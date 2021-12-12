« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2525791 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43360 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
Kids at footy matches, begging banners for players' shirts.
And that kid who ran onto the pitch at the Legends game to get a selfie with Steven Gerrard.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43361 on: Yesterday at 06:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
Kids at footy matches, begging banners for players' shirts.
And that kid who ran onto the pitch at the Legends game to get a selfie with Steven Gerrard.

I saw a few the other day at the legends game. One asking for Dudek's gloves, but the one I liked the most was one asking for Gerrard's shirt. He was about 40 rows back on the Kop. How the fuck did he expect Gerrard to get it to him  ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43362 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:03:46 pm
I saw a few the other day at the legends game. One asking for Dudek's gloves, but the one I liked the most was one asking for Gerrard's shirt. He was about 40 rows back on the Kop. How the fuck did he expect Gerrard to get it to him  ;D
Mimic a sterling pen?
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43363 on: Today at 08:34:32 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
Tell you what grinds my gears, handful of people that will do anything to get themselves on TV, will whore themselves out to any show on any channel just to get themselves on the box. Im talking Joel Dommett, Jordan North, Stephen Mulhern etc. Hats off to their agents though getting them those gigs when theyre absolutely shite.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are another two, like a bad fart, they get absolutely everywhere.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43364 on: Today at 08:42:08 am »
I saw Mulhern on a Butlins advert, promoting a residency he has at one of them. Not exactly Vegas is it?

So many of the kids presenters of that era have somehow had longevity.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43365 on: Today at 09:38:38 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
Kids at footy matches, begging banners for players' shirts.
And that kid who ran onto the pitch at the Legends game to get a selfie with Steven Gerrard.

Guarantee it's all fueled by their parents.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43366 on: Today at 09:38:50 am »
That Judi Love is another who gets everywhere
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43367 on: Today at 09:39:23 am »
Sinusitis is back with a vengeance, feel all bunged and a bit dizzy at times :no
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43368 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
Tell you what grinds my gears, handful of people that will do anything to get themselves on TV, will whore themselves out to any show on any channel just to get themselves on the box. Im talking Joel Dommett, Jordan North, Stephen Mulhern etc. Hats off to their agents though getting them those gigs when theyre absolutely shite.
Bradley Walsh is on everything and not content with that ,hes got his son in on the act too.
That Roman kemp lads another ,just because his dad was in spandau ballet ,hes on everything too.
Then its usually a road trip ,dad and lad series swanning around America or Europe,where they bond .
Just fuck off
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43369 on: Today at 10:22:52 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:42:08 am
I saw Mulhern on a Butlins advert, promoting a residency he has at one of them. Not exactly Vegas is it?

So many of the kids presenters of that era have somehow had longevity.

I think I had Mulherne down as a guilty pleasure in that thread once! Initially i found him incredibly annoying but In For A Penny is quite lowbrow entertaining nonsense I can watch with the kids and have a giggle. Think he is that Redcoat background and I dont mind him so much.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43370 on: Today at 10:34:45 am »
Hes an arse faced weasel.

Speaking of arse faced weasels, when podcasts/Youtube channels initially launch and the main presenter/content is the sole focus, then people from behind the scenes or have minimal audio/screen time suddenly start becoming more and more prevalent and think the content revolves around them. The first series of Crouchs podcast was really interesting stuff, then Chris Stark started getting involved more and more and its just lad banter at this point. Rick Shiels podcast co-host is another that seems to be getting more and more airtime on his videos, little weasel.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43371 on: Today at 11:11:02 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 10:18:56 am
Bradley Walsh is on everything and not content with that ,hes got his son in on the act too.
That Roman kemp lads another ,just because his dad was in spandau ballet ,hes on everything too.
Then its usually a road trip ,dad and lad series swanning around America or Europe,where they bond .
Just fuck off

Walsh's son is also in casualty on BBC1 playing a nurse.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43372 on: Today at 11:20:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:02 am
Walsh's son is also in casualty

