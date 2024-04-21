« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 321063 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6360 on: April 21, 2024, 04:28:47 pm »
Sheep Euros/Copa Draft mate.  And with it being end of the season we'll get 16 people or more to join in.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,941
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6361 on: April 21, 2024, 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 21, 2024, 04:26:41 pm
I'm not building a sim for that!  ;D

Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6362 on: April 21, 2024, 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 21, 2024, 05:34:40 pm
Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.

I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.

Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6363 on: April 21, 2024, 07:11:25 pm »
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6364 on: April 21, 2024, 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 21, 2024, 07:11:25 pm
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D

The sim draft isnt starting for a few weeks. Surely time for an itty bitty draft  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,941
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6365 on: April 21, 2024, 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April 21, 2024, 07:09:58 pm
I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.

Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.

See I'd want an Olympic draft to be centered around individuals/teams who contributed to moments that have gone down in history. It wouldn't necessarily need to be focused on who has the most medals. Bolt obviously is a legend but there are so many more that I don't think whoever has him would be a lock.

I think it's one to think about by the time the Olympics comes around but let's let Samie have his one before he gets banned for abusing everyone.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6366 on: April 29, 2024, 03:45:51 pm »
Prof, are you fine tuning the simulator mate?  ;D
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 29, 2024, 03:45:51 pm
Prof, are you fine tuning the simulator mate?  ;D
We need to decide on what the draft format will be.  The sim is good to go if people are interested.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,727
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Sheep draft.

Lets get it going.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 