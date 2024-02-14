« Reply #6285 on: February 19, 2024, 03:53:20 pm »
Yes, please
Sarge said he was up for it.
Nice one, guys
Might be on a work trip in early March, so probably go for the international break start time as planned.
Maybe good to start making a shortlist of who wants to join the commemoration Klopp draft?
So far we've got -
me
Samie + Prof
Popcorn
Tubby
Draex
Lastrador
Red1977
Hazell
Bobby
Sarge?
child-in-time
Where are all the regulars at - Nick,
Hazell, Tubby, Draex, Chakan, Robbie, Bobby, Lastrador, Lone Star, Sheer, Mikey, Max, Nicholls etc
Start time: March?
« Last Edit: February 21, 2024, 03:00:35 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.