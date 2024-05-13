« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 844119 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5480 on: May 13, 2024, 04:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 13, 2024, 02:48:58 pm

Yep The Friday Night Local Club Thing If I remember rightly

more than, the whole show.

Growing up in NE Wales that was our local news, now we get Wales tonight.  Im more interested in Liverpool Manchester Warrington etc than Cardiff and Swansea 4 hours drive away.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,381
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5481 on: May 13, 2024, 05:54:57 pm »
1989 - Dont remember but guess that was in the crazy run of fixtures we had post Hillsborough. We often struggled to win there around that time, so an important win.

2006 - Just remember thinking I cant believe were going to lose this game. Wed obviously started poorly and looked nervous which was surprising, but had done the hard bit to come back from two down, only to concede that absolute fluke from Konchesky. I remember thinking how unlucky that was but that ultimately no one would care. A goal out of nothing but it looked like being the winner for thenuntil what given the occasion is probably the greatest Liverpool goal Ive seen. Once of the very few times I dont think I celebrated a goal. I just burst out laughing at the absolute ridiculousness of it. What a goal from our ultimate big game player.

2007 was one of those slightly odd end of season games. We had the Champions League final a couple of weeks away and made a few changes to the team. Daniele Padelli the keeper made his one and only start for us. Sadly Fowler was subbed off just before we were awarded the late penalty.

2012 was a bit of drab end to the season that summed up how things were going a bit. The big story was City winning. Id gone out and was t following the game, went to the toilet checked my phone and couldnt believe City were losing 2-1 and about to gift the title to United. A couple of minutes later, a group of lads on the next table suddenly burst into a mad cheer of sorts that could only mean something crazy had happened. At first I thought maybe theyd just seen City were losing but quickly became apparent it was something else. Didnt know what a pain City would become so at the time it felt good to see United suffer.

2018 was the perfect t end of season carnival in the sun. No nerves with an early goal and two up by half time. All very easy.

2021 was enjoyable. Think we went behind and I feared the worst then we scored two quickly and led at half time.had the famous Salah goal where Henderson made himself minuscule for them.


Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5482 on: May 13, 2024, 06:52:39 pm »
1989
Liverpool poised to take lead

