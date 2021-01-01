« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
Should move the Open to October and let the pros play it in 30mph winds and rain falling upwards. 😉 Looks like the cut could be as low as - 3 if the conditions stay benign. Can Rory avoid his usual hiccup on a Friday and shoot another 65?
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:45:23 am
fowlermagic:
Should move the Open to October and let the pros play it in 30mph winds and rain falling upwards. 😉 Looks like the cut could be as low as - 3 if the conditions stay benign. Can Rory avoid his usual hiccup on a Friday and shoot another 65?
Cant Judge what the weather will do so far in advance.

Sometimes the weather changes through the day and it really effects the score one day to the next

Mc Ilroy round one here in 2010 shot 63, next day by the luck of the draw the conditions were tough and he had an 80

though it looks like it would be quite mild today
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:54:59 am
Sadly think Tiger is about as likely to win another major now as Andy Murray is to win another slam. As fairytale as it'd be, the body just isn't where it needs to be to compete anymore.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:02:11 am
It was great to see Els doing well yesterday, always been one of my favourite players with the smoothest swing in the game.

Met him once at Wentworth, nice fella.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:03:06 am
Looks easy going this morning
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:37:57 am
Garcia and Scott are absolutely flying
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:20:50 pm
Come on Hatton! Looks like my only surging bet already unless Thomas can tear it up later. Course playing very easy?
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:33:54 pm
Not entirely sure how much rain they had overnight but the course does look a touch softer and the early starters have taken advantage. The wind might pick up a touch throughout the afternoon and it should warm up so the late starters might not have the joy of slightly softer greens.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:39:18 pm
Mark Calcavecchia: +21 after two rounds.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:27:40 pm
KillieRed:
Mark Calcavecchia: +21 after two rounds.

The one time I played the old course I was +16 - the professional dream is still alive boys!
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:19:05 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsGolf/status/1547948119840542720?s=20&t=xdfOsupoPwSDUGztDbaVHg

Tiger getting misty eyed as he gets his deserved ovation heading to the 18th green.  i have no doubt that he'll want to be back in 5 years time too.

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:30:26 pm
Ray K:
https://twitter.com/SkySportsGolf/status/1547948119840542720?s=20&t=xdfOsupoPwSDUGztDbaVHg

Tiger getting misty eyed as he gets his deserved ovation heading to the 18th green.  i have no doubt that he'll want to be back in 5 years time too.
Amazing.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:45:54 pm
Ray K:
https://twitter.com/SkySportsGolf/status/1547948119840542720?s=20&t=xdfOsupoPwSDUGztDbaVHg

Tiger getting misty eyed as he gets his deserved ovation heading to the 18th green.  i have no doubt that he'll want to be back in 5 years time too.

Looking at him limp and compromised swing, I don't think his body will hold up in any 4-day competition. Not today and not 5 years later as his body has taken too much damage.

I think he knows and that brought out all the emotions.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:33:16 pm
Know the course is getting torn apart by these guys but there's just something so, so special about this place.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:12:25 pm
Cant have someone with hair this bad winning the Claret Jug.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:28:21 pm
Crosby Nick:
Cant have someone with hair this bad winning the Claret Jug.
;D
facial or bonce?
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:37:03 pm
John C:
;D
facial or bonce?

Valid point John. Both.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:07:14 pm
Looking like it will be a great weekend of golf as some top class players contending and could take - 18 or better to win the Open. Who's nerves will stand the pressure best?
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:39:11 pm
fowlermagic:
Should move the Open to October and let the pros play it in 30mph winds and rain falling upwards. 😉 Looks like the cut could be as low as - 3 if the conditions stay benign. Can Rory avoid his usual hiccup on a Friday and shoot another 65?

Couldnt agree more.

They are making a mockery of this course under this benign condition. This must be the most un-British Open golf I have seen.
