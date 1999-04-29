My Mum passed away on Saturday. On the Anniversary of Hillsborough.
She collapsed in the kitchen just over 4 weeks ago, we thought it was another diabetic hypo - she'd had a few falls from her type 1 diabetes hypos, after a hospital visit she'd usually recover after a week or so. This time it felt different.
After a scan on her head for a possible stroke (she'd had one before) , and a X-ray and scan on her chest for a possible heart attack (she also had heart failure). She went in for a scan on her liver as she was no longer easily storing glucose for her diabetes, they found un-countable lesions in her liver and a cancer in her stomach. I witnessed her dying in front of me in the hospice just 3 weeks after finding out. She died from the same type of cancer at the same age as my grandad. I'm just heartbroken.
Giving everybody strength and clarity of mind who is suffering with cancer or who has relatives suffering at this time.