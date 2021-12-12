https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/02/the-wayne-rooney-paradox-he-should-avoid-any-club-that-wants-him



On the other hand, any assessment of Rooneys capacity as a manager has one key flaw, what we might call a Wayne-22 situation, which states that Wayne Rooney has only ever been employed as a manager by the kind of board that thinks its a good idea to employ Wayne Rooney as a manager.



This is the basic paradox here, the Wayne-as-Groucho scenario. Any club that can weigh up all the facts and still conclude that Rooney is the answer: this is exactly the kind of club Rooney should avoid like the plague.



Found it weird that he made a name for himself as some kind of managerial prodigy at Derby. They had points deduction but had better players than the teams around them (like Everton with the bottom 3 now) and were still adrift in the relegation zone. They were only in sight of staying up because Reading got a points deduction of their own. The season before they were in mid table until he took over and they needed a last day escape which they fluked.Complete myth as a manager. Like with Lampard only ever got a job because of his name and Rooney's claim to fame was getting Derby relegated with good Championship players and Lampard's claim to fame was not getting promoted with a Derby team with the likes of Mount, Tomori and Harry Wilson in the team. Gerrard as well but he at least made a name of himself with the title at Rangers but then the idiocy of Purslow got him the Villa job (to prove the point).