Author Topic: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *  (Read 95700 times)

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
.........

JFT96

 
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'No-one will be held accountable for the unlawful killing of the 96':-

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/no-one-held-accountable-unlawful-17334792



For more insightful articles on the re-trial, the events since the verdict announcement, and the effect, the work of these two fine journalists - and gentlemen - are worth reading:-

https://twitter.com/david_conn & https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18




These two articles, in case anyone missed these yesterday... as someone else on here stated, are 'essential reading' (there are more articles linked here in the last few pages)...

'How David Duckenfield's trial left Hillsborough families distraught again':-

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/nov/28/how-david-duckenfield-trial-left-hillsborough-families-distraught-again - by David Conn

&

'OPINION: David Duckenfield failed the 96. Then he hid behind a cowardly lie':-

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/news-opinion/opinion-david-duckenfield-failed-96-17332774
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
For Steve Kelly, top lad, best blue in the world, who has fought every step of the way for justice for his brother Michael. Steve has told me some harrowing stories of the trip to Hillsborough to find/identity his brother. Heartbreaking stuff. Chin up lad.

For Steve Kelly

When the whistle blew at 6 minutes past 3.
'Hillsborough' stole my life from me.
My brother Michael was not coming home.
A long journey begun, that I begun alone.
Now 30 years have passed on the clock.
And nobody held accountable in the dock.
But my brother's killing was against the law.
So that Justice I sought, I'm still looking for.
I have seen faces grow tired over the years.
Faced with injustice, with lies and smears.
The Sun tarnished our name, and our dead.
Duckenfield lied, we played our part he said.
I lost our Michael, they robbed his youth.
Not to worry Kidda, the world knows the truth.



Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
https://twitter.com/kennethdalglish/status/1200429370231447553




'As a reminder, please refrain from any commentary that could prejudice any future legal proceedings in relation to the Hillsborough disaster.'

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/brian-reade-hillsborough-families-who-20991365?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar


Brian Reade: Hillsborough families who drive on with hope in their hearts are heroes

I know them as some of the most resilient, inspirational human beings Ive ever had the privilege to meet


With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
― Steven Weinberg

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
"It appears that the establishment have closed ranks", says Hillsborough Justice Campaigns Steve Kelly':-

https://www.channel4.com/news/it-appears-that-the-establishment-have-closed-ranks-says-hillsborough-justice-campaigns-steve-kelly (6 minute video)



https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1200359549665980416 ...

I can tell you that it sticks in the throats of families who have suffered much worse over the last 30 years. Letter from Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the tragedy,  asking the judge for neutrality in the Hillsborough retrial:-





'Hillsborough victims' families criticise CPS over handling of case':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/nov/29/hillsborough-victims-families-condemn-cps-over-handling-of-case
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Very dark day
"I know this is a sad occasion but I think that Dixie would be amazed to know that even in death he could draw a bigger crowd than Everton can on a Saturday afternoon"......Bill Shankly

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2019, 11:57:53 am
'No-one will be held accountable for the unlawful killing of the 96':-

Absolutely baffling.

Justice for the 96
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
David Conn: Guardian reporter - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1200722609874309121

'Hillsborough: A maddening passage for families at the trial came when David Duckenfield's QC effectively cited the Taylor Report as evidence he should be cleared; he said that as a safety overhaul was recommended, the disaster could not have been the fault of one man.

The jury at this trial was not told the conclusions of previous inquiries & proceedings, as that's how our legal system works; so they did not know the 2016 inquests verdict, that the 96 people were unlawfully killed due to  David Duckenfield's gross negligence manslaughter.

But Duckenfield's QC effectively cited the 2nd Taylor Report, which recommended all-seating. Yet jury wasn't told about Taylor's actual report into the disaster. In that he strongly criticised Duckenfield, & said failure to close the tunnel was "a blunder of the first magnitude."

So the jury was effectively told the Taylor report(s) cleared Duckenfield, by blaming lack of safety at football grounds, when in fact Taylor was indeed appalled by the lack of safety at grounds incl Hillsborough, but still strongly criticised Duckenfield's actions on the day.

