Kids at footy matches, begging banners for players' shirts.

And that kid who ran onto the pitch at the Legends game to get a selfie with Steven Gerrard.



I saw a few the other day at the legends game. One asking for Dudek's gloves, but the one I liked the most was one asking for Gerrard's shirt. He was about 40 rows back on the Kop. How the fuck did he expect Gerrard to get it to him