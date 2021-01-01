Good news though 10 years is quite a commitment! At least the seats will be red!



Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.