I covered the trial and retrial for @guardian, and tried to ask questions throughout, but the legal process is an adversarial battle and does not explain itself; at this stage, the trial over with a not guilty verdict, I have no idea why this was allowed. (Thread ends)'


^ there are more comments in the linked twitter thread above.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
I'll just say this....I can forgive opening the gate but I cannot forgive the lie
"I know this is a sad occasion but I think that Dixie would be amazed to know that even in death he could draw a bigger crowd than Everton can on a Saturday afternoon"......Bill Shankly

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
David Conn: Guardian reporter - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1200706800766599168

'The audio of David Duckenfield admitting in 2015 at the inquests that his failure to close the tunnel caused the deaths of 96 people, and apologising. Then at his trial his QC said he now admitted no failures, and blamed supporters (the victims) and other police officers.'

(audio within link above)
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Quote from: John C on November 28, 2019, 05:20:46 pm
Please remember there are still live criminal proceedings ongoing.

The David Conn article in the Guardian succinctly illustrates what the families and survivors were up against, that should be shared as wide as possible.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/nov/28/hillsborough-david-duckenfield-verdict

Reminder. It hurts too as so much has happened but two trials remaining for the police
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'The acquittal of David Duckenfield endangers us all':-

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/dec/01/david-duckenfield-acquittal-endangers-us-all-hillsborough - by Tony Evans
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Hillsborough: The devastating failure of British justice':-

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/hillsborough-devastating-failure-british-justice-17346617 - by Joe Thomas
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/03/mayors-of-liverpool-and-manchester-call-for-hillsborough-law


...the mayor of Liverpool City region, Steve Rotheram, and Manchesters mayor, Andy Burnham, as well as Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, call on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson to introduce without delay the so-called Hillsborough law if elected prime minister.

Introduced to parliament as the public authority (accountability) bill, it would require public authorities such as the police, fire brigade and local authorities to have a duty of candour in legal processes and provide bereaved families with funding for legal representation equal to that of those public authorities.

While this wont change the verdict which has been reached in [the Duckenfield prosecution], the letter states, it will at least be of some comfort to the Hillsborough families for it to be recognised by the country that the failure is not theirs, but of an overly hierarchical and adversarial system which is deeply flawed and in need of fundamental reform.
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Once again, our legal system has failed the victims of Hillsborough':-

The acquittal of David Duckenfield is further evidence that the perverse separation of inquiry, criminal prosecution and inquests should end

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/06/legal-system-victims-hillsborough-david-duckenfield
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
From the Letters section of The Guardian (by Deborah Coles and Remy Mohammed)...

'The long fight for Hillsborough justice is not over'

Campaigners from Inquest call for a new bill to properly hold public and corporate authorities to account in state-related deaths

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/18/the-long-fight-for-hillsborough-justice-is-not-over
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Trial linked to aftermath of the Hillsborough tragedy delayed until 2021':-

'Three men each face a charge of doing acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice'

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/trial-linked-aftermath-hillsborough-tragedy-17824769
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
We needed justice......but were denied it by the establishment.  Justice for The 96 - RIP..........YNWA
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Mistakes are understandable but lies are unforgivable. Shame on the establishment that is the real truth.

JFT-96
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Two former police chiefs and a solicitor, all charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the aftermath of the Hillsborough tragedy, will now face trial on April 19, 2021. That's four days after the 32nd anniversary of the disaster' - https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1314148341429809152

Article here - https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/trial-linked-hillsborough-tragedy-now-19069981




'IOPC Director for Hillsborough Mike Benbow, after trial moved from January to April 19:

I would like to remind people to avoid making any comments online that could prejudice the proceedings."'

^ https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1314187927715540992

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Hillsborough police face trial accused of perverting course of justice':-

Two former South Yorkshire officers and forces lawyer accused of amending statements

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/18/hillsborough-police-face-trial-accused-of-perverting-course-of-justice (Sunday 18th April)


^ The trial starts on Monday 19th April - and according to the article above is scheduled to last for 16 weeks.



Edit:

'Hillsborough: Trial starting of two former South Yorkshire police officers & the force's lawyer, accused of perverting the course of justice after the disaster; At the court in the Lowry theatre in Salford, the three have just pleaded not guilty.'

