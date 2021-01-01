« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 299432 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm »
Think anyone willl make the jump to join this current top 3? Homa is looking decent, of the three leaders Id want him to win it (assuming he isnt a LIV one!). But long way to go and can change quickly.
Offline Robinred

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm »
Always enjoy the Masters. Could do without the pukemaking Rolex ads mind.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Not sure Tiger can claim that record of consecutive cuts in a row without an asterisk as think he missed a few masters due to injuries unfortunately.  Rory looking like he will be struggling to make the cut as doesn't look great
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm »
Danny Willett having a stormer. Got to -4 early and day one and hes been clinging into it ever since.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm »
Has to be quite humbling for Rory playing with Scheffler these last couple of days. He doesn't look in the same league as him at the moment and he's supposed to be the best player of his generation. He's just so solid, it's incredible. I don't understand when people say he's boring to watch, I love that odd swing of his and his iron play is an absolute joy. Some golfer.

As for Tiger, unbelievable really. He doesn't look like he can walk properly. His short game has been phenomenal and you can't help but smile when he talks about being in contention to win it...somehow I believe him, too.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm »
He's solid, consistent and knows his swing. Rory sometimes could leave a wedge 15 yards short makes no sense as surely these guys should be pin high 90% of the time from 120 yards
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm
He's solid, consistent and knows his swing. Rory sometimes could leave a wedge 15 yards short makes no sense as surely these guys should be pin high 90% of the time from 120 yards
and when he does a hit a couple of decent wedges he can't convert from under 10 feet.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm »
Rory McIlroy is fucking brain dead, lobbing it into the air on 11 with the wind blowing it towards the water. His course management is truly abysmal. Scheffler would have a heart attack if you suggested that shot to him.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Not sure Tiger can claim that record of consecutive cuts in a row without an asterisk as think he missed a few masters due to injuries unfortunately.  Rory looking like he will be struggling to make the cut as doesn't look great

If you don't tee it up in the first round, you haven't made the cut or missed it.

You have to play in order to be considered.


It's just like the commentators saying Xander Schauffele leads the tour in consecutive cuts made at 42.

Well he missed tournaments as well. He didn't play in 42 consecutive tournaments. No golfer plays every event.


( Fwiw, Tigers record is 142 consecutive cuts made.)
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
The weather has had a big impact really. Very tough for anyone to be making birdies today and if you're already quite a bit behind, you sort of need those gains to start believing and gain momentum.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Bryson!! - Love him, that skull and crossbones cap looks great.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 11:07:26 pm »
Hard to look past Scottie at the moment, isn't it? Someone will have to go very low tomorrow.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
And just like that, he's in the water ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:07:26 pm
Hard to look past Scottie at the moment, isn't it? Someone will have to go very low tomorrow.

No offence to him, I hope it is someone else but yeah, he does look a strong contender. Depending what happens here!
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm »
Last thing we want is a procession anyway...hoping for an exciting back 9 Sunday!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Danny Willett having a stormer. Got to -4 early and day one and hes been clinging into it ever since.

Jinxed him good and proper. 7 at the last!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm
Jinxed him good and proper. 7 at the last!

Umm, quite predictable that Nick.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm »
Rahm blowing a head gasket here!

 ;D

That's golf! Even for these.

 :-\
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
Umm, quite predictable that Nick.

How dare you.

Scottie Scheffler looking unbeatable here.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm
How dare you.

Scottie Scheffler looking unbeatable here.

He's a great player, so I'm not sure why I dislike him, American doesn't help but maybe its just his grid.

No doubt he'll soon be on the LIV tour anyway. The PGA reps have shown their true colours that's why Rahm left. Be interesting to see whether Scheffler is in the 'click' with him being American.

Anyway I've been looking at trips to go next year. Anywhere between £3k to £10k to play over there and get tickets to watch!
 :o
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
The wind is highlighting the silliness of the greens as when you see the best struggle the average golfer would three putt from 20 feet and be happy.
Tiger definitely is something special considering how little golf he's played and just shows experience really counts at this place. In terms of cuts made I wonder who has the best record without missing a year?


Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm »
In terms of cuts made, who cares? It's like the number of Champions League qualifications, it wins you nothing. Arsenal - take note.
 :-\
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
Tiger has 5 Green Jackets in his 24 cuts made.

A 20% win rate.

A tad better than Arsenal me thinks...  :P
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
But still, who cares about cuts made? In all the time watching golf it's probably the first time I can recall it being a big deal. An effort to keep Tiger relevant? We need to move on.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 12:23:49 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:12:46 am
But still, who cares about cuts made? In all the time watching golf it's probably the first time I can recall it being a big deal. An effort to keep Tiger relevant? We need to move on.

