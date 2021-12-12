Hes an arse faced weasel.
Speaking of arse faced weasels, when podcasts/Youtube channels initially launch and the main presenter/content is the sole focus, then people from behind the scenes or have minimal audio/screen time suddenly start becoming more and more prevalent and think the content revolves around them. The first series of Crouchs podcast was really interesting stuff, then Chris Stark started getting involved more and more and its just lad banter at this point. Rick Shiels podcast co-host is another that seems to be getting more and more airtime on his videos, little weasel.