^ https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1384079540020912137 (Monday 19th April)



'Hillsborough: officers and lawyer altered accounts, court hears':-

Ex-chief superintendent, former DCI and solicitor accused of seeking to mask failings of police

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/20/hillsborough-police-officers-and-lawyer-altered-accounts-court-told (Tuesday 20th April)



The BBC's 'Hillsborough trials' page (with updates of the proceedings in court):-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cdn7d1m9k5et/hillsborough-trials



The Echo's 'Hillsborough Proceedings' page (with updates of the proceedings in court):-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/hillsborough-proceedings



Joe Thomas (https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18) & David Conn (https://twitter.com/david_conn) are also likely to be worth a follow for news, updates and articles from the trial.

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
^^^
Thanks for those jason
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Hillsborough 'cover up' trial collapses as judge rules 'no case to answer'

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/hillsborough-cover-up-trial-collapses-20679595

The trial of two former South Yorkshire Police officers and a solicitor who worked with the force after the Hillsborough tragedy has been dismissed.

Ex-Chief Superintendent Donald Denton, former Detective Chief Inspector Alan Foster and Peter Metcalf each denied two counts of perverting the course of justice.

The judge presiding over their trial has now ruled the defendants have no case to answer.

His ruling followed legal submissions made last week.

Prosecutors had accused the defendants of amending dozens of officer witness accounts to "mask the failings" of South Yorkshire Police at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield.

The accounts were being collected by West Midlands Police ahead of the Taylor Inquiry into the 1989 tragedy, which unfolded at the Leppings Lane end allocated to Liverpool supporters. Ninety six men, women and children died as a result.

As the prosecution case drew to an end last week, lawyers representing the defendants submitted legal arguments that their clients had no case to answer.

In his judgement, he concluded: "It is apparent that everything that these defendants did between April and August 1989 was directed at the Taylor Inquiry.

"I conclude that it is equally apparent from the initial case summary that the initial focus of the prosecution case was interference with the process of the Taylor Inquiry.

"That is the submission made on behalf of Mr Foster. I see the force of it.

"As matters have developed, it has been necessary for the prosecution to switch its focus to other proceedings.

"The problem is that there is little or no evidence about those other proceedings and/or there is no basis upon which to say that anything done by any of these defendants had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice in relation to other proceedings.

"So it is that I have concluded that there is no case fit for the jurys consideration on any count on the indictment.

"I repeat my observation about the anxiety and distress being felt by the families of those affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

"These proceedings have been very drawn-out following a lengthy trial process involving the match commander.

"I know the strength of feeling there was after his acquittal.

"I am aware that these proceedings also have been observed with interest.

"However, whatever the anxiety and distress, I have to determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offence with which these defendants have been charged.

"In concluding that there is not, that is all I do."

Sarah Whitehouse, QC, prosecuting, told the court the Crown Prosecution Service did not intend to appeal the decision.

Denton, 83, Foster, 74, and Metcalf, 71 each denied doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.

Their trial, which started on April 19, followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and was scheduled to last up to 16 weeks.
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son, James, was killed in the disaster and who was the last chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, described the trial and its outcome as a disgrace.

Its the cover-up of the cover-up of the cover-up, she said. Our loved ones went to a football match and were killed, then they and the survivors were branded hooligans, and weve been put through a 32-year legal nightmare looking for the truth and accountability. Now theyre saying the police were allowed to change statements and cover up at Taylor. The legal system in this country really has to change.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/26/hillsborough-trial-of-former-south-yorkshire-police-officers-collapses?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

 :butt :no
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
This is the full ruling for anyone interested: https://www.judiciary.uk/judgments/r-v-metcalf-denton-foster/
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Should be noted that there is now no legal impediment in speaking openly about the case or the people involved because as of this morning no one is on trial for the involvement in the unlawful killing of 96 people and the subsequent cover ups.
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Metcalf's barrister argued that a serving Police Officer had "no legal duty to tell the whole truth". Wow. Just wow.
Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 26, 2021, 11:53:52 am
Should be noted that there is now no legal impediment in speaking openly about the case or the people involved because as of this morning no one is on trial for the involvement in the unlawful killing of 96 people and the subsequent cover ups.
Yes, that said though, let's keep this thread for news updates anyway.......
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'Hillsborough trial: Men acquitted as judge rules no case to answer':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-57172900



'Hillsborough: trial of former South Yorkshire police officers collapses':-

Judge rules two former officers and ex-solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice have no case to answer

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/26/hillsborough-trial-of-former-south-yorkshire-police-officers-collapses



