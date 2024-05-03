« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)  (Read 602771 times)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5240 on: May 3, 2024, 02:39:19 pm »
With them moving to St Helens it's closer to many of my family members who will probably end up taking my nieces or cousins to a few games. Maybe I might even pop in there for a game or two.  ;D
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5241 on: May 3, 2024, 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May  3, 2024, 01:07:45 pm
Good news though 10 years is quite a commitment! At least the seats will be red!
Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.

I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.

If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5242 on: May 3, 2024, 03:25:24 pm »
St Helens is a modern, well appointed stadium, not too big and not too small.
Easy access from M62, and within walking distance of railway station.
I think it's a good move.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5243 on: May 3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May  3, 2024, 03:17:32 pm
Ten years is indeed quite a commitment. In the 12 year WSL era, we've had (off the top of my head) three permanent homes & two temp ones. Now we've signed up for 10 years in one place.

I'm sure there will be a savvy business explanation behind it, but I'm also sure there will have been an element of 'tried everywhere else, so I guess we'll need to get comfortable here' behind it as well.

If not building ourselves a home, it's St Helens or we start the cycle from the top in Skem.

I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5244 on: May 3, 2024, 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm
I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
I think that will be tough in the short term. With only 11 guaranteed matches it will need a big increase in attendances and ticket prices to finance it. This is a much better option especially if we can use Anfield for 3-4 matches a season.

There could be a brand new stadium going free in a year or too that we could buy at a knock down price ;D
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5245 on: May 3, 2024, 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2024, 05:42:59 pm
I'd like to see a plan to get our own stadium in the region for the women's team (doesn't need to be lavish initially). Wasn't their talk of Melwood?

Everton have got theirs in Walton Hall Park. City have theirs at their Academy. Chelsea have theirs at Kingston.
I guess it all comes down to what the ultimate end game is here. If we want to theorise that, one day, women's football attracts weekly crowds big enough to justify calling Anfield a feasible permanent home, then everything between now and then is a temporary bridge. Somewhere like St Helens should suffice for that, there isn't really any need to drop millions building what already exists. The money would be better spent on putting together a squad that wins trophies and that people want to watch play in person. If we do this, and we get to the point where we are filling St Helens every week, and people become invested enough to want to be in the stadium when they can't actually get in, then when we finally move to Anfield and 2-3 times as many tickets suddenly become available, you've already cultivated the die-hard fan base who will take maximum advantage.

If the ultimate end game here is not to one day have the women's team playing every match at Anfield, then building a home with the right postcode is much more worthwhile.

The club are playing the long game with the women's training ground. They have recognised that, while it would be possible to put the women's team at Kirkby today (with a little rejigging), the women's team of tomorrow will need a facility that can house a developed academy of their own. I would guess the club's preference to commit to a 10-year lease of someone else's stadium as opposed to building our own is the club playing the long game on a stadium also. At the very least it's the club keeping alive the possibility that Anfield is the future home.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5246 on: May 3, 2024, 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  3, 2024, 03:25:24 pm
St Helens is a modern, well appointed stadium, not too big and not too small.
Easy access from M62, and within walking distance of railway station.
I think it's a good move.

It's an excellent move, particularly given they've committed to it, which makes a pleasant change.

Players must be thrilled.

Stadium is great in virtually every respect. With the addition of a high quality pitch and top spec changing facilities it will bear favourable comparison with most in the league.

Added to Melwood, the club looks well set facilities wise.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 07:08:14 pm »
Spurs have drawn with Everton, that means that Liverpool will finish this season at least 5th.

Absolutely amazing achievement in our 2nd season back in the WSL.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 08:38:38 am »
Liverpool vs Manchester United - WSL - GW21 - 14:00 UK - Prenton Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Everton 2-2 Tottenham
Brighton 0-1 Aston Villa
Manchester City vs Arsenal - 14:15 [BBC One/Local Broadcaster]
West Ham vs Leicester - 15:00 [FA Player]
Chelsea vs Bristol City - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 02:00:41 pm »
Cmon ladies  :scarf
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Ffs what a miss
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm »
1-0 🔴
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Beard sent off. No idea what he said but I know he was right.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Micah has been terrific today
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 04:01:15 pm »
 :scarf
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm »
.
Liverpool [1] - 0 Manchester Utd; Jenna Clark goal on 45+3' - https://v.redd.it/m1baf78uemyc1 & https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1787118290105442426


Manager Matt Beard was sent off on 38'. According to the Grauniad: 'Liverpools head coach has been shown a red card by the referee! Seems like he said something after Koivisto went down, and thats landed him in a bit of bother.'

^ live match blog thing: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/may/05/liverpool-v-manchester-united-womens-super-league-live


'An attendance of 4️⃣,5️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ at Prenton Park today.' - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1787133094824124450




1-0; full-time ;D

Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
Two massive wins :scarf wonder what beard said to the 4th off.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 04:04:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:01:28 pm
Manager Matt Beard was sent off on 38'. According to the Grauniad: 'Liverpools head coach has been shown a red card by the referee! Seems like he said something after Koivisto went down from a head first shove into the advertising boards, and thats landed him in a bit of bother.'
Fixed it for them.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs United - 05/05 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 04:13:18 pm »
Seriously, why does Beard look like a hostage on the announcement video  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arYS7IVsoJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arYS7IVsoJo</a>