Wimbledon 1 Liverpool 2

In celebration of the anniversary of last season's FA Cup final, Liverpool staged
two impromptu matinees at Plough Lane on Saturday. The first performance
refreshed the memory of how poorly they played at Wembley. The second
illustrated how they should have fulfilled expectations and claimed the trophy.
Had they beaten Wimbledon then, they would have completed the double.
Having done so now, they promised to achieve the rare feat for the second time
in the three years. The prospect is more likely to be undermined by their own
phsyical and mental fatigue rather than by their opponents.
Their closing away game was always likely to pose a fearful threat even if
Liverpool had been at their freshest. They could scarecly relish protecting
themselves against Wimbledon's muscular challenge at any time, let alone a mere
68 hours after taking on, and only belatedly beating, Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool were not ready initially for the unenviable task. Kenny Dalglish, in
erroneously paying Wimbledon too much respect, reinforced his defence by
omitting Beardsley and employing a sweeper, Hansen. The plan, which had been
adequately successful at Millwall, never looked anything other than a failure.
Wimbledon's notorious long-ball tactics were fuelled by a strong breeze. ``It is a
westerly which comes in over the stand,'' according to their manager, Bobby
Gould. He suggests that it can have a heavy influence and never more so than on
this occassion, the proverbial ``game of two halves''.
Liverpool would have struggled before the interval even if they had not been
facing it. Since no one could cope with Fashanu in the air, Wimbledon used him
almost exclusively as the source for their attack. Watson, later to be spared the
ordeal, Ablett and Hansen resembled helpless bystanders.
The discomfort of the central trio was visible. Watson, with one of his few positive
contributions, almost beat his own goalkeeper before Hansen did so by deflecting
Fashanu's cross over Grobbelaar. Liverpool, stuck in a mess of Wimbledon's
making, could make no significant progress of their own.
But they, the game and the balance of the championship were transformed at
half-time. Dalglish abandoned the sweeper system and replaced Watson with
Rush. Instead of being forced to counteract Wimbledon's awkward style,
Liverpool dictated the pattern of the rest of the afternoon and could have
established a clear advantage in goal difference over Arsenal.
``You have to hand it to Liverpool,'' Gould said. ``They paid us the compliment of
starting with a rearranged defence but then they adapted. In the second half the
wind blew a bit too strongly for my liking.'' It soon became a gale and his team
was effectively flattened.
He pointed out that the equalizer, a product of Grobbelaar's lengthy clearance
and scored by Aldridge on the hour, could have been designed by his own team.
The winner, claimed gloriously a quarter of a hour later by Barnes at the end of a
40-yard run, was no more elaborate.
But Liverpool, with their vastly superior technique, have the ability to mix the
direct approach with the patient build-up. They depend on subtlety and variety.
Wimbledon, though mercifully less brutal, still rely principally on energy and
physical intimidation. Staunton, for instance had three stitches in a wound caused
by Fashanu's elbow.
Having escaped further damage and having conveniently rested Beardsley, a place
at the top of the first division awaits them. They should overtake Arsenal, who
were once 19 points ahead, by beating Queen's Park Rangers at home tomorrow
night. The pressure will then be reapplied to their rivals. Arsenal will collide with
Wimbledon at Highbury on Wednesday.
WIMBLEDON: H Segers; P Joseph (sub: A Cork), T Phelan, V Jones, E Young, J
Scales, E Kruszynski, P Miller, J Fashanu, J Quamina (sub: L Sanchez) D Wise.
LIVERPOOL: B Grobbelaar; G Ablett, S Staunton, S Nichol, R Whelan, A Hansen, A
Watson (sub: I Rush), J Aldridge, R Houghton, J Barnes, S McMahon.
Referee: G Courtney.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,777
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5483 on: May 13, 2024, 06:54:16 pm »
Lot to catch up on
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5484 on: May 14, 2024, 07:56:58 am »
May 14th

1977 - We retained the League title, holding West Ham United to a goalless draw at Anfield, to win the championship for the tenth time.

1980 - A testimonial match for Ray Clemence was staged at Anfield as the reds lost 8-6 to Belgians Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht, with defender Richard Money bagging his first reds goal. Kevin Keegan returned to score for the reds that night, with Howard Gayle grabbing a brace and Clem himself and ex-red Joey Jones also on the scoresheet.

1983 - Bob Paisley bowed out as reds boss, signing off with a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Watford, having already clinched our fourteenth League title two weeks before. Craig Johnston netted our consolation that day. He had led us to a total of 307 victories in 535 games in charge, as we claimed six League titles, three European Cups, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, three League Cups and four FA Charity Shields.

1985   We drew 1-1 at Southampton. John Wark struck after half an hour, but David Armstrong equalised after the break, one of his four goals past us. Mark Lawrenson dislocated a shoulder which made him a doubt for the European Cup Final in Brussels.

1988 - We suffered defeat in the FA Cup Final at the hands of underdogs Wimbledon, to be denied a second double in three seasons. Lawrie Sanchez scored the only goal of the game, while Peter Beardsley had a goal chalked off and Dave Beasant saved a penalty from John Aldridge - the only spot-kick we have been awarded in an FA Cup Final, and the first penalty miss in any Wembley final. This game also saw Craig Johnstons 271st and final reds appearance.

1995 - Kenny Dalglishs Blackburn Rovers side clinched the League despite losing 2-1 at Anfield, as Manchester United failed to beat West Ham United at Upton Park. Alan Shearer struck one of his eight goals past us before John Barnes equalised, with Jamie Redknapp scoring the goal that might have cost Rovers the League, had the Irons not held on for a draw. We therefore finished the season in fourth spot.

