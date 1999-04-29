« previous next »
Author Topic: Only Fools and Horses...

Frank Becton

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
February 15, 2018, 10:14:10 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWybcrAbnc0

Love the Gandhi 0.53 one, "he made one great film and you never saw him again"
Andy Hunter

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 31, 2018, 07:35:18 pm
Was just in the annoy thread discussing lifts (on many levels).

It reminded me....does anyone remember the one with Rodney and Delly getting stuck in a lift?
Frank Becton

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 31, 2018, 07:37:47 pm
Quote from: Andy Hunter on March 31, 2018, 07:35:18 pm
Was just in the annoy thread discussing lifts (on many levels).

It reminded me....does anyone remember the one with Rodney and Delly getting stuck in a lift?

I do was one of those emotional moments, that was the beauty of the show.
Weescotty

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
April 2, 2018, 10:32:55 pm
The one were they are dressed up as Batman and Robin.

My Mrs is Indonesian and sometimes has trouble with the dialogue, but she was in tears laughing at that one.
alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 12:07:33 am
From the blow up dolls episode:

Del: "go on bring the car round here unc"
Albert: "but I'm not insured"
Rodney: "well don't have a crash then!"

Their faces when the stone goes through the window in the jolly boys outing.

The greatest sitcom ever made by a country mile. The writing was obviously brilliant but Lyndhurst and Jason just played those parts phenomenally well, the delivery so scathing at times and tender in others.

"Has anyone seen my hat?"
rowan_d

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 08:09:59 am
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 08:24:41 am
Rodney to Del You mustve spent a third of your life standing in front of mirrors. My earliest childhood recollection is of you standing in front of a mirror. Up until I was four, I thought you was twins.
Nitramdorf

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 09:10:21 am
Quote from: rowan_d on March 26, 2024, 08:09:59 am
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.

Yes, me too but alongside Friday the 14th.

One of my favourite lines is from Grandad when hes in the Spanish jail and going on about the scum and villainy and cutthroats in the French Foreign Legion.

Rodney says "So you didnt join"

Grandad "We tried but they wouldnt have us" Brilliant.
alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 12:39:09 pm
Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
She's a blinding bird isn't she Rodney?

Rodney Trotter:
What Raquel? Yeah, terrific Del.

Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
She's got a radiant smile. Have you noticed that?

Rodney Trotter:
What, her radiant smile? Yeah.

Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
I mean, when she walks in she lights up a room.

Rodney Trotter:
Yeah. Most of your birds walk in and light up a fag.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 02:07:07 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on March 26, 2024, 08:09:59 am
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.

To quote the man himself
The oldens are the bestens

Tea for three is great

So many great lines

"We aint got a carphone"
bradders1011

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 26, 2024, 02:11:01 pm
Was next to this on the M60 the other week



Statto Red

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 01:54:03 pm
Loved most of the series, but 2001-03 trilogy were awful, ridiculous plots like, Marleen disappearing, so everyone was convinced Boycie had murdered her, turned out she went & had breast enlargement, & they weren't the same without Mike & Uncle Albert as the actors who played them had died, thought making them millionaires, & walking into the sunset was perfect ending.

I do think the chandelier & Del falling through the bar are way overrated, the episodes around those scenes are not that great either, i do think their are funnier scenes & episodes, the episode Danger UXD with the adult dolls self inflating in the flat scene is hilarious
RedDeadRejection

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 04:46:56 pm
Never really got Only Fools. All seemed a bit...southern.
alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 27, 2024, 01:54:03 pm
Loved most of the series, but 2001-03 trilogy were awful, ridiculous plots like, Marleen disappearing, so everyone was convinced Boycie had murdered her, turned out she went & had breast enlargement, & they weren't the same without Mike & Uncle Albert as the actors who played them had died, thought making them millionaires, & walking into the sunset was perfect ending.

I do think the chandelier & Del falling through the bar are way overrated, the episodes around those scenes are not that great either, i do think their are funnier scenes & episodes, the episode Danger UXD with the adult dolls self inflating in the flat scene is hilarious
Agree with that, the chandelier moment is very funny but the whole episode is very flat otherwise. As if the whole thing was set up for that one gag.

I rewatched it all recently and for me there's an obvious peak at season six where Del becomes a yuppy, and the specials either side of that- dates before and then the jolly boys outing after. There are brilliant episodes through its entire time(other than the final ones!) but at that stage they just didn't miss, every minute of those episodes were absolute gold.

The Jolly Boys Outing is just perfect.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 09:38:32 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 26, 2024, 09:10:21 am
Yes, me too but alongside Friday the 14th.

One of my favourite lines is from Grandad when hes in the Spanish jail and going on about the scum and villainy and cutthroats in the French Foreign Legion.

Rodney says "So you didnt join"

Grandad "We tried but they wouldnt have us" Brilliant.


Rodney 'You were gun-running in the middle of a civil war?!'

