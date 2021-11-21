« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 941872 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15600 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
That's the point though, isn't it.  If the only democracy in the region is behaving like this, we really are in trouble!  For me, it's been obvious for months now, what is happening and the possible implications.

BN is a warmonger, it's that simple and other members of his government are even worse.  Biden should told them months ago, if they don't tone it down, then there will be serious consequences.  He should've spelled it out, plain and clear. 
Any word on the theocracy launching weapons from multiple countries tonight, no?

"Behaving like this" on a night where the civilians of Israel are being targeted by the country that's been desperate to derail their normalisation of relations throughout the middle east is absolutely textbook/classic stuff from people in the west with your politics. Everything is always framed so predictably.

Seems like you don't have a complaint about that, nor them using their sectarian proxies (as they've done for years) around the various locations of the middle east they've condemned to violence. Not a worry across your numerous posts about civilians being deliberately targeted either. Just 'look what you've gone and done' to the country being attacked again.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15601 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
Iran is now threatening Jordan, saying it will be next if it interferes.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15602 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Apparently the Isrealis can neither confirm nor deny that Iran informed them of the form and timing of these attacks.

Its all theatre for the c*nts.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15603 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
That's bang out of order and needs reporting.

I'm not arsed,  says more about him.
Online aw1991

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15604 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm
The last time you posted.  :wanker
Actually posted since, so...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15605 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm
Reuters now reporting ballistic missiles have now been fired from Iran. So that's drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

This is now getting very serious indeed. Ballistic missiles will only take a matter of minutes to reach Israel

Yeah I don't get that, they would get there before all of those drones, which I am assuming would be used to flood the air defences.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15606 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Same with Iranian. Hence the problem.

(The key difference being the Iranian regime is a fucking horror show domestically aswell - just ask any young woman out there or any actual Iranian whose emigrated to the UK - humanities lecturers in their mid-50s from Basingstoke and the like selling SWP papers dont count).

(None of the above means its not blatantly fucking obvious that Netanyahu is mental and, like Putin, willing to burn the world to save himself)

Of course Iran are terrible.  It doesn't change the fact that Israel have been extreme in their actions, over the past few months and more recently blew up an embassy.

Nobody denies they have the right to self-defense, but that is not what has been happening.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15607 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm »
Quote
Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Irans military action was in response to the Zionist regimes aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Irans response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!
https://twitter.com/iran_un/status/1779269993043022053?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Hmmm
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,667
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15608 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
And they can vote them out. Try that in Iran, Syria, Saudi .etc..

I don't understand why some in here are so obseesed with trying to say, yes, but what about x y z.


Are you really that blinkered and entrenched, about what has been happening.  You could see it escalating, and it has.  Lets hope it doesn't get any worse.
Online aw1991

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15609 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
Apparently the Isrealis can neither confirm nor deny that Iran informed them of the form and timing of these attacks.

Its all theatre for the c*nts.
Kind of ambiguous to take it as gospel?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15610 on: Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm
Actually posted since, so...

I can see your post history, you liar.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15611 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Of course Iran are terrible.  It doesn't change the fact that Israel have been extreme in their actions, over the past few months and more recently blew up an embassy.

Nobody denies they have the right to self-defense, but that is not what has been happening.

Although of course Iran have directly funded Hamas who #checks notes# launched an unprovoked attack to end the ceasefire and deliberately attack rape and mutilate innocent civilians.

So Israel might well see that differently to you
Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15612 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm
I can see your post history, you liar.
Maybe I misunderstood you. I already posted in this thread. Do you mean the last time I posted before today? If so, yes I am only checking in with you on this special day  :)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15613 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
I don't understand why some in here are so obseesed with trying to say, yes, but what about x y z.


Are you really that blinkered and entrenched, about what has been happening.
No, Im not. I think BNs government is disgraceful and is the worst government in the region .apart from all the others.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15614 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
I'll leave you all to it, just hope it fizzles out without any innocents getting ended.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15615 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm
I'll leave you all to it, just hope it fizzles out without any innocents getting ended.
Something we can all agree on. Too many see the death of innocent Israeli civilians as they had it coming and too many in Gaza as what were they doing there.

The hatred of each other is toxic. Neither side is the good guy and both sides need to suck it up if they truely want peace.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15616 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
Something we can all agree on. Too many see the death of innocent Israeli civilians as they had it coming and too many in Gaza as what were they doing there.

The hatred of each other is toxic. Neither side is the good guy and both sides need to suck it up if they truely want peace.

Which is challenging when the you consider how Iran is taking advantage of both situations.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15617 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Although of course Iran have directly funded Hamas who #checks notes# launched an unprovoked attack to end the ceasefire and deliberately attack rape and mutilate innocent civilians.

So Israel might well see that differently to you

Yes, and nobody has said that they do not have a right to self defence.

What has been extreme is the targeting of civilians, aid workers and using starvation, as a weapon of war.  Not to mention blowing up an embassy on foreign soil.  As the only democracy in the region, a Western ally, who you would hope to behave in a more controlled way, it has not been good.

I have no issue with justified miltary action.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15618 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm
Which is challenging when the you consider how Iran is taking advantage of both situations.
I prefer to say the Iranian regime. I know lots of Iranians, they are the most amazing people, many a bit bonkers but in the most brilliant way.
I cant hold their regime against their country just as I cant hold Trump against the average American.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15619 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm
Yes, and nobody has said that they do not have a right to self defence.

