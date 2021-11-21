Again, we oddly hold them to a higher standard than thise around them. Which I never understand
.
Im struck by how many times you have come out and decried the half million deaths by Assad, the 400,000 deaths in Yemen (to name but a few).
Maybe just me
More whataboutary, but fine, if you want to do that. I have no time for it.
Personally, I expect (and hope) a democratic, Western ally, would behave in a more controlled way, compared to the other regimes. The current Israeli government are no friends of Israel or the place they are attacking. I cannot see a peaceful solution with their current leader.
We look to democracies as places of hope and forces of good.
The Iran regime aren't very popular in their own country, but they aren't a democracy, so it will be difficult to remove them.