2000 - Our 1-0 defeat at Bradford City, thanks to a David Wetherall goal, meant we just missed out on a first venture in the new Champions League, and ensured the Bantams top-flight survival. Titi Camara played his 37th and final reds game, with Dominic Matteo appearing for the 155th and last time.

2014  Midfielder Cameron Brannagan, centre-half Rafael Páez, winger Kristoffer Peterson, right-back Connor Randall and midfielder Jordan Williams all played their first senior reds games as we beat Shamrock Rovers 4-0 in a post-season friendly in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Forward Jack Dunn bagged his first reds strike, with Iago Aspas, Fabio Borini and Martin Kelly also on target

2017  We paid our first visit to West Ham Uniteds new ground, the London Stadium, thumping the Hammers 4-0 as we closed in on Champions League qualification. Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring before the break, with Philippe Coutinho bagging a brace and Divock Origi also on target.

2022  We claimed the FA Cup for the eighth time as our Wembley meeting with Chelsea ended goalless after extra time, with both sides hitting the woodwork. We won 6-5 on penalties, with James Milner, Thiago Alcântara, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold all converting before Sadio Manés spot-kick was saved. Diogo Jota also converted, with Kostas Tsimikas netting the decisive penalty.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,904
  • Seis Veces
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5485 on: May 14, 2024, 02:00:05 pm »
Penalty kings again two years ago. Remember being completely amazed that we'd won two trophies and could still have won two more, disappointing last couple of weeks to the season but a great year overall. 17/18 penalties in two shootouts wasn't bad, most of the fucking squad scored one  ;D. Was always a bit sceptical about that Mane penalty to win it, seemed to give his national team goalkeeper a very good chance to save it.

Only three FA Cup finals have ever gone to a shootout, meaning Liverpool are the only club to win it twice this way.

League Cup Final shootout takers were:

Milner
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Alexander-Arnold
Salah
Jota
Origi
Robertson
Elliott
Konaté
Kelleher
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 08:38:26 am »
May 15th

1982 - We claimed our thirteenth League title with a game remaining by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield, having been mid-table at Christmas. Ex-red Ray Clemence was in the Spurs goal, with Mark Lawrenson, Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan scoring past him after Glenn Hoddle had handed the visitors the lead with a glorious strike, one of his four against us.

1984 - Ian Rush was on target as we drew 1-1 with Norwich City, having won the League three days before at Notts County. Kenny Dalglish played his 400th reds game.

2002 -Our Under-19s won 3-2 at Highbury in the second leg of the FA Premier Academy League Play-Off Final, but it was not enough to overturn a 5-1 first leg defeat.

2004 - Emile Heskey, Danny Murphy and Michael Owen all played their final first-class games for the reds. Owen struck the equaliser as we were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United at Anfield, so finishing the season in fourth spot. This was also Gérard Houlliers last game in charge, while Paul Harrison was on the bench for the first of thirteen times. Shola Ameobi netted for the visitors.

2005 - Argentinean centre-back Mauricio Pellegrino played his thirteenth and final reds game as we beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield in our final League game of the season, to finish behind our neighbours in fifth. Djibril Cissé struck a brace, including a penalty, with Gareth Barry on target for the Villains with the first of his four goals against the reds to date. Igor Bican also made his final reds outing as he played his 118th reds game, with Dietmar Hamann turning out for the reds on the 250th occasion. Midfielder Antonio Núñez also appeared for the last time, just his 27th outing.

2008  Sammy Lee returned to the club as Assistant Manager, having left the backroom staff in the summer of 2004 for a full-time post with England, before joining Bolton Wanderers.

2011  We lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur to damage our hopes of qualifying for Europe. Spurs took an early lead when Rafael van der Vaarts strike deflected in off Glen Johnson, with Luka Modrić converting a controversial second-half penalty.

2016  We drew 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion, with winger Sergi Canos making his only senior reds appearance. Midfielder Cameron Brannagan, winger Jordon Ibe, centre-half Martin krtel and left-back Brad Smith all played their last games for the club. Ibe struck our goal as we finished the League season in eighth, our joint lowest placing since returning to the top flight in 1962. This game came just three days before the UEFA Europa League Final against Sevilla in Basel.

