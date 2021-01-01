I take the point that new stands don't pay for themselves and that the club is able to generate lots of £££ via hospitality but, for me, it's always been a question of balance. I would have begrudgingly accepted 1,800 new hospitality seats if we at least got a decent amount of new STs.



I knew it was optimistic expecting the club to keep the number of STs as a % of overall capacity the same but I thought they'd at least settle on a figure between 2,000 - 2,500. 1,000 is simply unacceptable.



The great irony is that by creating more and more hospitality seats, the club is watering down the very product/atmosphere that it is selling to those "customers". This is why balance is important.



I'm 28 and 1,000 new STs should bring me down below 3,500 on the list - should hopefully get one by the time I reach 50...



3,000 new tickets in the members sale sounds good on paper but the reality for most members will still be a 1 in 10+ chance in the ballot for most games.