'Daughter of Hillsborough victim tells collapsed trial 'my dad was buried with a lie'':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/daughter-hillsborough-victim-tells-collapsed-20681581



'CPS statement on Hillsborough ruling':-

www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-statement-hillsborough-ruling



'IOPC statement following today's ruling at the Denton, Foster and Metcalf trial' (IOPC were the 'Independent Police Complaints Commission'; IPCC):-

https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-statement-following-todays-ruling-denton-foster-and-metcalf-trial



'Liverpool FC statement':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/435536-liverpool-fc-statement



'Updates as Steve Rotheram, Andy Burnham and Margaret Aspinall lead Hillsborough press conference':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/live-hillsborough-denton-foster-metcalf-20679653



'Video: Aspinall, Burnham and Rotheram press conference':-

Margaret Aspinall, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram offer their reaction to latest developments in the judicial process relating to the Hillsborough disaster.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/435569-video-aspinall-burnham-and-rotheram-press-conference (a 34 minute video - free to watch)



'The victims of the Hillsborough disaster have been denied justice again':-

www.independent.co.uk/voices/hillsborough-trial-collapse-police-officers-liverpool-b1854423.html



'Today is another kick in the teeth and emotions are running high. If you are struggling please get in touch, the support is here':-

Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance - https://twitter.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1397566350114148362



'Hillsborough: why has the trial collapsed and what happens next?':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/26/hillsborough-why-has-the-trial-collapsed-and-what-happens-next



'The Hillsborough judgment: what just happened?':-

https://thesecretbarrister.com/2021/05/26/the-hillsborough-judgment-what-just-happened



'Phil Scraton On The Hillsborough Trial: TAW Special' - 50 minute audio piece - free - from The Anfield Wrap:-

Phil Scraton joins The Anfield Wrap to talk about the collapse of the Hillsborough trial where a judge decided there was no case to answer

www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/05/podcast-phil-scraton-hillsborough-trial or https://podfollow.com/456906266/episode/f49cae918f953fbab3322411f1a3bf66f38e3c84/view

& RAWK's 'The Hillsborough Trials' thread, by Phil Scraton - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347770.0



 Brian Reade - https://twitter.com/BrianReade/status/1397485390085435394

'A judge has stopped the final Hillsborough trial before it goes to a jury meaning although 96 people were ruled to be Unlawfully Killed no-one of any note has been dealt with by the law. There will be no appeal.'


 Brian Reade - https://twitter.com/BrianReade/status/1397485520461123584

'Despite 164 police statements being significantly amended the judge believes the evidence was not strong enough to prove two ex-police officers and an ex-police solicitor perverted the course of justice.'


 David Conn - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397487783380459521

'Mr Justice William Davis has ruled that the statements were changed for Lord Justice Taylor's public inquiry, but that was "not a course of public justice," it was an "administrative exercise."

So the "course of justice" cannot have been perverted by the changed statements.'


 David Conn - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397527768968146944

'Hillsborough: Should be remembered that changing police statements has been a scandal: after the 2012 panel report, PM David Cameron apologised in parliament for them.
Today: no case that they perverted the course of justice because the Taylor inquiry wasn't a course of justice.'


 David Conn - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397493674460729347

'CPS says stopping of the trial is "surprising."

"That a publicly funded authority [police] can lawfully withhold information from a public inquiry charged with finding out why 96 people died ... without sanction of any sort, may be a matter which should be subject to scrutiny."'


 Joe Thomas - https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1397492727990849548

'This felt like a shambolic prosecution which had lost the faith of many long before today's heartbreaking conclusion.
A lot to be written and said about how the criminal prosecutions linked to Hillsborough have unfolded, and what it means about the British justice system'


 Joe Thomas - https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1397523565138915328

'Deanna Matthews, whose uncle was unlawfully killed at Hillsborough, references other justice battles: This has always been much wider than the 96.
Said fight for the Hillsborough Law will continue: There shouldnt have to be a law to tell the truth'.