Well, the perspective is this in professional golf except LIV.

You make the cut, you get paid. You miss the cut, you earn nothing.
Offline Robinred

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 12:24:20 am »
Im sure there was a bunker somewhere that McIlroy missed?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:23:49 am
Well, the perspective is this in professional golf except LIV.

You make the cut, you get paid. You miss the cut, you earn nothing.

You are a bullshitter as always. You are gaining quite a reputation!  ;D

At the Masters, even missing the cut brings a payday unlike most other tournaments

The USGA handed out $10,000 to pros who missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open (same as ANGC), and the 2020 PGA Championship paid out $3,100 to pros who missed the cut. The 2019 Open Championship (the 2020 version was canceled) gave out either $7,500, $6,000 or $5,000, depending on finishes.

https://golf.com/news/masters-miss-cut-brings-nice-payday/#:~:text=The%20Masters%2C%20however%2C%20isn',pros%20who%20missed%20the%20cut.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 12:40:35 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:38:37 am
You are a bullshitter as always. You are gaining quite a reputation!  ;D

At the Masters, even missing the cut brings a payday unlike most other tournaments

The USGA handed out $10,000 to pros who missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open (same as ANGC), and the 2020 PGA Championship paid out $3,100 to pros who missed the cut. The 2019 Open Championship (the 2020 version was canceled) gave out either $7,500, $6,000 or $5,000, depending on finishes.

https://golf.com/news/masters-miss-cut-brings-nice-payday/#:~:text=The%20Masters%2C%20however%2C%20isn',pros%20who%20missed%20the%20cut.

Lovely.

Now find more Majors or PGA tournaments who pay golfers who miss the cut.

LIV is the only tour who pay every player because they have no cuts for their limited field.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 12:44:36 am »
How Much Does It Cost To Enter A Pga Tournament?

The entry fee for a PGA Tour event varies depending on the tournament. The average entry fee is around $100,000, but some tournaments can cost up to $1 million. The entry fee is used to help cover the costs of hosting the tournament, such as prize money, course maintenance, and staff salaries.

The entry fee for a PGA Tour event is determined by a number of factors, including the size of the purse, the number of players in the field, and the location of the tournament. Tournaments with larger purses and bigger fields typically have higher entry fees. Tournaments that are held in more expensive locations also tend to have higher entry fees.

The entry fee for a PGA Tour event is not refundable. If a player withdraws from a tournament before the first round, they will not receive a refund of their entry fee. However, if a player withdraws after the first round, they will receive a refund of their entry fee minus a $100 fee.

In addition to the entry fee, players must also pay for their own travel and accommodations. The cost of travel and accommodations can vary significantly depending on the location of the tournament.

The following is a list of the average entry fees for PGA Tour events in 2023:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $120,000
The Players Championship: $200,000
Masters Tournament: $200,000
U.S. Open: $200,000
British Open: $200,000
PGA Championship: $200,000
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 12:53:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:23:49 am
Well, the perspective is this in professional golf except LIV.

You make the cut, you get paid. You miss the cut, you earn nothing.

This is untrue though isn't it?

Good time to back off mate, you previous with not being able to back down despite being proven wrong.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 12:59:10 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:53:12 am
This is untrue though isn't it?

Good time to back off mate, you previous with not being able to back down despite being proven wrong.

You got me. I didn't know that the Masters chips in for some of those who miss the cut.

However, most other tournaments don't. You miss the cut you earn nothing. And on top of that you pay something to enter the tournament.

When a Pro has a caddie to pay for , transportation to the tournament, a room to stay in, and pay to enter, then miss the cut and earn nothing.

This is why you see sponsorship on players. I suggest you go listen to James Robinson on Rick Sheils show who talked about how much he "lost" trying to play professional golf. He had a card for the DP World Tour. Played once in The Open Championship. Detailed his move up the ladder but how little he "made' on the year. Which is why he's now a Head Pro and teaching Pro so he could have a family.

But, hey ho....you got me.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 01:13:15 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:53:12 am
This is untrue though isn't it?

Good time to back off mate, you previous with not being able to back down despite being proven wrong.

This isnt the gotcha you think it is.  :wave

Its seriously remarkable what Tiger has done.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 03:07:20 am »
I can't believe it's even kicking off in the golf thread. Is no place safe around here?

Fwiw, it's a fantastic achievement. People care because it's a sign of incredible consistency and mastery of a course over a great number of years. I've heard people praising others, Scheffler being one, for the number of cuts made. But you can't praise people for the same thing for the simple reason that literally nobody else has ever done it ;D
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 04:37:28 pm »
Have the featured groups going. Commentary said that Rory had only hit the green in regulation 17 of his first 37 holes. Said he had to double check that stat as he couldn't believe it.