Lets just leave it there (no offence, Barns).
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43373 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:02 am
Walsh's son is also in casualty on BBC1 playing a nurse.
So we can expect Bradley turning up soon as a consultant or floor cleaner as comic relief very soon then  :)
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43374 on: Today at 11:29:49 am »
He was on 4 different saturday night programmes at the same time recently

Tommy Tiernan in Ireland, Michael McIntyre, the Chase and gladiators

Agent must be good

Tbf I like Bradley, I love the way sometimes he just loses it laughing and cant stop, if I was famous that would definitely be me
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43375 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:29:49 am
He was on 4 different saturday night programmes at the same time recently

Tommy Tiernan in Ireland, Michael McIntyre, the Chase and gladiators

Agent must be good

Tbf I like Bradley, I love the way sometimes he just loses it laughing and cant stop, if I was famous that would definitely be me
I dont mind him as such ,hes very good at what he does and any producer looking for a front man would want him as hes the best in his field.
But hes everywhere ,the chase ,gladiators,blankety blank , dr who ,is a guest on shows hes not in then just to make sure we havent had enough,lets get his son involved.
Give someone else a chance Bradley ..please.
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43376 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:29:49 am
Tbf I like Bradley, I love the way sometimes he just loses it laughing and cant stop

Some (all) of that is blatantly scripted though.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43377 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:47:48 am
Some (all) of that is blatantly scripted though.
Especially the fanny smeller question on the chase that they keep going on and on about so it can go into tv folklore .
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43378 on: Today at 12:12:19 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:50:41 am
Especially the fanny smeller question on the chase that they keep going on and on about so it can go into tv folklore .

Was funny as fuck though that one ;D

He was on the "Midnight gameshow" section of McIntyres Big Show and the brought Fanny Chmeler on that
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43379 on: Today at 12:21:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:12:19 pm
Was funny as fuck though that one ;D

He was on the "Midnight gameshow" section of McIntyres Big Show and the brought Fanny Chmeler on that
Yea it was funny 😄 ..we all revert to that 13 year old sniggering schoolboy with stuff like that .
Thought she was a good sport on there when they did that all things consideredlol
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43380 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:50:41 am
Especially the fanny smeller question on the chase that they keep going on and on about so it can go into tv folklore .
it was hilarious

The time ant and dec got him was brilliant too, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EV4Go2TlNY
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43381 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm »
The people moaning about the same people being on all the shows, maybe it's the fact that you only watch shit telly that's the problem.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43382 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:31:02 pm
The people moaning about the same people being on all the shows, maybe it's the fact that you only watch shit telly that's the problem.
Seems like the real problem is the UK doesn't produce enough entertianment talent.  :)
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43383 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm »
Google maps is pissing me off

- in the past few weeks its directions have been totally incorrect several times. What's the point of using it if you can't trust it?

- on my tablet when I ask for directions it only gives directions from my current location, no option to select another starting point.

Fix it you idiots.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43384 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:46:32 pm
Google maps is pissing me off

- in the past few weeks its directions have been totally incorrect several times. What's the point of using it if you can't trust it?

- on my tablet when I ask for directions it only gives directions from my current location, no option to select another starting point.

Fix it you idiots.

We had this at the weekend. Telling my partner to keep left at a junction then suddenly saying "oh I meant the right"
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43385 on: Today at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:31:02 pm
The people moaning about the same people being on all the shows, maybe it's the fact that you only watch shit telly that's the problem.

In my case its the wife who watches shit telly, I'm usually on the laptop listening to music and I look up and see XYZ on the telly.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43386 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:10:56 pm
In my case its the wife who watches shit telly, I'm usually on the laptop listening to music and I look up and see XYZ on the telly.

Quit getting distracted and fix Google maps...
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43387 on: Today at 03:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:31:02 pm
The people moaning about the same people being on all the shows, maybe it's the fact that you only watch shit telly that's the problem.

Yeah a lot of the names mentioned I've barely heard of, and some never seen on TV at all. Tbf the only "regular" broadcast TV I ever watch is sports and occasionally the news.
