Author Topic: Season Ticket Waiting List  (Read 508107 times)

Offline Divock

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 01:33:14 pm »
I take the point that new stands don't pay for themselves and that the club is able to generate lots of £££ via hospitality but, for me, it's always been a question of balance. I would have begrudgingly accepted 1,800 new hospitality seats if we at least got a decent amount of new STs.

I knew it was optimistic expecting the club to keep the number of STs as a % of overall capacity the same but I thought they'd at least settle on a figure between 2,000 - 2,500. 1,000 is simply unacceptable.

The great irony is that by creating more and more hospitality seats, the club is watering down the very product/atmosphere that it is selling to those "customers". This is why balance is important.

I'm 28 and 1,000 new STs should bring me down below 3,500 on the list - should hopefully get one by the time I reach 50...

3,000 new tickets in the members sale sounds good on paper but the reality for most members will still be a 1 in 10+ chance in the ballot for most games. 
Offline ewok-red-97

  Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 02:05:39 pm »
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!
Offline dr62499

  Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • YNWA
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 02:50:47 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 02:05:39 pm
This is awful. I hope action opposing this is organised!

its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k
Online macca007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on Today at 02:50:47 pm
its truly brutal. 3k corporates plus the aways there too. place will be a dead zone. should been at least 2k ST. The total waiting list must be over 20k

If you are over 25k you don't get a number, so no one knows how big it is really, unless your involved in the club and added to that it's been closed for years, pretty much cos they realised with the turnover you could register at birth and wouldn't get one till you're brown bread regardless due to the turnover of about 100 per season
Online macca007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 04:06:55 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:41:56 am
the club does have one of if not the highest % of ST to 'GA' tickets in the league

Where have you got that from? Figures I seen a few years ago we where the 2nd worst after Bournemouth who where the only other club to be below 50% season tickets to general admission.

For comparison united is 75%.

Figures I've seen we have 27,000 season tickets  with a current capacity of 53,394.

Everton have 30,500 with a capacity of 39,414.

Even after the expansion of anfield we won't have the same amount of season tickets as they do despite have over 50% more capacity

It's a piss take
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:05 pm by macca007 »
Online Ginieus

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Gutted as I was hoping for at least 2k going to ST. Anyone assuming it was going to be more than 2k was wishful thinking.

After this, i'm about c.1400 to go minus any STs released from  elsewhere in the stadium at end of the season.

No idea how many years left for me. Maybe 5?
