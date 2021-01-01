Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.



I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.