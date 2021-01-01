1989 - Dont remember but guess that was in the crazy run of fixtures we had post Hillsborough. We often struggled to win there around that time, so an important win.



2006 - Just remember thinking I cant believe were going to lose this game. Wed obviously started poorly and looked nervous which was surprising, but had done the hard bit to come back from two down, only to concede that absolute fluke from Konchesky. I remember thinking how unlucky that was but that ultimately no one would care. A goal out of nothing but it looked like being the winner for then until what given the occasion is probably the greatest Liverpool goal Ive seen. Once of the very few times I dont think I celebrated a goal. I just burst out laughing at the absolute ridiculousness of it. What a goal from our ultimate big game player.



2007 was one of those slightly odd end of season games. We had the Champions League final a couple of weeks away and made a few changes to the team. Daniele Padelli the keeper made his one and only start for us. Sadly Fowler was subbed off just before we were awarded the late penalty.



2012 was a bit of drab end to the season that summed up how things were going a bit. The big story was City winning. Id gone out and was t following the game, went to the toilet checked my phone and couldnt believe City were losing 2-1 and about to gift the title to United. A couple of minutes later, a group of lads on the next table suddenly burst into a mad cheer of sorts that could only mean something crazy had happened. At first I thought maybe theyd just seen City were losing but quickly became apparent it was something else. Didnt know what a pain City would become so at the time it felt good to see United suffer.



2018 was the perfect t end of season carnival in the sun. No nerves with an early goal and two up by half time. All very easy.



2021 was enjoyable. Think we went behind and I feared the worst then we scored two quickly and led at half time.had the famous Salah goal where Henderson made himself minuscule for them.