What has been extreme is the deliberate targeting of civilians, aid workers and using starvation, as a weapon of war.  Not to mention blowing up an embassy on foreign soil.  As the only democracy in the region, a Western ally, who you would hope to behave in a more controlled way, it has not been good.

Again, we oddly hold them to a higher standard than thise around them. Which I never understand
.

Im struck by how many times you have come out and decried the half million deaths by Assad, the 400,000 deaths in Yemen (to name but a few).


Maybe just me
Online gemofabird

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15620 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15621 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
I prefer to say the Iranian regime. I know lots of Iranians, they are the most amazing people, many a bit bonkers but in the most brilliant way.
I cant hold their regime against their country just as I cant hold Trump against the average American.

Absolutely, especially considering how sections of Iranians have been supporting actions against their rotten regime.
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15622 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
That's it over then by the sounds
if there's one thing you can rely on the iranian theocracy for, it's the honesty of their diplomatic statements aye ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15623 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
That's it over then by the sounds

Translated as “I have shat on your lawn. Lets call it quits.”
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15624 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm
Which is challenging when the you consider how Iran is taking advantage of both situations.
All the nuclear facilities in Iran should be bombed immediately. This is a parasite regime, has been for ages. Europe was cozying to them way too much especially because of the nuclear treaty, but their export of terrorism remains unchecked. The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist organization, list it as such and see what happens.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15625 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm
All the nuclear facilities in Iran should be bombed immediately. This is a parasite regime, has been for ages. Europe was cozying to them way too much especially because of the nuclear treaty, but their export of terrorism remains unchecked. The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist organization, list it as such and see what happens.
I would I be slow to react and react in a controlled and limited way though. Its hard, sometimes you exclude regimes and it makes things worse, talking to them sometimes finds commonality and achieves breakthroughs

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15626 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote
ABS News reports that cruise missiles have been launched from Iraq.

Al-Arabiya reports that US and British forces are engaged in intercepting drones over Syria and Iraq.

Egypt's air defense is on highest alert.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia are allegedly also involved in intercepting drones.

If true (and always if in this region) this is tremendous news to see countries working together
 More of this.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15627 on: Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
If true (and always if in this region) this is tremendous news to see countries working together
 More of this.

Of course they are. They all hate Iran.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15628 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
If true (and always if in this region) this is tremendous news to see countries working together
 More of this.

There was a tweet before that I saw which was quoting Iranian sources of threatening Jordan with retaliation if they interfere. So, it would be really good if all countries in the Middle East were co-operating on this.
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15629 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
I would I be slow to react and react in a controlled and limited way though. Its hard, sometimes you exclude regimes and it makes things worse, talking to them sometimes finds commonality and achieves breakthroughs


I'm not sure I agree. What has talking to the Iranian regime achieved since 1979?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15630 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm
Again, we oddly hold them to a higher standard than thise around them. Which I never understand
.

Im struck by how many times you have come out and decried the half million deaths by Assad, the 400,000 deaths in Yemen (to name but a few).


Maybe just me


More whataboutary, but fine, if you want to do that.  I have no time for it.

Personally, I expect (and hope) a democratic, Western ally, would behave in a more controlled way, compared to the other regimes.  The current Israeli government are no friends of Israel or the place they are attacking.  I cannot see a peaceful solution with their current leader.

We look to democracies as places of hope and forces of good.

The Iran regime aren't very popular in their own country, but they aren't a democracy, so it will be difficult to remove them.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15631 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm
I'm not sure I agree. What has talking to the Iranian regime achieved since 1979?

Why have we treated them as a pariah since 1979?
Online Jebediah

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15632 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
Now lots of very loud booms and sirens. We have moved to the bomb shelter.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm
Now lots of very loud booms and sirens. We have moved to the bomb shelter.

Take care, I hope this escalation is over quickly for you.
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
Why have we treated them as a pariah since 1979?
Because a regime based on religion stands against all democratic values?
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:00:11 am
Take care, I hope this escalation is over quickly for you.
In the name of Klopp should be along to tell you soon that there was quite a famous attack on a US embassy in 1979 which one might constitute 'a serious break of International law, and unheard of'
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15636 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
Online aw1991

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15637 on: Today at 12:07:00 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm
Now lots of very loud booms and sirens. We have moved to the bomb shelter.
How are you? Was really surprised that they got us in Beer Sheva so soon.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15638 on: Today at 12:09:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:00:21 am
Because a regime based on religion stands against all democratic values?

As they are in most of the Middle East. Iran wasnt a democracy before 1979, it wasnt one afterwards, its no better or worse than Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region yet treated completely differently. Why? Because they had the audacity to overthrow the Shah who was in the Wests pocket.
Online Jebediah

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15639 on: Today at 12:12:19 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 12:07:00 am
How are you? Was really surprised that they got us in Beer Sheva so soon.

The kids scouts camping trip got cut short so I thought it would be a great idea to invite 5 ten year olds to come to our house for a sleepover. In hindsight not the best idea I've ever had. Now all kids have been moved to the safe room and are fast asleep. Wife is a bit panicky but we're holding up.

You in the safe room also?
