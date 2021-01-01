« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11040 on: Today at 08:31:02 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 08:19:24 pm
He was off today. Misplacing passes, bad touches, poor decision making, unable to beat a man, missing sitters, and was pretty selfish.

Despite that he never gave up or didnt show for the ball. He kept trying to score even though it genuinely looked like he never would. Im hoping this goal gives him more confidence in his ability to score on off days. I think his problem is mental.

He beat defenders all afternoon.  He was an absolute menace, finishing was iffy though, Ill give you that.
whtwht

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11041 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:24:33 pm
and yet Klopp said he was exceptional.

I wonder who to trust more?  :D

Lol not the RAWK body language experts?

MANE if can get into a goal scoring rhythm along with Mo key to win the league to be honest.
Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11042 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:24:33 pm
and yet Klopp said he was exceptional.

I wonder who to trust more?  :D

Kirk Van Houten. He's a pretty big wheel down at the cracker factory.
wampa1

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11043 on: Today at 08:32:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:31:32 pm
Kirk Van Houten. He's a pretty big wheel down at the cracker factory.
He sleeps in a racing car. Do you?
red1977

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11044 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:00:11 pm
I'm with Maxwell mate. If Sadio was on it he'd have 3 goals today.

Was a little unlucky to boot, Meslier left a leg when Sadio droped the shoulder and it clipped of his heel for a corner, had to go down as a good save but was lucky and i would guess he didn't know much about it, also a fantastic last second tackle when he was going to shoot denied him. The open goal, well ...should have scored, on another day he gets 3 maybe 4. and he soon will.
MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11045 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:24:33 pm
and yet Klopp said he was exceptional.

I wonder who to trust more?  :D
He was good. Just lacked the finishing touch. That goal will help his confidence.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11046 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm
Massively in his own head at the moment, he seems to be shooting with - or moving to - the wrong foot a hell of a lot of the time, but at least it keeps defenders guessing I suppose!
rossipersempre

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11047 on: Today at 08:52:03 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:24:33 pm
and yet Klopp said he was exceptional.

I wonder who to trust more?  :D
Exceptional can be in terms of effort, which is what I think Klopp meant, in that he eventually got the goal his hard work deserved.
lamonti

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11048 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm
A couple of great blocks by Leeds players and a ropey pass from Jota for the first one all contributed. Delighted he got his goal.
palimpsest

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11049 on: Today at 09:14:31 pm
I thought he was great and was pretty encouraged by his performance. He still lacks some composure and concentration in the box, but he's definitely improved. His movement and positioning were fantastic throughout the game.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11050 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:52:03 pm
Exceptional can be in terms of effort, which is what I think Klopp meant, in that he eventually got the goal his hard work deserved.

Yes you would think that as it suits your opinion more  :D
RedG13

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11051 on: Today at 09:42:02 pm


Mane just outplaying Leeds by himself
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11052 on: Today at 09:49:24 pm
Lol, some of you worry too much. I have this image of yous pacing about tearing your hair out and muttering to yourselves.

It comes to something when Matin Tyler - yes Martin Shittalk Tyler - makes more sense than some of you. But as he rightly said, if a goal scorer is getting into scoring positions regularly then there's little to worry about. The goals will follow; there may be bad games where nothing goes in but that's an occupational hazard for footballers and as long as the player is getting scoring chances then he will start scoring again.

Mane will be fine.
DangerScouse

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11053 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:31:02 pm
He beat defenders all afternoon.  He was an absolute menace, finishing was iffy though, Ill give you that.

Agree with this. Looked dangerous all game.
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11054 on: Today at 09:50:22 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:32:45 pm
He sleeps in a racing car. Do you?
But he also uses a change purse, so you can't trust him
Djozer

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11055 on: Today at 09:55:30 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:42:02 pm


Mane just outplaying Leeds by himself
Haha, that's class. I'm in the 'thought he was good today aside from the finishing' camp. Think it bodes well, hopefully.
