Season Ticket Waiting List

Divock

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 01:33:14 pm
I take the point that new stands don't pay for themselves and that the club is able to generate lots of £££ via hospitality but, for me, it's always been a question of balance. I would have begrudgingly accepted 1,800 new hospitality seats if we at least got a decent amount of new STs.

I knew it was optimistic expecting the club to keep the number of STs as a % of overall capacity the same but I thought they'd at least settle on a figure between 2,000 - 2,500. 1,000 is simply unacceptable.

The great irony is that by creating more and more hospitality seats, the club is watering down the very product/atmosphere that it is selling to those "customers". This is why balance is important.

I'm 28 and 1,000 new STs should bring me down below 3,500 on the list - should hopefully get one by the time I reach 50...

3,000 new tickets in the members sale sounds good on paper but the reality for most members will still be a 1 in 10+ chance in the ballot for most games. 
ewok-red-97

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 02:05:39 pm
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!
dr62499

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 02:50:47 pm
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 02:05:39 pm
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!

its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k
macca007

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:01:46 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on Yesterday at 02:50:47 pm
its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k

If you are over 25k you don't get a number, so no one knows how big it is really, unless your involved in the club and added to that it's been closed for years, pretty much cos they realised with the turnover you could register at birth and wouldn't get one till you're brown bread regardless due to the turnover of about 100 per season
macca007

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:06:55 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:41:56 am
the club does have one of if not the highest % of ST to 'GA' tickets in the league

Where have you got that from? Figures I seen a few years ago we where the 2nd worst after Bournemouth who where the only club to be below 50% season tickets to general admission.

For comparison united is 75%.

Figures I've seen we have 27,000 season tickets  with a current capacity of 53,394.

Everton have 30,500 with a capacity of 39,414.

Even after the expansion of anfield we won't have the same amount of season tickets as they do despite have over 50% more capacity

It's a piss take
Ginieus

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:29:42 pm
Gutted as I was hoping for at least 2k going to ST. Anyone assuming it was going to be more than 2k was wishful thinking.

After this, i'm about c.1400 to go minus any STs released from  elsewhere in the stadium at end of the season.

No idea how many years left for me. Maybe 5?
Divock

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 04:06:55 pm
Where have you got that from? Figures I seen a few years ago we where the 2nd worst after Bournemouth who where the only club to be below 50% season tickets to general admission.

For comparison united is 75%.

Figures I've seen we have 27,000 season tickets  with a current capacity of 53,394.

Everton have 30,500 with a capacity of 39,414.

Even after the expansion of anfield we won't have the same amount of season tickets as they do despite have over 50% more capacity

It's a piss take

I think it's the percentage of ST to general admission (i.e. excluding hospo), as opposed to the percentage of ST to total capacity of Anfield.

It's not a figure for the club to be proud of. All it does is illustrate the huge numbers of seats being sold as hospo.
jwilstroplfc

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm
Quote from: Divock on Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm
I think it's the percentage of ST to general admission (i.e. excluding hospo), as opposed to the percentage of ST to total capacity of Anfield.

It's not a figure for the club to be proud of. All it does is illustrate the huge numbers of seats being sold as hospo.
I was going to say the same every stat compares % season tickets to total capacity and ours is hideous. There is certainly room to add another 10-15% minimum. Youd probably find a good chunk of people are also on 13 plus anyway .Im on the season ticket waiting list and will have 13 plus next season. Just means Im essentially paying over the odds for a season ticket anyway.
RMG

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:51:01 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 04:29:42 pm

After this, i'm about c.1400 to go minus any STs released from  elsewhere in the stadium at end of the season.

No idea how many years left for me. Maybe 5?

5 years is that a joke? I'm sure last season or season before only 62 seasies came back for the waiting list.

I'm not far behind you and I think it will be another 10+ year wait. Been on the list for over 20 years. As soon as people get a seasie they don't let it go.
Divock

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 05:01:32 pm
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm
I was going to say the same every stat compares % season tickets to total capacity and ours is hideous. There is certainly room to add another 10-15% minimum. Youd probably find a good chunk of people are also on 13 plus anyway .Im on the season ticket waiting list and will have 13 plus next season. Just means Im essentially paying over the odds for a season ticket anyway.

