Quality managers like Benitez and Klopp have gotten relegated coaching small shite teams in a top division. Kompany is still the coach that got Burnley up after coaching Dycheball out of the system of a bunch of plodders in one preseason and made them a possession based team that dominated. I can see why someone would take a chance.
See now that would make sense if he was going to a team that viewed him in that way. A side that viewed his approach within the sense of a larger project. But he's going to a team that are looking to hire him because a) they are desperate for anybody and b) he speaks German. Bayern have gone from thinking they could get Alonso to trying (and failing) to woo back Nagelsmann and Tuchel, and had Ralf Rangnick prefer managing Austria than go to Bavaria. I think had Alonso left Leverksuen this summer, then you could talk yourself into thinking Leverkusen might be interested in Kompany. But I doubt even two weeks anybody thought Kompany would be considered in the frame for the Bayern Munich job, including Vincent Kompany.

Bayern's PR machine are now trying to sell it as they're being interested in Kompany as part of a project. But I'm not sure what that is. This is a team that is built to win-now. Neuer, Kimmich, Davies, Müller and Sane are all out of contract next summer. A significant number of their squad will 28 or older next season: Neuer (39 in March), Kim (28 in November), Dier (31 in January), Guerrero (31 in December), Kimmich (30 in February), Goretzka (30 in February), Coman (28 next month), Sane (29 in January), Gnabry (29 in July), Müller (35 in September), Kane (31 in July). This is a team that realistically needs a manager to come in who can immediately get buy-in from an older core, who know that next season is their last chance to win something together. Instead, they're going to managed by someone whose sole honour as a manager is winning the Championship with Burnley only to rigidly stick to his guns when his players were ill-equipped to compete in the PL.

I'm not sure the Klopp comparison works as well here because Dortmund were an economic basket case when he took over. They weren't a side expected to automatically win the Bundesliga and compete for the CL. Even the Klinsmann, Rehhagel and Kovac appointments made a bit more sense than this one. It's a massive, massive risk that just smacks of desperation instead of any long-term planning.
Kompany will probably spend silly money on some of Pep's squad players - help those c*nts balance the books.
Pretty staggering appointment. I suppose they like his philosophy and hope it translates. He seems to have a lot of respect in dressing rooms, too, which ogres like Tuchell can never maintain. I guess it's a hit and hope. They'll surely look to lure Xabi or Klopp next year or something.

I guess United will try hard for yesterday's man, Pochettino, whom they hilariously could have appointed in 2022 but decided they were experts on Dutch football instead and gaslighted themselves into thinking Ten Hag was the only choice, etc etc etc.
Bizarre appointment, if true. Imagine being Thomas Muller, Neuer or Kane and being told Kompany will be your manager lol
