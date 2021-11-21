That's the point though, isn't it. If the only democracy in the region is behaving like this, we really are in trouble! For me, it's been obvious for months now, what is happening and the possible implications.



BN is a warmonger, it's that simple and other members of his government are even worse. Biden should told them months ago, if they don't tone it down, then there will be serious consequences. He should've spelled it out, plain and clear.



Any word on the theocracy launching weapons from multiple countries tonight, no?"Behaving like this" on a night where the civilians of Israel are being targeted by the country that's been desperate to derail their normalisation of relations throughout the middle east is absolutely textbook/classic stuff from people in the west with your politics. Everything is always framed so predictably.Seems like you don't have a complaint about that, nor them using their sectarian proxies (as they've done for years) around the various locations of the middle east they've condemned to violence. Not a worry across your numerous posts about civilians being deliberately targeted either. Just 'look what you've gone and done' to the country being attacked again.