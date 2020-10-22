« previous next »
Author Topic: Lost Scouse Lingo  (Read 201839 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1440 on: October 22, 2020, 01:11:36 PM »
Like Liverbloke said, its either because I´m under 30, or a posh South-ender (or both), but no idea what a "Ted" is even though I see it thrown around here all the time.

Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:52:13 PM
is 'bag head' a scouse thing?

meaning a drug user - I think came from sniffing glue from a bag but then went on to mean any smack head

ah, is 'smack head' a scouse thing too?

"Smack head" I am pretty sure is universal, along with "Crack head".

I think "bag head" is a Scouse thing, and doesn´t differentiate between either of the above


Offline kesey

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1441 on: October 22, 2020, 07:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on October 20, 2020, 04:22:17 PM
I always assumed 'Texan' was a south end thing (probably totally wrong). Always 'Ted' around my Everton/Kenny stomping grounds.

Texan was deffo used in Canny Farm and in West Derby Comp . Ted was too.

Offline liverbloke

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 05:19:31 PM »
Has 'weed on' or 'Danny on' been mentioned yet?

I'm too lazy to read or search through all these pages

both meant the same thing - someone who would be in an narky childish mood

Online Medellin

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 07:11:17 PM »
Scrubber.

Did this evolve into Dubber anywhere else?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 07:49:02 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:19:31 PM
Has 'weed on' or 'Danny on' been mentioned yet?

I'm too lazy to read or search through all these pages

both meant the same thing - someone who would be in an narky childish mood

Not sure. But my Dad would often point out I had a 'weed on' and my Mum would ask if I was getting 'eggy'.
