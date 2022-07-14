Should move the Open to October and let the pros play it in 30mph winds and rain falling upwards. 😉 Looks like the cut could be as low as - 3 if the conditions stay benign. Can Rory avoid his usual hiccup on a Friday and shoot another 65?



Cant Judge what the weather will do so far in advance.Sometimes the weather changes through the day and it really effects the score one day to the nextMc Ilroy round one here in 2010 shot 63, next day by the luck of the draw the conditions were tough and he had an 80though it looks like it would be quite mild today