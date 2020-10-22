« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lost Scouse Lingo  (Read 202626 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1440 on: October 22, 2020, 01:11:36 PM »
Like Liverbloke said, its either because I´m under 30, or a posh South-ender (or both), but no idea what a "Ted" is even though I see it thrown around here all the time.

Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:52:13 PM
is 'bag head' a scouse thing?

meaning a drug user - I think came from sniffing glue from a bag but then went on to mean any smack head

ah, is 'smack head' a scouse thing too?

"Smack head" I am pretty sure is universal, along with "Crack head".

I think "bag head" is a Scouse thing, and doesn´t differentiate between either of the above


Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1441 on: October 22, 2020, 07:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on October 20, 2020, 04:22:17 PM
I always assumed 'Texan' was a south end thing (probably totally wrong). Always 'Ted' around my Everton/Kenny stomping grounds.

Texan was deffo used in Canny Farm and in West Derby Comp . Ted was too.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1442 on: November 7, 2020, 05:19:31 PM »
Has 'weed on' or 'Danny on' been mentioned yet?

I'm too lazy to read or search through all these pages

both meant the same thing - someone who would be in an narky childish mood

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1443 on: November 7, 2020, 07:11:17 PM »
Scrubber.

Did this evolve into Dubber anywhere else?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1444 on: November 7, 2020, 07:49:02 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on November  7, 2020, 05:19:31 PM
Has 'weed on' or 'Danny on' been mentioned yet?

I'm too lazy to read or search through all these pages

both meant the same thing - someone who would be in an narky childish mood

Not sure. But my Dad would often point out I had a 'weed on' and my Mum would ask if I was getting 'eggy'.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1445 on: November 7, 2020, 09:22:10 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  7, 2020, 07:49:02 PM
Not sure. But my Dad would often point out I had a 'weed on' and my Mum would ask if I was getting 'eggy'.

Not certain ex-President Trump understands 'weed on' in the same manner...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1446 on: November 7, 2020, 09:28:37 PM »
Is tit roll just from here?
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1447 on: November 8, 2020, 10:08:37 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November  7, 2020, 09:28:37 PM
Is tit roll just from here?

Haven't heard that since I was a smutty 15 year old listening in to the 17 year olds bragging or lying.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1448 on: November 9, 2020, 11:58:40 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November  7, 2020, 09:28:37 PM
Is tit roll just from here?

Hahaa. Havent heard that for moons. Going call me best mate sibce the 70's it today . Nice one  :wave

Ya 'melt !

Anyone remember that ? Usually said by an older lady to a younger one . Aunty to neice for example..
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1449 on: November 11, 2020, 06:30:21 PM »
"Don't Bogart that joint"

Not sure what Humphrey had to do with marijuana but it was certainly current in the early 70s round Lark Lane and Sefton Park.
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1450 on: November 11, 2020, 07:05:43 PM »
Yeah its from Easy Rider, an old mate of ours is still called Bogart from always hogging joints when we were kids.
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1451 on: November 11, 2020, 09:25:56 PM »
Anyone else know what a 'Ducky' is  :D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 11, 2020, 09:25:56 PM
Anyone else know what a 'Ducky' is  :D
Its when, as a little scally, theres four or five of you sharing a ciggy and someone soaks the tip with spit. ( oooeerrr missus  :D )
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:00 AM
Its when, as a little scally, theres four or five of you sharing a ciggy and someone soaks the tip with spit. ( oooeerrr missus  :D )

From 'Duck's arse' perchance?
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 02:23:02 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:18:32 AM
From 'Duck's arse' perchance?
Ducky lips it was round our way  ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on November 11, 2020, 07:05:43 PM
Yeah its from Easy Rider, an old mate of ours is still called Bogart from always hogging joints when we were kids.
Its because Humph used to always have the ciggy in his gob, even when he was talking, singing, playing the didgeridoo or cleaning his teeth.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:46:47 AM »
One of me brothers used to get called Humphrey coz he drank all the milk..think it was originally from an advert.
Years later he was called 'St Ivel'..defo from an advert, another milk related but this time it was because of the ale..5 pints and he was bladdered!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 08:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:46:47 AM
One of me brothers used to get called Humphrey coz he drank all the milk..think it was originally from an advert.
Years later he was called 'St Ivel'..defo from an advert, another milk related but this time it was because of the ale..5 pints and he was bladdered!

The Humphreys were creatures that drank milk at night using fancy straws. I'm pretty sure it was a Unigate TV advert for milk.
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:55:54 AM »
We used to nick milk off peoples doorsteps and leave a note in an empty bottle saying "You've been Humphreyed"  ;D
We'd only take a bottle if there were two or more there though  ;)
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 12:41:24 PM »
Yeah HP I went thro some YouTube vids earlier & do remember Benny Hill's advert now. 🍻

Was also watching a clip of Micky Flanagan before & he described a 'piley-on' as something different..couldn't make out  what he said.

Piley-on..a scouse thing?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 01:18:27 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 12:41:24 PM
Yeah HP I went thro some YouTube vids earlier & do remember Benny Hill's advert now. 🍻

Was also watching a clip of Micky Flanagan before & he described a 'piley-on' as something different..couldn't make out  what he said.

Piley-on..a scouse thing?

Wasn't that where you all jumped on top of a kid in the floor (for the avoidance of doubt we were kids as well not 34 year old PE teachers in baggy shorts and plimsolls)?

The kid in question was usually an unpopular twat.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 01:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 11, 2020, 09:25:56 PM
Anyone else know what a 'Ducky' is  :D

Ducky ,  duckies or perhaphs even floaties Iam sure was used when someone took a swig of your drink and left half the crisps he had in his grid in your drink. Was used like others have said when your ciggy got wet when it had been passed around.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:40 PM by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 01:26:25 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:19:03 PM
Ducky ,  duckies or perhaphs even floaties Iam sure was used when someone took a swig of your drink and left half the crisps he had in his grid in your drink. Was used like others have said when your ciggy got wet when it had been passed around.

Floaties were definitely the detritus left in a bottle of pop after your mate had necked a gib full of sarspirrlla with a mouth crammed with crisps.

After that you wouldn't let him have a go at your Jubly.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 01:37:41 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:18:27 PM
Wasn't that where you all jumped on top of a kid in the floor (for the avoidance of doubt we were kids as well not 34 year old PE teachers in baggy shorts and plimsolls)?

The kid in question was usually an unpopular twat.

Aye anyone falling over..rope snaps on a swing..made you get up quick if there were a few around!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 06:16:49 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:26:25 PM
Floaties were definitely the detritus left in a bottle of pop after your mate had necked a gib full of sarspirrlla with a mouth crammed with crisps.

After that you wouldn't let him have a go at your Jubly.

I have no idea what a jubly is .

Anyway.

Who wants a game of pidgey ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 06:24:35 PM »
A jubly was a triangle shaped lolly ice I believe, they seemed huge when I was a kid with that plastic coated paper. When we were on (home made on a tree branch with a piece of wood) swings the shout would be "taxi" and jump on the swing, normally until it broke under the weight of several kids then get another piece of wood and start again.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 07:07:13 PM »
The original Jubly..well sort of.



Getting one of these out the freezer on a summers day  8)
You haven't lived if you didn't try pushing a frozen carton drink up & the fucker flew up in the air!
That little bit of pure juice flavour that had melted initially.. :D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 