 Adrian Tempany - https://twitter.com/AdrianTempany/status/1397499058256818180

'#Hillsborough Judge rules today that there is no case to answer for the authorities responsible for one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history. Their crimes just an 'admin exercise'. What a rotten, corrupt, broken country'


 Adrian Tempany - https://twitter.com/AdrianTempany/status/1397860686013911046

'After Judge Davis's ruling that the cover-up suspects have no case to answer, consider this - the police can now withhold information from a public inquiry into an event in which their gross negligence leads to the unlawful killing of 96 people, & face no sanction'


 Margaret Aspinall - What a disgrace. I felt at the start it was going to be another stitch up and thats what it is.

'Margaret Aspinall gives me her reaction after a judge said 3 men accused of perverting the course of justice had no case to answer over #Hillsborough':-

https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1397541888211705861 (with a 2 minute video)


 Sheila Coleman - https://twitter.com/SheilaColeman96/status/1397505963377168384

'No surprise at todays Hillsborough decision. It was always on the cards. Silenced us for all these years with threats of Court action if we spoke and prejudiced legal proceedings. Some of us saw their game.'


 Steve Rotheram - https://twitter.com/MetroMayorSteve/status/1397497505638670336

'32 years ago, 96 innocent people were unlawfully killed, yet still nobody has been brought to justice.
For those who claim the establishment don't close ranks when their wrongdoing is exposed, today's ruling is a prime example that justice only applies to some.'


 Andy Burnham - https://twitter.com/AndyBurnhamGM/status/1397494524054810629

'This is a disgrace and so disrespectful to the families.
Why was it not left to the jury to decide?
From what I have witnessed first-hand over the last four years, I can only conclude that the scales of justice in this country are weighed heavily against ordinary people.'


 David Conn - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1397540146241802244 (with link to audio of South Yorkshire police ex-solicitor's QC lies today)

'Astonishing, narrative being spread even today, by South Yorkshire police ex-solicitor's QC, of a "riot" by Liverpool supporters at Hillsborough.
The inquests jury concluded in 2016, after the longest case ever, that no misbehaviour by Liverpool fans contributed to the disaster.'


 Inquest - https://twitter.com/INQUEST_ORG/status/1397558726366801920

'Thoughts with bereaved families & survivors. 96 men, women and children unlawfully killed & no one held to account at a corporate or individual level. Highlights systemic failings of the justice system to deal with state crime and cover ups. Urgent need for #HillsboroughLaw now.'


 Phil Scraton on The Anfield Wrap - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1397951745876168708 (with 2 minute video)

'"I hope the families will be seen as a mass of people, severely hurt but rising up as one to fight the state, fight the police and other interested parties."

"And it might not seem it this week... They won." - Phil Scraton on The Hillsborough Trial'




 Adrian Tempany - https://twitter.com/AdrianTempany/status/1398011678328037377 (an 11-part twitter thread)

1/ 'Yesterday's trial of 3 suspects for the cover-up collapsed on a technicality - Judge Davis ruling that their alleged falsification of evidence was submitted to the Taylor inquiry, which was not a course of justice.

2/ So, Davis ruled, it (Taylor) could not be perverted by amended police statements. Once again, we come back to the huge mistake in the CPS overlooking the role played by West Midlands Police in the Hillsborough cover-up

3/ The WMP were appointed to assist the Taylor inquiry, and then retained as advisers to the appalling coroner, Stefan Popper, at the first inquests into the disaster, held from late 1990 to March 1991, which returned a verdict of Accidental death

4/ WMP - and not SYP - were detailed to take witness statements from the eyewitnesses right at the centre of the disaster: spectators, and survivors of the crush, both outside the ground and in the central pens. I was one of those witnesses, and gave a statement to WMP in July 89

5/ Many of those witness statements were falsified by WMP officers - there is widespread testimony on this from survivors. This happened to me. Many of those witness statements were taken not for Taylor but for the inquests, which is a course of justice

6/ If the CPS had had the appetite to really uncover the Hillsborough cover-up, they would have looked at the collusion between SYP and WMP, and not simply the production of statements within SYP

7/ It stands to reason that as SYP were under investigation by WMP, and significant evidence has arisen since 1989 of corruption of evidence, then there might be a concern around collusion between the two forces

8/ It is also known that the WMP investigation was led by two officers, one of whom was a superintendent who was suspended from duties at the time he took an active role in the Hillsborough investigation

9/ That superintendent was the former commander of the West Midlands Serious Crime Squad, which was disbanded in August 1989, following concerns over its serial wrongdoing. He was suspended, pending that investigation, yet assigned to work on Hillsborough

10/ The statements taken by WMP officers from survivors and other witnesses were part of the process of the inquests, a legal course of action. Had the CPS properly investigated the role of the WMP as well as SYP, we would have begun to address the full cover-up...

