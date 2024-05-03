« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)  (Read 603804 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,834
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5240 on: May 3, 2024, 02:39:19 pm »
With them moving to St Helens it's closer to many of my family members who will probably end up taking my nieces or cousins to a few games. Maybe I might even pop in there for a game or two.  ;D
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5241 on: May 3, 2024, 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May  3, 2024, 01:07:45 pm
Good news though 10 years is quite a commitment! At least the seats will be red!
Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.

I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.

If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5242 on: May 3, 2024, 03:25:24 pm »
St Helens is a modern, well appointed stadium, not too big and not too small.
Easy access from M62, and within walking distance of railway station.
I think it's a good move.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5243 on: May 3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May  3, 2024, 03:17:32 pm
Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.

I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.

If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.

I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5244 on: May 3, 2024, 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm
I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
I think that will be tough in the short term. With only 11 guaranteed matches it will need a big increase in attendances and ticket prices to finance it. This is a much better option especially if we can use Anfield for 3-4 matches a season.

There could be a brand new stadium going free in a year or too that we could buy at a knock down price ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5245 on: May 3, 2024, 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm
I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
I guess it all comes down to what the ultimate end game is here. If we want to theorise that, one day, women's football attracts weekly crowds big enough to justify calling Anfield a feasible permanent home, then everything between now and then is a temporary bridge. Somewhere like St Helens should suffice for that, there isn't really any need to drop millions building what already exists. The money would be better spent on putting together a squad that wins trophies and that people want to watch play in person. If we do this, and we get to the point where we are filling St Helens every week, and people become invested enough to want to be in the stadium when they can't actually get in, then when we finally move to Anfield and 2-3 times as many tickets suddenly become available, you've already cultivated the die-hard fan base who will take maximum advantage.

If the ultimate end game here is not to one day have the women's team playing every match at Anfield, then building a home with the right postcode is much more worthwhile.

The club are playing the long game with the women's training ground. They have recognised that, while it would be possible to put the women's team at Kirkby today (with a little rejigging), the women's team of tomorrow will need a facility that can house a developed academy of their own. I would guess the club's preference to commit to a 10-year lease of someone else's stadium as opposed to building our own is the club playing the long game on a stadium also. At the very least it's the club keeping alive the possibility that Anfield is the future home.
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5246 on: May 3, 2024, 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  3, 2024, 03:25:24 pm
St Helens is a modern, well appointed stadium, not too big and not too small.
Easy access from M62, and within walking distance of railway station.
I think it's a good move.

It's an excellent move, particularly given they've committed to it, which makes a pleasant change.

Players must be thrilled.

Stadium is great in virtually every respect. With the addition of a high quality pitch and top spec changing facilities it will bear favourable comparison with most in the league.

Added to Melwood, the club looks well set facilities wise.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5247 on: May 4, 2024, 07:08:14 pm »
Spurs have drawn with Everton, that means that Liverpool will finish this season at least 5th.

Absolutely amazing achievement in our 2nd season back in the WSL.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5248 on: May 5, 2024, 08:38:38 am »
Liverpool vs Manchester United - WSL - GW21 - 14:00 UK - Prenton Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Everton 2-2 Tottenham
Brighton 0-1 Aston Villa
Manchester City vs Arsenal - 14:15 [BBC One/Local Broadcaster]
West Ham vs Leicester - 15:00 [FA Player]
Chelsea vs Bristol City - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5249 on: May 5, 2024, 01:46:41 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:35:15 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5250 on: May 5, 2024, 02:00:41 pm »
Cmon ladies  :scarf
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5251 on: May 5, 2024, 02:19:49 pm »
Ffs what a miss
« Last Edit: May 5, 2024, 02:34:08 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5252 on: May 5, 2024, 02:49:35 pm »
1-0 🔴
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5253 on: May 5, 2024, 02:54:09 pm »
Beard sent off. No idea what he said but I know he was right.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5254 on: May 5, 2024, 03:58:33 pm »
Micah has been terrific today
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5255 on: May 5, 2024, 04:01:15 pm »
 :scarf
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5256 on: May 5, 2024, 04:01:28 pm »
.
Liverpool [1] - 0 Manchester Utd; Jenna Clark goal on 45+3' - https://v.redd.it/m1baf78uemyc1 & https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1787118290105442426


Manager Matt Beard was sent off on 38'. According to the Grauniad: 'Liverpools head coach has been shown a red card by the referee! Seems like he said something after Koivisto went down, and thats landed him in a bit of bother.'

^ live match blog thing: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/may/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-womens-super-league-live


'An attendance of 4️⃣,5️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ at Prenton Park today.' - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1787133094824124450




1-0; full-time ;D


match reports: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/match-report-lfc-women-take-fourth-defeat-manchester-united
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/cxr3x212xzlt & www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/may/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-womens-super-league-live




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:33:36 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5257 on: May 5, 2024, 04:03:20 pm »
Two massive wins :scarf wonder what beard said to the 4th off.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5258 on: May 5, 2024, 04:04:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  5, 2024, 04:01:28 pm
Manager Matt Beard was sent off on 38'. According to the Grauniad: 'Liverpools head coach has been shown a red card by the referee! Seems like he said something after Koivisto went down from a head first shove into the advertising boards, and thats landed him in a bit of bother.'
Fixed it for them.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5259 on: May 5, 2024, 04:13:18 pm »
Seriously, why does Beard look like a hostage on the announcement video  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arYS7IVsoJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arYS7IVsoJo</a>
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5260 on: May 5, 2024, 06:56:02 pm »

'Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester Utd | Highlights | FA Women's Super League 05-05-2024' - 10 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Y4wUXJw5rw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Y4wUXJw5rw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7Y4wUXJw5rw



2 minute video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6-R0TvByhw    5 minute video from Sky: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BByIZgEi25c

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5261 on: May 5, 2024, 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May  5, 2024, 04:04:29 pm
Fixed it for them.

