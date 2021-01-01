« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 319532 times)

Sheep Euros/Copa Draft mate.  And with it being end of the season we'll get 16 people or more to join in.
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:26:41 pm
I'm not building a sim for that!  ;D

Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:34:40 pm
Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.

I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.

Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:25 pm
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D

The sim draft isnt starting for a few weeks. Surely time for an itty bitty draft  ;D
