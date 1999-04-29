Hi. Just wanted to update everyone on my situation. This is one of the best things on the internet.



In April I went to the doctor about swollen glands in my neck which had emerged in recent weeks. I was told that I may have lymphoma based on the physical presentation of what I was showing. A week later I attended the hospital and the haematologist indicated that I probably have lymphoma which was obviously very stressful. Although I didnt have any symptoms I began to think the worst with the emotional distress causing me to be absent.



I then had a biopsy which was performed by a radiologist who also indicated it was probably lymphoma. I then attended an echocardiogram at the hospital which showed that my heart was in good shape which was the first good news I received!



That was all 3 weeks ago. Today my haematologist called me at 1pm asking me to come into the hospital as my tissue results were in - almost 3 weeks of waiting.



I was told by Dr Bitla (the haematologist) that I have something a lot better than lymphoma. its not lymphoma. Its called CLL - Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia which is a slow progressing and low-grade disease thats not life threatening but requires a course of treatment over a few months. The doctor gave me a hi-5 such was his confidence in my treatment. Its weirdly very common - 1 in 200!! However its genuinely not life threatening which Im obviously reassured about.



Very relieved given the circumstances!!



Its been quite the month but Ill live!!!!