The Golf Thread

fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
Should move the Open to October and let the pros play it in 30mph winds and rain falling upwards. 😉 Looks like the cut could be as low as - 3 if the conditions stay benign. Can Rory avoid his usual hiccup on a Friday and shoot another 65?
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4161 on: Today at 09:45:23 am
Cant Judge what the weather will do so far in advance.

Sometimes the weather changes through the day and it really effects the score one day to the next

Mc Ilroy round one here in 2010 shot 63, next day by the luck of the draw the conditions were tough and he had an 80

though it looks like it would be quite mild today
El Lobo

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4162 on: Today at 09:54:59 am
Sadly think Tiger is about as likely to win another major now as Andy Murray is to win another slam. As fairytale as it'd be, the body just isn't where it needs to be to compete anymore.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4163 on: Today at 10:02:11 am
It was great to see Els doing well yesterday, always been one of my favourite players with the smoothest swing in the game.

Met him once at Wentworth, nice fella.
El Lobo

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #4164 on: Today at 11:03:06 am
Looks easy going this morning
