; there may be bad games where nothing goes in but that's an occupational hazard for footballers and as long as the player is getting scoring chances then he will start scoring again.



Mane will be fine.