Author Topic: Cancer

west_london_red

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2720 on: March 18, 2023, 11:21:27 pm »
So my dad was diagnosed with cancer just before Christmas in the pipe that connects your kidney to bladder, so they removed his kidney and the pipe in early January. Everything was going well, he started putting on weight, had a checkup 2 weeks ago to see if hes strong enough to chemotherapy which they said he was, the day after he starts getting blood in his urine, the doctors do a couple of scans and tests and say the cancer has already come back in his bladder now, and is having another op to remove the cancer again. We always knew theres a risk it can come back, but fucking hell we didnt think it would be back after 2 months  :butt
reddebs

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2721 on: March 19, 2023, 08:06:13 am »
Sorry to hear that mate hopefully they get it sorted for you all.
mobydick

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2722 on: March 19, 2023, 08:28:54 am »
Thanks John. 👌
Nick110581

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2723 on: April 17, 2023, 03:54:34 pm »
Still being monitored following testicular cancer and adjuvant carboplatin.

Been feeling good but bloods are showing that my white blood cells are slightly out of range (higher than they should be) so been referred to haematologist for consultation.

Anxiety is a killer with this stuff as still waiting to hear about appointment and process.
GoldenGloves25

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2724 on: April 18, 2023, 12:00:40 am »
My Mum passed away on Saturday. On the Anniversary of Hillsborough.

She collapsed in the kitchen just over 4 weeks ago, we thought it was another diabetic hypo - she'd had a few falls from her type 1 diabetes hypos, after a hospital visit she'd usually recover after a week or so. This time it felt different.

After a scan on her head for a possible stroke (she'd had one before) , and a X-ray and scan on her chest for a possible heart attack (she also had heart failure). She went in for a scan on her liver as she was no longer easily storing glucose for her diabetes, they found un-countable lesions in her liver and a cancer in her stomach. I witnessed her dying in front of me in the hospice just 3 weeks after finding out. She died from the same type of cancer at the same age as my grandad. I'm just heartbroken.

Giving everybody strength and clarity of mind who is suffering with cancer or who has relatives suffering at this time.
reddebs

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2725 on: April 18, 2023, 08:29:58 am »
So sorry to hear that GoldenGloves, what a horrible illness it is. 

My only attempt at consolation which is absolutely no help at all is that she went peacefully and didn't suffer unduly from it.

Take care of yourself 💔
Crosby Nick

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2726 on: April 18, 2023, 10:03:19 am »
Sorry for your loss GoldenGloves. And best wishes to your dad WLR.
Nick110581

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2727 on: April 18, 2023, 10:07:54 am »
Sorry for your loss GG.

Go easy on yourself and take all the time you need.

YNWA xxx
Cruiser

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2728 on: April 19, 2023, 03:11:51 pm »
Sorry to hear that. All the best to you and your family.

Stay strong.
west_london_red

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2729 on: April 19, 2023, 08:14:25 pm »
Thanks

Its also spread to his lymph nodes as well but doesnt look to have gone any further yet following the PET scan.

Had his first round of Chemotherapy which went ok, but unfortunately his white blood cell count is too low for them to start the second so they have given him some injections to self administer before they do another blood test on Monday and hopefully start round two next week.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2730 on: April 20, 2023, 12:17:05 am »
So, so sorry for you loss mate. Lost a lot of family and a few friends to this c*nt of a disease.

I know there is absolutely nothing I can say, but there are many on here who know how you feel.

:(

RIP to your mum mate.
GoldenGloves25

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2731 on: April 21, 2023, 03:36:37 pm »
Thanks everyone. I appreciate it greatly x
lionel_messias

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2732 on: April 21, 2023, 04:16:45 pm »
I'm so sorry for your loss. I wish you a long life and hoping you gain some comfort in time.


YNWA
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2733 on: May 10, 2023, 07:54:16 pm »
Hi. Just wanted to update everyone on my situation. This is one of the best things on the internet.

In April I went to the doctor about swollen glands in my neck which had emerged in recent weeks. I was told that I may have lymphoma based on the physical presentation of what I was showing. A week later I attended the hospital and the haematologist indicated that I probably have lymphoma which was obviously very stressful. Although I didnt have any symptoms I began to think the worst with the emotional distress causing me to be absent.

