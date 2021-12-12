Hes an arse faced weasel.



Speaking of arse faced weasels, when podcasts/Youtube channels initially launch and the main presenter/content is the sole focus, then people from behind the scenes or have minimal audio/screen time suddenly start becoming more and more prevalent and think the content revolves around them. The first series of Crouchs podcast was really interesting stuff, then Chris Stark started getting involved more and more and its just lad banter at this point. Rick Shiels podcast co-host is another that seems to be getting more and more airtime on his videos, little weasel.