Grandad 'Well it's the best time to do it Rodney!' ;D
Red Beret

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 09:42:52 pm
Know someone from my acting days who played Rodney in the stage production of Only Fools. Great lad. He's in The Responder now. Going places he is. :thumbup
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 09:54:17 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 26, 2024, 09:10:21 am
Yes, me too but alongside Friday the 14th.

One of my favourite lines is from Grandad when hes in the Spanish jail and going on about the scum and villainy and cutthroats in the French Foreign Legion.

Rodney says "So you didnt join"

Grandad "We tried but they wouldnt have us" Brilliant.

Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on March 27, 2024, 09:38:32 pm

Rodney 'You were gun-running in the middle of a civil war?!'

Grandad 'Well it's the best time to do it Rodney!' ;D

This is my favourite part of the whole show, Grandad in the jail


Statto Red

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 10:01:15 pm
Grandad's finest scene, Rodney discussing with Del, that Rodney is going into property, Del querying as Rodney had so little money to do so, Grandad makes "what you've got Rodney, a wendy house" comment, it was that funny even David Jason is laughing his head off even though the line was in the script.

Never really liked Grandad, very much prefered Uncle Albert, felt Uncle Albert was far more rounded

Jolly Boys Outing is the perfect episode, but series 6 & 7 are peak Only Fools & Horses,  the show going to 50 minutes, unprecedented for a sitcom helped, & got to see more of Del & Rodney's friends too.

I believe the Tea For Three episode is longer than originally aired, Del had a much longer rant at Rodney when Del got back from Hangliding that according to David Jason got funnier & funnier as Del ranted on, but was cut from the episode as they were over the running time.

Another thing, series 1 had a different theme tune from the rest of the series, John Sullivan so disliked the original theme he got it changed from series 2, John Sullivan wanted Chas & Dave to sing the new theme tune, but apparently Chas & Dave were unavailable, so John Sullivan ended up singing the theme instead
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 10:06:22 pm
I loved Grandad, proper sneaky fucker he was.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 10:25:06 pm
I love Uncle Albert but prefer Grandad

"Well I wish you had said something, I was working on that one"
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 10:46:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 27, 2024, 10:25:06 pm
I love Uncle Albert but prefer Grandad

"Well I wish you had said something, I was working on that one"

One of the funniest scenes from anything, ever. I almost pissed myself when it aired.
Liverbird88

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 27, 2024, 11:22:39 pm
Love OFAH.

Trigger was so funny. Played the character brilliantly.
Wabaloolah

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 28, 2024, 01:02:50 am
Yeah a brilliant series, John Sullivan was a genius to bring these characters to life.

So many laugh out loud moments, my favourite episode though was the Groovy Gang one, closely followed by the Jolly Boys Outing and Danger UXB.

When the dolls inflated the first time and they ran out of the flat, was almost wet yourself territory.

I've watched all of the episodes multiple times and never get tired.

From the early years The Peckham Pouncer was another favourite
Nitramdorf

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 28, 2024, 07:32:48 am
Dont know if anyone has seen some of the making of shows but there was one where they said Grandad actually met Hitler as he was on tour in Germany in the 30s. Apparently it always played on his mind, wondering what if.
Pistolero

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 28, 2024, 08:21:22 am
The chandeliers episode is overrated?... and Uncle Albert was a better character than grandad?.... what lunacy is this ?...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 28, 2024, 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2024, 10:46:01 pm
One of the funniest scenes from anything, ever. I almost pissed myself when it aired.

Yeah, you obviously know it will go wrong but concentrate on the chandelier they are under and assume they will drop it but when you see the far one fall, its genius

The BBC annoyed me when advertising the up coming 6th series it was Del falling through the bar that was the advert. They ruined the surprise of the scene for me.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
March 29, 2024, 11:26:54 am
My favourite line is Del telling Rodney about Triggers cousin Cyril, it starts as a bit of a sob story trying to help Rodders through a tough time but the punchine had me in fits

- Never give up on people, Rodney. I know that most of the time they don't seem to understand. But when you're in trouble and you cry out for help, some will always be there. Trigger's cousin Cyril's a perfect example. He owed 500 quid on his mortgage. They were gonna be thrown out on the street the following day. he was very worried about it. He drove out to Beachy Head. Parked about five foot from the edge of the cliff. He just sat there for a couple of hours, his head resting on the steering wheel. People tried to talk to him out of it but he was too depressed to listen. But then they had a whip-round and got him his 500 quid.

- No! Who held the whip-round?

- All the passengers on the bus.
Kalito

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
April 4, 2024, 12:42:34 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 12, 2011, 09:16:43 pm
Who's Rachel?
One of the all time greats, that one.  ;D

Watched them all about 30 plus times.

Best TV show EVER.
stevieG786

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
May 7, 2024, 04:18:15 pm
Del Boy - Can you not do window cleaning?
Rodney - No, i don't like heights
Uncle Albert - Couldn't you specalise in bungalows?

always cracks me up  ;D
pazcom

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
Today at 09:06:50 am
Friday the 14th and To Hull and Back - for me, the two very best episodes.

Like others have said the trilogy from 2001-2003 not as good...I suppose it was a way of wrapping the story up on Rodney's dad.