11/ ... and gone a long way to avoiding the case foundering on the technicality that Davis invoked yesterday.'




'1,600 Hillsborough notepads found in police basement on eve of disaster trials':-

'Discovery almost 5 YEARS after force directed to search for relevant material'

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/1600-hillsborough-notepads-found-police-20695496



'The Hillsborough families were silenced and failed by a shambolic 'justice' system':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/hillsborough-families-were-silenced-failed-20686629



'Hillsborough: last chance of justice slips away for bereaved families':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/28/hillsborough-last-chance-of-justice-slips-away-for-bereaved-families



'Lack of Hillsborough accountability is a scandal, says minister' (Jacob Rees-Mogg & Maria Eagle):-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-57266824



'Adrian Chiles sorry for not challenging QCs evil nonsense Hillsborough claims':-

Chiles said that calamitously and incompetently he was momentarily distracted during the interview and did not hear the comments.

www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/adrian-chiles-jonathan-goldberg-qc-liverpool-hillsborough-bbc-radio-5-live-b937560.html



'Hillsborough: mayors accuse QC of repeating lies about Liverpool fans':-

Call for barrister defending South Yorkshire polices former solicitor to retract comments and apologise

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/28/hillsborough-mayors-accuse-qc-of-repeating-lies-about-liverpool-fans



'Covid bereaved join call for Hillsborough law to force duty of candour':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/28/covid-bereaved-join-call-for-hillsborough-law-to-force-duty-of-candour



'The Hillsborough families ordeal has ended in an insult: no one is accountable':-

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/28/hillsborough-families-ordeal-ended-insult-96-victims



'The Guardian view on Hillsborough: unjust to the bitter end' (Editorial):-

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/27/the-guardian-view-on-hillsborough-unjust-to-the-bitter-end



'The collapse of the last Hillsborough trial shows our legal system is broken' (by Andy Burnham):-

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/30/collapse-hillsborough-trial-legal-system-law-bereaved-family-trauma-court



'Hillsborough: Timeline of the 1989 stadium disaster':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-47697569



28th May...

'Hillsborough solicitor probed by regulatory body over police statements':-

Peter Metcalf, one-time lawyer for South Yorkshire Police, is facing a Solicitors Regulation Authority probe over the doctoring of statements which prosecutors had claimed were designed to 'mask the failings' of the force after the disaster

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/hillsborough-solicitor-probed-regulatory-body-20697180




The Judge's ruling today (26th May) seemingly gives a greenlight for those in authority to never have to tell the truth in any future inquiries.






^ Front page of the Liverpool Echo on Thursday 27th May, 2021. - https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1397690969726799873

www.thehillsboroughlaw.com




3rd June...

'Judicial Hillsborough inquiry questionnaires cast doubt on trial ruling':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/03/judicial-hillsborough-inquiry-questionnaires-cast-doubt-trial-ruling

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
The 'Hillsborough trial collapses' thread (in the 'Liverpool FC' section of RAWK - covering what occurred today):-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347760.0


a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
'South Yorkshire police agree payouts for Hillsborough cover-up':-

More than 600 people to be compensated over false police campaign that sought to blame victims for disaster

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/04/south-yorkshire-police-agree-payouts-for-hillsborough-cover-up



'Hillsborough: Police forces agree cover-up compensation for victims':-

The South Yorkshire and West Midlands forces agreed the settlement earlier in 2021 following a civil claim.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-57356486



'Police issue unreserved apology and admit serious mistakes after Hillsborough':-

South Yorkshire police have admitted to serious errors and mistakes that led to the unlawful killing of the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

www.thisisanfield.com/2021/06/police-issue-unreserved-apology-and-admit-serious-mistakes-after-hillsborough



'Hillsborough police cover-up settlement: Saunders Law leads the team securing settlement':-

601 Hillsborough victims secure settlement of civil claims over police cover-up

www.saunders.co.uk/news/hillsborough-police-cover-up-settlement-saunders-law-leads-the-team-securing-settlement

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: * Inquests 2015/16 - News Only Updates *
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770
