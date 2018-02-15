« previous next »
Author Topic: Only Fools and Horses...  (Read 20789 times)

Offline Frank Becton

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #160 on: February 15, 2018, 10:14:10 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWybcrAbnc0

Love the Gandhi 0.53 one, "he made one great film and you never saw him again"
Offline Andy Hunter

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #161 on: March 31, 2018, 07:35:18 pm »
Was just in the annoy thread discussing lifts (on many levels).

It reminded me....does anyone remember the one with Rodney and Delly getting stuck in a lift?
Offline Frank Becton

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #162 on: March 31, 2018, 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy Hunter on March 31, 2018, 07:35:18 pm
Was just in the annoy thread discussing lifts (on many levels).

It reminded me....does anyone remember the one with Rodney and Delly getting stuck in a lift?

I do was one of those emotional moments, that was the beauty of the show.
Offline Weescotty

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #163 on: April 2, 2018, 10:32:55 pm »
The one were they are dressed up as Batman and Robin.

My Mrs is Indonesian and sometimes has trouble with the dialogue, but she was in tears laughing at that one.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 12:07:33 am »
From the blow up dolls episode:

Del: "go on bring the car round here unc"
Albert: "but I'm not insured"
Rodney: "well don't have a crash then!"

Their faces when the stone goes through the window in the jolly boys outing.

The greatest sitcom ever made by a country mile. The writing was obviously brilliant but Lyndhurst and Jason just played those parts phenomenally well, the delivery so scathing at times and tender in others.

"Has anyone seen my hat?"
Online rowan_d

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 am »
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 am »
Rodney to Del You mustve spent a third of your life standing in front of mirrors. My earliest childhood recollection is of you standing in front of a mirror. Up until I was four, I thought you was twins.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:10:21 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.

Yes, me too but alongside Friday the 14th.

One of my favourite lines is from Grandad when hes in the Spanish jail and going on about the scum and villainy and cutthroats in the French Foreign Legion.

Rodney says "So you didnt join"

Grandad "We tried but they wouldnt have us" Brilliant.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 12:39:09 pm »
Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
She's a blinding bird isn't she Rodney?

Rodney Trotter:
What Raquel? Yeah, terrific Del.

Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
She's got a radiant smile. Have you noticed that?

Rodney Trotter:
What, her radiant smile? Yeah.

Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter:
I mean, when she walks in she lights up a room.

Rodney Trotter:
Yeah. Most of your birds walk in and light up a fag.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
David Jason is an unbelievable actor for those brief moments of exasperated anger. Been going through it again recently, just done Yuppy Love. Always find it a bit of a shame that they took Del Boy that way even if it made sense for the time, and the way Rodney became a bit downtrodden and world-weary.

Tea For Three remains my favourite episode I think.

To quote the man himself
The oldens are the bestens

Tea for three is great

So many great lines

"We aint got a carphone"
Offline bradders1011

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 02:11:01 pm »
Was next to this on the M60 the other week



Offline Statto Red

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Loved most of the series, but 2001-03 trilogy were awful, ridiculous plots like, Marleen disappearing, so everyone was convinced Boycie had murdered her, turned out she went & had breast enlargement, & they weren't the same without Mike & Uncle Albert as the actors who played them had died, thought making them millionaires, & walking into the sunset was perfect ending.

I do think the chandelier & Del falling through the bar are way overrated, the episodes around those scenes are not that great either, i do think their are funnier scenes & episodes, the episode Danger UXD with the adult dolls self inflating in the flat scene is hilarious
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:46:56 pm »
Never really got Only Fools. All seemed a bit...southern.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Only Fools and Horses...
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Loved most of the series, but 2001-03 trilogy were awful, ridiculous plots like, Marleen disappearing, so everyone was convinced Boycie had murdered her, turned out she went & had breast enlargement, & they weren't the same without Mike & Uncle Albert as the actors who played them had died, thought making them millionaires, & walking into the sunset was perfect ending.

I do think the chandelier & Del falling through the bar are way overrated, the episodes around those scenes are not that great either, i do think their are funnier scenes & episodes, the episode Danger UXD with the adult dolls self inflating in the flat scene is hilarious
Agree with that, the chandelier moment is very funny but the whole episode is very flat otherwise. As if the whole thing was set up for that one gag.

I rewatched it all recently and for me there's an obvious peak at season six where Del becomes a yuppy, and the specials either side of that- dates before and then the jolly boys outing after. There are brilliant episodes through its entire time(other than the final ones!) but at that stage they just didn't miss, every minute of those episodes were absolute gold.

The Jolly Boys Outing is just perfect.
