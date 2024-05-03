So i don't keep up with the women's domestic game but weren't we relegated recently? Pretty impressive to be back in the super league and up in 4th presumably? Did the club invest some money, is it just great coaching and young players coming through?



We were relegated in the 19/20 season - the one that ended early after 14 games due to covid. I'm not about to blame that entirely, however. There was a good reason why it happened to be us sitting in the worst possible table position right when it was decided that no more matches were feasible and PPG would settle things. To put it short and sweet, our squad was capable of much better but wasn't producing. It hadn't been for the seasons that came before, either. The relegation was absolutely our own fault, but it's also true that had even one more match gone ahead and our January addition of a much-needed striker been given a tiny bit more time to make a difference, we might have escaped the drop.Much of the relegated squad stuck around. As I've already said, that squad should have been a perfectly safe WSL level side. Which made our failure to get immediate promotion all the more infuriating. Our second season in the Championship went much much better. We won it with an 11pt margin - largely because the squad remained far too good for 2nd division football, and it was now in the hands of a manager who had it doing what it was capable of.A handful of the promoted players remain in the squad today. Those who have moved on have been replaced very well. Beard continues to be a good pair of hands. He is now working with a significantly upgraded backroom staff. The club's big guns are either personally running the off-pitch day-to-day or are at least hands-on. Steady budget increases via the club's purse + the chance to start pocketing TV rights revenue + a humble increase in gate receipts has left us with plenty of scope to make improvements. Chuck in a dedicated training ground. Put it all together and you (hopefully) get 4th place in only our second season back