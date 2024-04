This is untrue though isn't it?



Good time to back off mate, you previous with not being able to back down despite being proven wrong.



You got me. I didn't know that the Masters chips in for some of those who miss the cut.However, most other tournaments don't. You miss the cut you earn nothing. And on top of that you pay something to enter the tournament.When a Pro has a caddie to pay for , transportation to the tournament, a room to stay in, and pay to enter, then miss the cut and earn nothing.This is why you see sponsorship on players. I suggest you go listen to James Robinson on Rick Sheils show who talked about how much he "lost" trying to play professional golf. He had a card for the DP World Tour. Played once in The Open Championship. Detailed his move up the ladder but how little he "made' on the year. Which is why he's now a Head Pro and teaching Pro so he could have a family.But, hey ho....you got me.