Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 29, 2022, 11:29:31 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 29, 2022, 11:17:48 am
He's hardly going to say 'get rid', is he  ;)

So he's definitely off then :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 29, 2022, 01:20:41 pm
Yes, he can sign a precontract in a few months.

But how about asking the player if he wants to go. Right now i'd say the answer from Bobby is no. He loves it here. His wife loves it here.

Made up transfer BS to fill some media content.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Roberto Firmino
July 29, 2022, 01:23:32 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July 29, 2022, 01:20:41 pm
Yes, he can sign a precontract in a few months.

But how about asking the player if he wants to go. Right now i'd say the answer from Bobby is no. He loves it here. His wife loves it here.

Made up transfer BS to fill some media content.
Or Juve registering their interest unofficially for January.
Re: Roberto Firmino
July 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm
It might be the case that Firmino wants three years just like Salah and that might be holding things up a bit. I'm 50/50 on whether he'll be at the club next summer. Hopefully he is.
Re: Roberto Firmino
July 29, 2022, 02:19:02 pm
Quote from: Linudden on July 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm
It might be the case that Firmino wants three years just like Salah and that might be holding things up a bit. I'm 50/50 on whether he'll be at the club next summer. Hopefully he is.

He just needs to stay fit and get back to form, no reason why we couldnt offer him 2 + an option to extend it further if hes doing well

He wont be the pressing monster he once was but hes still the most skilful forward weve had in years
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:00:15 am
thought he played well and looking fit ... very important player for us
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:17:54 am
Bobby's back
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 10:56:23 am
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 07:00:15 am
thought he played well and looking fit ... very important player for us
Yep, and hopefully news of new contract not far away.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 03:32:47 pm
Quote
Roberto Firmino confirms he has no intention to leave: I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay, he tells TNT Brazil.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.

 ;D

More Bobby makes everyone's day...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:41:32 pm
He said the same a couple of months ago. It's just that the transfer junkies refused to accept it and continued talking about our 'wanting to get rid' and his 'wanting to move on' and all the other blather.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.
x2.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:41:24 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm
;D

More Bobby makes everyone's day...

I love him. Can't wait to see the first goal celebration.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:38:34 pm
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.

I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:49:49 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 05:38:34 pm
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.

I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.
Have you booked his taxi as well?

FML!
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:04:38 pm
In reality the club arent going to offer him another long term contract.  He either walks, or they may give him 1 year extensions, which he may or may not accept. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:19:15 pm
He's already said he's ready to be realistic about money, so he's not going to be that difficult about duration, I'd have thought. Bit of a Milner situation - as long as the manager feels he has something to offer, he wants to stay.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:26:11 pm
In reality, lol
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:30:24 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:26:11 pm
In reality, lol

You think they will?
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:36:41 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:30:24 pm
You think they will?

Why would they give Hendo/VVD/others long term extensions but Bobby a one year extension? Its bonkers talk
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:42:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:36:41 pm
Why would they give Hendo/VVD/others long term extensions but Bobby a one year extension? Its bonkers talk

Depends if the club feel he is past his peak, or can still operate at a required level for the next 4 years.  I guess they with VVD and Hendo they felt they could. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:47:36 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:30:24 pm
You think they will?
I don't know, and I don't claim to know. That's the point.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:49:31 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:42:34 pm
Depends if the club feel he is past his peak, or can still operate at a required level for the next 4 years.  I guess they with VVD and Hendo they felt they could. 

Bobby adds off the pitch stuff too, helping younger players settle , can teach them so much in training etc. Loved it Saturday when he was in the middle of the celebrations for Darwins goal.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:54:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:47:36 pm
I don't know, and I don't claim to know. That's the point.

Dont think anyone is claiming to know. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:58:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:49:31 pm
Bobby adds off the pitch stuff too, helping younger players settle , can teach them so much in training etc. Loved it Saturday when he was in the middle of the celebrations for Darwins goal.

Plus vital honing of their goal celebrations, priceless...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:59:26 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:54:37 pm
Dont think anyone is claiming to know. 
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:04:38 pm
In reality the club arent going to offer him another long term contract. 

Changed your mind in 50 minutes?
