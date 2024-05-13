1989

Liverpool poised to take lead



Wimbledon 1 Liverpool 2



In celebration of the anniversary of last season's FA Cup final, Liverpool staged

two impromptu matinees at Plough Lane on Saturday. The first performance

refreshed the memory of how poorly they played at Wembley. The second

illustrated how they should have fulfilled expectations and claimed the trophy.

Had they beaten Wimbledon then, they would have completed the double.

Having done so now, they promised to achieve the rare feat for the second time

in the three years. The prospect is more likely to be undermined by their own

phsyical and mental fatigue rather than by their opponents.

Their closing away game was always likely to pose a fearful threat even if

Liverpool had been at their freshest. They could scarecly relish protecting

themselves against Wimbledon's muscular challenge at any time, let alone a mere

68 hours after taking on, and only belatedly beating, Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were not ready initially for the unenviable task. Kenny Dalglish, in

erroneously paying Wimbledon too much respect, reinforced his defence by

omitting Beardsley and employing a sweeper, Hansen. The plan, which had been

adequately successful at Millwall, never looked anything other than a failure.

Wimbledon's notorious long-ball tactics were fuelled by a strong breeze. ``It is a

westerly which comes in over the stand,'' according to their manager, Bobby

Gould. He suggests that it can have a heavy influence and never more so than on

this occassion, the proverbial ``game of two halves''.

Liverpool would have struggled before the interval even if they had not been

facing it. Since no one could cope with Fashanu in the air, Wimbledon used him

almost exclusively as the source for their attack. Watson, later to be spared the

ordeal, Ablett and Hansen resembled helpless bystanders.

The discomfort of the central trio was visible. Watson, with one of his few positive

contributions, almost beat his own goalkeeper before Hansen did so by deflecting

Fashanu's cross over Grobbelaar. Liverpool, stuck in a mess of Wimbledon's

making, could make no significant progress of their own.

But they, the game and the balance of the championship were transformed at

half-time. Dalglish abandoned the sweeper system and replaced Watson with

Rush. Instead of being forced to counteract Wimbledon's awkward style,

Liverpool dictated the pattern of the rest of the afternoon and could have

established a clear advantage in goal difference over Arsenal.

``You have to hand it to Liverpool,'' Gould said. ``They paid us the compliment of

starting with a rearranged defence but then they adapted. In the second half the

wind blew a bit too strongly for my liking.'' It soon became a gale and his team

was effectively flattened.

He pointed out that the equalizer, a product of Grobbelaar's lengthy clearance

and scored by Aldridge on the hour, could have been designed by his own team.

The winner, claimed gloriously a quarter of a hour later by Barnes at the end of a

40-yard run, was no more elaborate.

But Liverpool, with their vastly superior technique, have the ability to mix the

direct approach with the patient build-up. They depend on subtlety and variety.

Wimbledon, though mercifully less brutal, still rely principally on energy and

physical intimidation. Staunton, for instance had three stitches in a wound caused

by Fashanu's elbow.

Having escaped further damage and having conveniently rested Beardsley, a place

at the top of the first division awaits them. They should overtake Arsenal, who

were once 19 points ahead, by beating Queen's Park Rangers at home tomorrow

night. The pressure will then be reapplied to their rivals. Arsenal will collide with

Wimbledon at Highbury on Wednesday.

WIMBLEDON: H Segers; P Joseph (sub: A Cork), T Phelan, V Jones, E Young, J

Scales, E Kruszynski, P Miller, J Fashanu, J Quamina (sub: L Sanchez) D Wise.

LIVERPOOL: B Grobbelaar; G Ablett, S Staunton, S Nichol, R Whelan, A Hansen, A

Watson (sub: I Rush), J Aldridge, R Houghton, J Barnes, S McMahon.

Referee: G Courtney.