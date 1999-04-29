Grandad's finest scene, Rodney discussing with Del, that Rodney is going into property, Del querying as Rodney had so little money to do so, Grandad makes "what you've got Rodney, a wendy house" comment, it was that funny even David Jason is laughing his head off even though the line was in the script.



Never really liked Grandad, very much prefered Uncle Albert, felt Uncle Albert was far more rounded



Jolly Boys Outing is the perfect episode, but series 6 & 7 are peak Only Fools & Horses, the show going to 50 minutes, unprecedented for a sitcom helped, & got to see more of Del & Rodney's friends too.



I believe the Tea For Three episode is longer than originally aired, Del had a much longer rant at Rodney when Del got back from Hangliding that according to David Jason got funnier & funnier as Del ranted on, but was cut from the episode as they were over the running time.



Another thing, series 1 had a different theme tune from the rest of the series, John Sullivan so disliked the original theme he got it changed from series 2, John Sullivan wanted Chas & Dave to sing the new theme tune, but apparently Chas & Dave were unavailable, so John Sullivan ended up singing the theme instead