2023  We won 3-0 at Leicester City as Curtis Jones bagged a first-half brace. Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, with Mohamed Salah assisting all three goals.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 06:20:05 am »
May 16th

1977 - We lost 2-1 at Bristol City, with David Johnson netting our consolation in our final League game of the season. Chris Garland struck twice for the home side as left-back Alec Lindsay made his 248th and final reds outing.

1988 - The reds beat an England XI 3-2 to win the Fosters Challenge Cup, in a testimonial match for Alan Hansen at Anfield. Mick Harfords header put England in front, before Ronnie Whelan and Ian Rush put the reds ahead. Chris Waddle equalised and then Rush added his second. Long before the end the Kop were chanting Ian Rush come back home, a wish that was granted just three months later.

1989 - John Aldridge and Ronnie Whelan scored as we beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at Anfield.

1995 - We took part in a friendly in celebration of University College Dublins centenary season in 1994-95, winning 3-1 at Lansdowne Road. Robbie Fowler struck twice, with Jamie Redknapp also on target.

1999  Karl-Heinz Riedle, Patrik Berger and Paul Ince were all on target as Wimbledon left Anfield  after our last game of the season on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline. Phil Babb made his 170th and final reds appearance in this game, with Ince playing for the 81st and last time and Øyvind Leonhardsen turning out for the 49th and final time.

2000  The reds beat Celtic 4-1 in a testimonial for Ronnie Moran. He had struck seventeen times in 379 games for us before joining the coaching staff. The game was also special in that Erik Meijer grabbed a rare brace, with the other goals coming from Titi Camara and David Thompson.

2001 - We clinched the third leg of our cup treble, beating Deportivo Alavés 5-4 after a pulsating match in Dortmund. Markus Babbel and Steven Gerrard put us 2-0 up after a quarter of an hour, with the German grabbing his sixth and final reds goal. Ivan Alonso pulled one back before a Gary McAllister penalty restored our two-goal cushion before half-time. After the break, two goals from Javi Moreno levelled the match, before Robbie Fowler scored his fiftieth cup goal to regain the lead. Jordi Cruyff sent the Final into extra-time, before a golden own-goal from Delfi Geli, from a Gary Mac free-kick, finally won us the UEFA Cup for the third time.

2015 - Steven Gerrard bid an emotional farewell to Anfield as we tamely lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace. Glen Johnson played his 200th and last reds game, with Raheem Sterling also making his final appearance for the club. Adam Lallana opened the scoring against his former club, but Jason Puncheon equalised just before half time. Wilfred Zahas free-kick put the Eagles ahead before Glenn Murray converted the rebound after his penalty was initially saved by Simon Mignolet.

2021  Alisson Becker headed in a stoppage-time winner at West Bromwich Albion to become the first goalkeeper to ever score for the reds as Roberto Firmino skippered the side for the first time. Hal Robson-Kanu gave the Baggies an early lead with Mohamed Salah equalising before half time. Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to make his 63rd and last reds appearance as we won 2-1.

Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,777
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 08:50:06 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:38:26 am
May 15th

1982 - We claimed our thirteenth League title with a game remaining by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield, having been mid-table at Christmas. Ex-red Ray Clemence was in the Spurs goal, with Mark Lawrenson, Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan scoring past him after Glenn Hoddle had handed the visitors the lead with a glorious strike, one of his four against us.

2004 - Emile Heskey, Danny Murphy and Michael Owen all played their final first-class games for the reds. Owen struck the equaliser as we were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United at Anfield, so finishing the season in fourth spot. This was also Gérard Houlliers last game in charge, while Paul Harrison was on the bench for the first of thirteen times. Shola Ameobi netted for the visitors.

