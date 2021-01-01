« previous next »
I take the point that new stands don't pay for themselves and that the club is able to generate lots of £££ via hospitality but, for me, it's always been a question of balance. I would have begrudgingly accepted 1,800 new hospitality seats if we at least got a decent amount of new STs.

I knew it was optimistic expecting the club to keep the number of STs as a % of overall capacity the same but I thought they'd at least settle on a figure between 2,000 - 2,500. 1,000 is simply unacceptable.

The great irony is that by creating more and more hospitality seats, the club is watering down the very product/atmosphere that it is selling to those "customers". This is why balance is important.

I'm 28 and 1,000 new STs should bring me down below 3,500 on the list - should hopefully get one by the time I reach 50...

3,000 new tickets in the members sale sounds good on paper but the reality for most members will still be a 1 in 10+ chance in the ballot for most games. 
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 02:05:39 pm
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!

its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k
Quote from: dr62499 on Today at 02:50:47 pm
its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k

If you are over 25k you don't get a number, so no one knows how big it is really, unless your involved in the club and added to that it's been closed for years, pretty much cos they realised with the turnover you could register at birth and wouldn't get one till you're brown bread regardless due to the turnover of about 100 per season
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:41:56 am
the club does have one of if not the highest % of ST to 'GA' tickets in the league

Where have you got that from? Figures I seen a few years ago we where the 2nd worst after Bournemouth who where the only club to be below 50% season tickets to general admission.

For comparison united is 75%.

Figures I've seen we have 27,000 season tickets  with a current capacity of 53,394.

Everton have 30,500 with a capacity of 39,414.

Even after the expansion of anfield we won't have the same amount of season tickets as they do despite have over 50% more capacity

It's a piss take
Gutted as I was hoping for at least 2k going to ST. Anyone assuming it was going to be more than 2k was wishful thinking.

After this, i'm about c.1400 to go minus any STs released from  elsewhere in the stadium at end of the season.

No idea how many years left for me. Maybe 5?
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 04:06:55 pm
Where have you got that from? Figures I seen a few years ago we where the 2nd worst after Bournemouth who where the only club to be below 50% season tickets to general admission.

For comparison united is 75%.

Figures I've seen we have 27,000 season tickets  with a current capacity of 53,394.

Everton have 30,500 with a capacity of 39,414.

Even after the expansion of anfield we won't have the same amount of season tickets as they do despite have over 50% more capacity

It's a piss take

I think it's the percentage of ST to general admission (i.e. excluding hospo), as opposed to the percentage of ST to total capacity of Anfield.

It's not a figure for the club to be proud of. All it does is illustrate the huge numbers of seats being sold as hospo.
Quote from: Divock on Today at 04:44:45 pm
I think it's the percentage of ST to general admission (i.e. excluding hospo), as opposed to the percentage of ST to total capacity of Anfield.

It's not a figure for the club to be proud of. All it does is illustrate the huge numbers of seats being sold as hospo.
I was going to say the same every stat compares % season tickets to total capacity and ours is hideous. There is certainly room to add another 10-15% minimum. Youd probably find a good chunk of people are also on 13 plus anyway .Im on the season ticket waiting list and will have 13 plus next season. Just means Im essentially paying over the odds for a season ticket anyway.
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 04:29:42 pm

After this, i'm about c.1400 to go minus any STs released from  elsewhere in the stadium at end of the season.

No idea how many years left for me. Maybe 5?

5 years is that a joke? I'm sure last season or season before only 62 seasies came back for the waiting list.

I'm not far behind you and I think it will be another 10+ year wait. Been on the list for over 20 years. As soon as people get a seasie they don't let it go.
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 04:47:16 pm
I was going to say the same every stat compares % season tickets to total capacity and ours is hideous. There is certainly room to add another 10-15% minimum. Youd probably find a good chunk of people are also on 13 plus anyway .Im on the season ticket waiting list and will have 13 plus next season. Just means Im essentially paying over the odds for a season ticket anyway.

Shite isn't it lad. I'm in the same boat as you... should be guaranteed next season unless they drastically move the goalposts from 13+. Would just be nice being able to plan things in life / at work without having to try and factor in the bulk sales.
Quote from: Divock on Today at 05:01:32 pm
Shite isn't it lad. I'm in the same boat as you... should be guaranteed next season unless they drastically move the goalposts from 13+. Would just be nice being able to plan things in life / at work without having to try and factor in the bulk sales.
Exactly 👍
I hope they dont move the goalposts .be a big kick in the teeth if they did. Would also love to know the numbers of people who are 13 plus and on ST waiting list
The reality is the club will always prioritise GA over ST when it comes to allocating new seats because GAs spend far more per match in the Club shop, museum visits etc. they are still ardent fans so shouldnt impact the atmosphere unlike hospitality who are more reserved although again this depends on the type of hospitality they put in the new stand. Am afraid the days of lots of new STs being released are over. Is all about hospitality and GA now
I'm absolutely gutted at this.

22 years and still 2,037 on the list. Was utterly convinced that they'd make a decent dent in the waiting list and go for at least 2k new ones.

Appalling and slightly disillusioning as well. From the sounds of it they're not going to change their minds on it either.

Worst thing is that as has been said elsewhere on here, they are more interested in the occasionals who come and drop a boatload in the club store, then spend most of their time taking selfies or on social media rather than watch the match.
