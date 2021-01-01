« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)  (Read 601473 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,762
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
With them moving to St Helens it's closer to many of my family members who will probably end up taking my nieces or cousins to a few games. Maybe I might even pop in there for a game or two.  ;D
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:07:45 pm
Good news though 10 years is quite a commitment! At least the seats will be red!
Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.

I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.

If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
St Helens is a modern, well appointed stadium, not too big and not too small.
Easy access from M62, and within walking distance of railway station.
I think it's a good move.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 