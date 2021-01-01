Has to be quite humbling for Rory playing with Scheffler these last couple of days. He doesn't look in the same league as him at the moment and he's supposed to be the best player of his generation. He's just so solid, it's incredible. I don't understand when people say he's boring to watch, I love that odd swing of his and his iron play is an absolute joy. Some golfer.



As for Tiger, unbelievable really. He doesn't look like he can walk properly. His short game has been phenomenal and you can't help but smile when he talks about being in contention to win it...somehow I believe him, too.