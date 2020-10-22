is 'bag head' a scouse thing?



meaning a drug user - I think came from sniffing glue from a bag but then went on to mean any smack head



ah, is 'smack head' a scouse thing too?



Like Liverbloke said, its either because I´m under 30, or a posh South-ender (or both), but no idea what a "Ted" is even though I see it thrown around here all the time."Smack head" I am pretty sure is universal, along with "Crack head".I think "bag head" is a Scouse thing, and doesn´t differentiate between either of the above