;D

Edit: Just seen the incident on the Women's Football Show tonight - wow the Utd player pushing Koivisto when she was in the air travelling at speed near to the sidelines - right into the advertising boards  - not even a booking. And a throw-in to Utd  - despite the push happening right in front of the linesman. So fortunate the impact wasn't a lot worse. The Utd player involved also gesturing that she'd done nothing wrong... No wonder Beard said something...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:30:46 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5262 on: Yesterday at 09:42:00 am »
The other story of yesterday:

Two late Arsenal goals against City delayed the title and threw a huge lifeline to Chelsea - who kicked off against Bristol knowing their match was a golden opportunity to not only resurrect their title hopes but also swing a big GD deficit in their favour. They understandably proceeded to win 8-0.

I reckon it's probably advantage Chelsea now. Marginally. But given the way this season's story is ending, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Beth England bangs in a winner vs Chelsea to say the mother of all fuck yous.

The table ahead of Chelsea's game in hand + the final round of matches...

Chelsea vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Brighton
Villa vs City
Bristol vs Everton
Leicester vs Liverpool
United vs Chelsea
Spurs vs West Ham

Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5263 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 am »
I finally watched the match.(The FAplayer wasn't working on my phone yesterday).

Good team performance, 4th place is looking Likely, though I'm sure Leicester will want to win their final game, and they're a difficult team to beat.
Glad that ManU will need to beat Chelsea to finish above us :)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5264 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 09:42:00 am
The other story of yesterday:

Two late Arsenal goals against City delayed the title and threw a huge lifeline to Chelsea - who kicked off against Bristol knowing their match was a golden opportunity to not only resurrect their title hopes but also swing a big GD deficit in their favour. They understandably proceeded to win 8-0.

I reckon it's probably advantage Chelsea now. Marginally. But given the way this season's story is ending, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Beth England bangs in a winner vs Chelsea to say the mother of all fuck yous.

The table ahead of Chelsea's game in hand + the final round of matches...

Chelsea vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Brighton
Villa vs City
Bristol vs Everton
Leicester vs Liverpool
United vs Chelsea
Spurs vs West Ham



It's totally in Chelsea's hands now, I'd be really surprised if Chelsea didn't win the league now.

Spurs will rest a few of their stars after thehe cup final (which I want them to win), and they know they'll finish 6th this season regardless of the last 2 results.
I expected a rugby score in that game so Chelsea will go into the final game with a goal difference way above ManC.

You'll never hear me say this again but.... I'd love ManU to get something out of the last game of the season. (Never thought I'd ever say those words).

Actually a win for ManC,  a draw for ManU and draw/win for Liverpool would be my ideal final day result.
(Would love Emma Hayes to leave empty handed, and Liverpool to finish 4th).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:06 am by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5265 on: Yesterday at 12:14:26 pm »
So i don't keep up with the women's domestic game but weren't we relegated recently? Pretty impressive to be back in the super league and up in 4th presumably? Did the club invest some money, is it just great coaching and young players coming through?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5266 on: Yesterday at 05:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:14:26 pm
So i don't keep up with the women's domestic game but weren't we relegated recently? Pretty impressive to be back in the super league and up in 4th presumably? Did the club invest some money, is it just great coaching and young players coming through?
We were relegated in the 19/20 season - the one that ended early after 14 games due to covid. I'm not about to blame that entirely, however. There was a good reason why it happened to be us sitting in the worst possible table position right when it was decided that no more matches were feasible and PPG would settle things. To put it short and sweet, our squad was capable of much better but wasn't producing. It hadn't been for the seasons that came before, either. The relegation was absolutely our own fault, but it's also true that had even one more match gone ahead and our January addition of a much-needed striker been given a tiny bit more time to make a difference, we might have escaped the drop.

Much of the relegated squad stuck around. As I've already said, that squad should have been a perfectly safe WSL level side. Which made our failure to get immediate promotion all the more infuriating. Our second season in the Championship went much much better. We won it with an 11pt margin - largely because the squad remained far too good for 2nd division football, and it was now in the hands of a manager who had it doing what it was capable of.

A handful of the promoted players remain in the squad today. Those who have moved on have been replaced very well. Beard continues to be a good pair of hands. He is now working with a significantly upgraded backroom staff. The club's big guns are either personally running the off-pitch day-to-day or are at least hands-on. Steady budget increases via the club's purse + the chance to start pocketing TV rights revenue + a humble increase in gate receipts has left us with plenty of scope to make improvements. Chuck in a dedicated training ground. Put it all together and you (hopefully) get 4th place in only our second season back
Logged

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5267 on: Today at 10:53:40 am »
A great season which should end in us finishing 4th as long as we pick up a point if Utd win.

Don't think most of us would've believed that at the start of the season and to also beat, Arsenal, Chelsea and Utd twice shows how far they've come. Just need to now learn to kill of the teams further down the league, Bristol City and West Ham come to mind dropping silly points against.

Most disappointing thing of the season was our performance against Leicester in the Cup when I believed we had a real chance to make the Final this year.

As for signings next year I would love us to pick up Fran Kirby on a free but I suppose her wages might be well above what we currently pay.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 