2005 - Argentinean centre-back Mauricio Pellegrino played his thirteenth and final reds game as we beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield in our final League game of the season, to finish behind our neighbours in fifth. Djibril Cissé struck a brace, including a penalty, with Gareth Barry on target for the Villains with the first of his four goals against the reds to date. Igor Bican also made his final reds outing as he played his 118th reds game, with Dietmar Hamann turning out for the reds on the 250th occasion. Midfielder Antonio Núñez also appeared for the last time, just his 27th outing.


2011  We lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur to damage our hopes of qualifying for Europe. Spurs took an early lead when Rafael van der Vaarts strike deflected in off Glen Johnson, with Luka Modrić converting a controversial second-half penalty.

2023  We won 3-0 at Leicester City as Curtis Jones bagged a first-half brace. Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, with Mohamed Salah assisting all three goals.
1982- a 3-1 over Spurs seals a league championship that looked unlikely at christmas when Liverpool were 12th. A towering header from Mark Lawrenson brought us level after Spurs went ahead in the first half, the crowd went absolutely crazy when Kenny Dalglish made it 2-1 and Ronnie Whelan rifled home a third late on. Whelan scored twice against Spurs in the league cup final earlier that season.

23:30 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U some highlights here including the trophy lift and a fantastic reception from the Kop for Ray Clemence. His reaction is great too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B54Trop1UXM further highlights here I must watch later which includes Glen Hoddle's stunning opener.

2004- Writing was on the wall for a few players and Gerard Houllier, spent the day touring scrap yards looking for parts. This was a saturday, on the thursday, friday and saturday I was double jobbing, second job the c*nt of a boss on the thursday accused me of sexual harrassment which was absolutely outrageous, when I asked why she was saying that all she could say was
"you know Why"

No I dont, hence why I asked. Turned out it was because I asked how much the price of a chicken breast was, next day I was in, I took my eye off the road for a second and someone in front of me suddenly done a u-turn and I ended up in the back of someone. Boss didnt even ask was I ok after it, first question was
"what time are you coming back into work at"

yeah thanks, end of the night, sent someone down with my wages, because I took an hour off she deducted me 12 euro, didnt even have the balls to say it to my face, utter c*nt. Needless to say her work phone had a few extra calls on it that month for my own personal calls, whilst the free food we were entitled too when working got fleeced. bitch

2005- Was at that game, great atmosphere

2011- Was doing groomsman at a wedding that summer, suit fitting was the day before, was absolutely hungover to bits. Night before was so pissed it took me 15 mins to get my key in the door, didnt eat until about 7pm that night via a trip to the bog to throw up.

2023- Jones had a stormer while Trent's goal was superb, remember the away end singing Bobby Firmino's song for about 25 minutes
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,777
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 09:03:52 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 06:20:05 am
May 16th

1988 - The reds beat an England XI 3-2 to win the Fosters Challenge Cup, in a testimonial match for Alan Hansen at Anfield. Mick Harfords header put England in front, before Ronnie Whelan and Ian Rush put the reds ahead. Chris Waddle equalised and then Rush added his second. Long before the end the Kop were chanting Ian Rush come back home, a wish that was granted just three months later.

1989 - John Aldridge and Ronnie Whelan scored as we beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at Anfield.

1995 - We took part in a friendly in celebration of University College Dublins centenary season in 1994-95, winning 3-1 at Lansdowne Road. Robbie Fowler struck twice, with Jamie Redknapp also on target.


2000  The reds beat Celtic 4-1 in a testimonial for Ronnie Moran. He had struck seventeen times in 379 games for us before joining the coaching staff. The game was also special in that Erik Meijer grabbed a rare brace, with the other goals coming from Titi Camara and David Thompson.

2001 - We clinched the third leg of our cup treble, beating Deportivo Alavés 5-4 after a pulsating match in Dortmund. Markus Babbel and Steven Gerrard put us 2-0 up after a quarter of an hour, with the German grabbing his sixth and final reds goal. Ivan Alonso pulled one back before a Gary McAllister penalty restored our two-goal cushion before half-time. After the break, two goals from Javi Moreno levelled the match, before Robbie Fowler scored his fiftieth cup goal to regain the lead. Jordi Cruyff sent the Final into extra-time, before a golden own-goal from Delfi Geli, from a Gary Mac free-kick, finally won us the UEFA Cup for the third time.