I then had a biopsy which was performed by a radiologist who also indicated it was probably lymphoma. I then attended an echocardiogram at the hospital which showed that my heart was in good shape which was the first good news I received!

That was all 3 weeks ago. Today my haematologist called me at 1pm asking me to come into the hospital as my tissue results were in - almost 3 weeks of waiting.

I was told by Dr Bitla (the haematologist) that I have something a lot better than lymphoma. its not lymphoma. Its called CLL - Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia which is a slow progressing and low-grade disease thats not life threatening but requires a course of treatment over a few months. The doctor gave me a hi-5 such was his confidence in my treatment. Its weirdly very common - 1 in 200!! However its genuinely not life threatening which Im obviously reassured about.

Very relieved given the circumstances!!

Its been quite the month but Ill live!!!!
Ray K

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2734 on: May 10, 2023, 08:01:16 pm »
Feels kinda wrong saying 'good stuff mate' and throwing in a waving scarf emoji when you've just been told you've got disease X instead of disease Y, but it does sound good news. Take care of yourself

 :scarf
RedSince86

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2735 on: May 10, 2023, 08:07:32 pm »
Get well soon!!!
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2736 on: May 10, 2023, 09:06:17 pm »
Cheers Ray - appreciate that
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2737 on: May 10, 2023, 09:06:38 pm »
Appreciate that RS!
reddebs

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2738 on: May 10, 2023, 09:31:02 pm »
Wow Fitzy mate that's gotta be a weight off after weeks of stress and worry. 

Hope all goes well for you 👍
jillc

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2739 on: May 10, 2023, 09:46:58 pm »
All the best Fitzy with the treatment I hope everything goes well for you.
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2740 on: May 11, 2023, 08:26:21 am »
Cheers guys. Odd as it sounds but its a good outcome based on initial suggestions.
pazcom

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2741 on: May 11, 2023, 08:45:33 am »
My brother in law had very similar symptoms and unfortunately his diagnosis was stage 3 throat cancer. He went though the ringer with his treatment and contracted pneumonia in hospital - however he got an all clear last August and is now in remission.


Must have been a rough month for you with all the waiting for results - but a great outcome!
AndyMuller

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2742 on: May 11, 2023, 09:38:24 am »
Fucking hell Fitzy look after yourself and get well soon mate.
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2743 on: May 11, 2023, 11:59:14 am »
Cheers Andy and Paz
Chakan

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2744 on: May 11, 2023, 12:00:26 pm »
Gotta take the good with the bad huh. Hope you have a speedy recovery Fitzy.

On a separate note, 6 years since my mum passed away to pancreatic cancer!

FUCK CANCER!!
[new username under construction]

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2745 on: May 11, 2023, 03:13:00 pm »
Yeah good to hear Fitzy :)

Looks to be a fair few breakthroughs with treatment of cancers lately, hopefully the pace can pick up a fair bit with Ai, MRNA etc
John C

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2746 on: May 11, 2023, 08:43:19 pm »
Fingers crossed for you Fitzy mate, take good care.
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2747 on: May 12, 2023, 05:28:20 pm »
Cheers guys.  Prognosis very positive so just counting my blessings.

Sorry about your mum Chakan
mobydick

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2748 on: May 13, 2023, 05:59:13 pm »
Pleased that you have the lesser of two evils Fitzy. The worry and waiting are two of the biggest negatives when being treated for any disease or ailment. Being positive, although very difficult, is a helpful frame of mind. Fingers crossed mate.
Fitzy.

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2749 on: May 14, 2023, 06:17:37 am »
Cheers mate
S

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
My brother has been having loose stool for the last month or so and is now in the two week referral period after having tests done.

The waitinghow on earth do you deal with the waiting?
jillc

Re: Cancer
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 08:06:09 pm »
The waiting is one of the worst bits for a relative say nothing of the person them self. I hope your brother gets some positive news soon, all you can do is take each day as it comes and support him when you can. There are no easy answers with this horrible disease but good luck to him.
