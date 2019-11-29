Hillsborough 'cover up' trial collapses as judge rules 'no case to answer'The trial of two former South Yorkshire Police officers and a solicitor who worked with the force after the Hillsborough tragedy has been dismissed.Ex-Chief Superintendent Donald Denton, former Detective Chief Inspector Alan Foster and Peter Metcalf each denied two counts of perverting the course of justice.The judge presiding over their trial has now ruled the defendants have no case to answer.His ruling followed legal submissions made last week.Prosecutors had accused the defendants of amending dozens of officer witness accounts to "mask the failings" of South Yorkshire Police at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield.The accounts were being collected by West Midlands Police ahead of the Taylor Inquiry into the 1989 tragedy, which unfolded at the Leppings Lane end allocated to Liverpool supporters. Ninety six men, women and children died as a result.As the prosecution case drew to an end last week, lawyers representing the defendants submitted legal arguments that their clients had no case to answer.In his judgement, he concluded: "It is apparent that everything that these defendants did between April and August 1989 was directed at the Taylor Inquiry."I conclude that it is equally apparent from the initial case summary that the initial focus of the prosecution case was interference with the process of the Taylor Inquiry."That is the submission made on behalf of Mr Foster. I see the force of it."As matters have developed, it has been necessary for the prosecution to switch its focus to other proceedings."The problem is that there is little or no evidence about those other proceedings and/or there is no basis upon which to say that anything done by any of these defendants had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice in relation to other proceedings."So it is that I have concluded that there is no case fit for the jurys consideration on any count on the indictment."I repeat my observation about the anxiety and distress being felt by the families of those affected by the Hillsborough disaster."These proceedings have been very drawn-out following a lengthy trial process involving the match commander."I know the strength of feeling there was after his acquittal."I am aware that these proceedings also have been observed with interest."However, whatever the anxiety and distress, I have to determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offence with which these defendants have been charged."In concluding that there is not, that is all I do."Sarah Whitehouse, QC, prosecuting, told the court the Crown Prosecution Service did not intend to appeal the decision.Denton, 83, Foster, 74, and Metcalf, 71 each denied doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.Their trial, which started on April 19, followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and was scheduled to last up to 16 weeks.