From the blow up dolls episode:



Del: "go on bring the car round here unc"

Albert: "but I'm not insured"

Rodney: "well don't have a crash then!"



Their faces when the stone goes through the window in the jolly boys outing.



The greatest sitcom ever made by a country mile. The writing was obviously brilliant but Lyndhurst and Jason just played those parts phenomenally well, the delivery so scathing at times and tender in others.



"Has anyone seen my hat?"