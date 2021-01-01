« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 299085 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,556
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm »
Think anyone willl make the jump to join this current top 3? Homa is looking decent, of the three leaders Id want him to win it (assuming he isnt a LIV one!). But long way to go and can change quickly.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • Red since '64
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 09:08:08 pm »
Always enjoy the Masters. Could do without the pukemaking Rolex ads mind.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 09:15:01 pm »
Not sure Tiger can claim that record of consecutive cuts in a row without an asterisk as think he missed a few masters due to injuries unfortunately.  Rory looking like he will be struggling to make the cut as doesn't look great
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,556
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 09:28:11 pm »
Danny Willett having a stormer. Got to -4 early and day one and hes been clinging into it ever since.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 09:29:30 pm »
Has to be quite humbling for Rory playing with Scheffler these last couple of days. He doesn't look in the same league as him at the moment and he's supposed to be the best player of his generation. He's just so solid, it's incredible. I don't understand when people say he's boring to watch, I love that odd swing of his and his iron play is an absolute joy. Some golfer.

As for Tiger, unbelievable really. He doesn't look like he can walk properly. His short game has been phenomenal and you can't help but smile when he talks about being in contention to win it...somehow I believe him, too.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
He's solid, consistent and knows his swing. Rory sometimes could leave a wedge 15 yards short makes no sense as surely these guys should be pin high 90% of the time from 120 yards
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:45:33 pm
He's solid, consistent and knows his swing. Rory sometimes could leave a wedge 15 yards short makes no sense as surely these guys should be pin high 90% of the time from 120 yards
and when he does a hit a couple of decent wedges he can't convert from under 10 feet.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,726
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 10:37:33 pm »
Rory McIlroy is fucking brain dead, lobbing it into the air on 11 with the wind blowing it towards the water. His course management is truly abysmal. Scheffler would have a heart attack if you suggested that shot to him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,816
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:15:01 pm
Not sure Tiger can claim that record of consecutive cuts in a row without an asterisk as think he missed a few masters due to injuries unfortunately.  Rory looking like he will be struggling to make the cut as doesn't look great

If you don't tee it up in the first round, you haven't made the cut or missed it.

You have to play in order to be considered.


It's just like the commentators saying Xander Schauffele leads the tour in consecutive cuts made at 42.

Well he missed tournaments as well. He didn't play in 42 consecutive tournaments. No golfer plays every event.


( Fwiw, Tigers record is 142 consecutive cuts made.)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,675
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 11:01:43 pm »
The weather has had a big impact really. Very tough for anyone to be making birdies today and if you're already quite a bit behind, you sort of need those gains to start believing and gain momentum.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 11:04:35 pm »
Bryson!! - Love him, that skull and crossbones cap looks great.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 11:07:26 pm »
Hard to look past Scottie at the moment, isn't it? Someone will have to go very low tomorrow.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 11:07:53 pm »
And just like that, he's in the water ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,556
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:07:26 pm
Hard to look past Scottie at the moment, isn't it? Someone will have to go very low tomorrow.

No offence to him, I hope it is someone else but yeah, he does look a strong contender. Depending what happens here!
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 11:12:55 pm »
Last thing we want is a procession anyway...hoping for an exciting back 9 Sunday!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,556
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 11:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:28:11 pm
Danny Willett having a stormer. Got to -4 early and day one and hes been clinging into it ever since.

Jinxed him good and proper. 7 at the last!
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:15:19 pm
Jinxed him good and proper. 7 at the last!

Umm, quite predictable that Nick.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 11:24:46 pm »
Rahm blowing a head gasket here!

 ;D

That's golf! Even for these.

 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,556
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 11:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:23:18 pm
Umm, quite predictable that Nick.

How dare you.

Scottie Scheffler looking unbeatable here.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 11:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:25 pm
How dare you.

Scottie Scheffler looking unbeatable here.

He's a great player, so I'm not sure why I dislike him, American doesn't help but maybe its just his grid.

No doubt he'll soon be on the LIV tour anyway. The PGA reps have shown their true colours that's why Rahm left. Be interesting to see whether Scheffler is in the 'click' with him being American.

Anyway I've been looking at trips to go next year. Anywhere between £3k to £10k to play over there and get tickets to watch!
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 11:37:55 pm »
The wind is highlighting the silliness of the greens as when you see the best struggle the average golfer would three putt from 20 feet and be happy.
Tiger definitely is something special considering how little golf he's played and just shows experience really counts at this place. In terms of cuts made I wonder who has the best record without missing a year?


Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 11:48:21 pm »
In terms of cuts made, who cares? It's like the number of Champions League qualifications, it wins you nothing. Arsenal - take note.
 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 