2015 - Steven Gerrard bid an emotional farewell to Anfield as we tamely lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace. Glen Johnson played his 200th and last reds game, with Raheem Sterling also making his final appearance for the club. Adam Lallana opened the scoring against his former club, but Jason Puncheon equalised just before half time. Wilfred Zahas free-kick put the Eagles ahead before Glenn Murray converted the rebound after his penalty was initially saved by Simon Mignolet.

2021  Alisson Becker headed in a stoppage-time winner at West Bromwich Albion to become the first goalkeeper to ever score for the reds as Roberto Firmino skippered the side for the first time. Hal Robson-Kanu gave the Baggies an early lead with Mohamed Salah equalising before half time. Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to make his 63rd and last reds appearance as we won 2-1.



1988- I remember Alan Hansen joking that Ian Rush upstaged him on his testimonial and got a far bigger ovation haha

1989- Whelan took his goal well, Peter Beardsley was injured in the celebration after somebody had jumped on Whelan. It was played on a Tuesday night, having lost to Derby on the Saturday, our rivals Arsenal were one point behind us in 2nd. The next night they drew 2-2 at home to Wimbledon leaving us in pole position to win the title, we all know what happened.

1995- Was at that game, it absolutely pissed down. There was a part of the programme in the middle where you held it up and it was two red pages, all the crowd did it for an overhead shot. UCD's goal was nice, saw it perfectly from the south end. We missed one of the goals though as someone was throwing an inflatable banana around. We thought it was good fun until we all got pissed off we had missed a goal.

2000- Good send off for a fine servant, I think the Anfield road end was extended and there were concerns when part of the stand was seen moving

2001- What a final that was, a great night as we seal a unique trouble. And we still had one game to go where a victory over Charlton would seal a top 3 spot and a champions league play off for the following season. I had been wearing our gold away jersey for months for every game, previous saturday was the FA cup final, I had it on all day, it was boiling. I got pissed and fell asleep in it. Threw it in the wash, on the evening of the game I found it was still in the wash basket. I was horrified until a conversation with my Dad
"It has been washed in months, I slept in it the other night for christ sake"
"what day was that?"
"when we won the FA cup, it smells now"
"That son, is the smell of success"

It went on me and wasnt washed. When we played Charlton the following saturday I was at a wedding, I was seriously tempted to wear the shirt under my suit

2015- an absolutely limp display

2021- I still wonder what my neighbours thought, and it wasnt a flukey scruffy finish either, Alisson leapt like  a salmon, and diving backwards he rocketed a brilliant header in the top corner. I absolutely screamed the place down, our patio doors were open, I am sure the house behind me think im a psycho

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 10:01:31 am »
Absolutely loved reading that , especially 2001  & 2021
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,777
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 10:04:26 am »
Aye, unfortunately too much else to catch up on

Weekends and the Wolves preview get in the way
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,381
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
I say this revert year on this day I reckon! In 2001 Id been in Australia and watched the FA Cup final there which was amazing. We flew to Christchurch in New Zealand on the Tuesday. Final must have kicked offf about 6am so got up early and headed to the 24 hour Casino which was about the only place open. Only to find it wasnt on NZ television (but come back next week for the Champions League)

My mates went back to bed, I trudged the streets, had a McNasty's breakfast then decided to call home. My mum answers as the dad and brother were out watching the game. She told me it was 4-3 to Liverpool like that was the most normal thing in the world. Few minutes to go so we chatted a bit until she said theyve scoreddidnt tell me which team! Found it out it was Jordi Cruyff so said my goodbyes and found an Internet cafe as by this point it was about 9am. Watched the winner over minute by minute coverage on Football365!

2021 was just nuts as well. Incredible story after all Alisson had been through that season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 