Shite isn't it lad. I'm in the same boat as you... should be guaranteed next season unless they drastically move the goalposts from 13+. Would just be nice being able to plan things in life / at work without having to try and factor in the bulk sales.
jwilstroplfc

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm
Quote from: Divock on Yesterday at 05:01:32 pm
Shite isn't it lad. I'm in the same boat as you... should be guaranteed next season unless they drastically move the goalposts from 13+. Would just be nice being able to plan things in life / at work without having to try and factor in the bulk sales.
Exactly 👍
I hope they dont move the goalposts .be a big kick in the teeth if they did. Would also love to know the numbers of people who are 13 plus and on ST waiting list
reddazforever

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
The reality is the club will always prioritise GA over ST when it comes to allocating new seats because GAs spend far more per match in the Club shop, museum visits etc. they are still ardent fans so shouldnt impact the atmosphere unlike hospitality who are more reserved although again this depends on the type of hospitality they put in the new stand. Am afraid the days of lots of new STs being released are over. Is all about hospitality and GA now
Kennys from heaven

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 09:04:13 pm
I'm absolutely gutted at this.

22 years and still 2,037 on the list. Was utterly convinced that they'd make a decent dent in the waiting list and go for at least 2k new ones.

Appalling and slightly disillusioning as well. From the sounds of it they're not going to change their minds on it either.

Worst thing is that as has been said elsewhere on here, they are more interested in the occasionals who come and drop a boatload in the club store, then spend most of their time taking selfies or on social media rather than watch the match.
paulgil23

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
Im even more gutted reading this. Ive been on the list for 25 years and Im 2600 ish on the list. Shows how random and disorganised it was when everyone paid a fiver to stay on there.

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 09:04:13 pm
I'm absolutely gutted at this.

22 years and still 2,037 on the list. Was utterly convinced that they'd make a decent dent in the waiting list and go for at least 2k new ones.

Appalling and slightly disillusioning as well. From the sounds of it they're not going to change their minds on it either.

Worst thing is that as has been said elsewhere on here, they are more interested in the occasionals who come and drop a boatload in the club store, then spend most of their time taking selfies or on social media rather than watch the match.
Keith Lard

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
Quote from: paulgil23 on Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
Im even more gutted reading this. Ive been on the list for 25 years and Im 2600 ish on the list. Shows how random and disorganised it was when everyone paid a fiver to stay on there.



Pretty much exactly the same situation as yours. Mid 2ks on the list. This is pretty devastating - I cannot believe that such a huge expansion will benefit wealthy corporates so disproportionately.

Extremely disappointed in the club.
D🐶G

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Looking at the plans and the new hospitality available for sale in the new stand, Id say theres a good quarter of the upper tier taken up by hospitality seating.

Not sure where this impression of away fans being spread over both tiers comes from, as the hospitality seats stretch right across the whole length of the upper tier.

The pricing of the hospitality is pretty absurd too but will be no doubt be snapped up by corporates, or the occasional match goer who will own several tickets and make a bucket load off them by selling the games on which they dont attend.
paulgil23

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Most of the outrage today from fans and fan groups seems to be about the 2% increase in season ticket prices. In light of there being no increases for the last 8 years, and inflation being at 10% currently, this seems almost reasonable in the grand scheme of things.
There should be way more outrage at this extra 7000 seats being used for rip off hospitality and not for fans who have waited most of their life to get a season ticket, and would gladly pay an extra 2%.
Dare I suggest that most of the people in the high profile fan groups already have season tickets so are more concerned with the price rise than the other stuff? This may be harsh and totally incorrect but just asking the question.
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Looking at the plans and the new hospitality available for sale in the new stand, Id say theres a good quarter of the upper tier taken up by hospitality seating.

Not sure where this impression of away fans being spread over both tiers comes from, as the hospitality seats stretch right across the whole length of the upper tier.

The pricing of the hospitality is pretty absurd too but will be no doubt be snapped up by corporates, or the occasional match goer who will own several tickets and make a bucket load off them by selling the games on which they dont attend.

Gonna give them a call tomorrow just to check.. hospitality prices are absurd but with the flexible sell-on rights (official) its not too bad if you have cash enough.. the club should seriously think about it though as it is not "hospitality" - just people playing the system. got some "friends" that have multiple hospitality that attends 2-3 matches a year but sell them on..
emitime

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 07:14:57 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Not sure where this impression of away fans being spread over both tiers comes from, as the hospitality seats stretch right across the whole length of the upper tier.

If you look at the mock ups of the inside of the stadium, there's clearly segregation going up both tiers. Be a shame if that's not the case.
reddazforever

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 07:41:15 am
Believe the away fans will still get just 3k seats for PL games but this will be split across both tiers like us when we visit Man City. Means away fans will be focused more in the corner and more Liverpool on bottom tier behind the goal
