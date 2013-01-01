« previous next »
Author Topic: The Teachers' Thread  (Read 123035 times)

Online Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 PM »
Weve done lots to reduce workload for staff.  Some are really stressed, but others are enjoying getting on with teaching.

I am being relentlessly positive and upbeat ... because I know that I can influence the mood of others if I am.

Im weighed down by enormous numbers of operational issues muskeg and I am knackered..  but its nice to see kids again.
Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:00:52 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:57:03 PM
Can I ask why people are stressed?  Is there a particular reason for it?

Fear I suppose. Classes of 30, small classrooms with social distancing impossible, little to no cleaning between lessons, I'm worried about bringing it home to my new born. First time in 18 years that I'm considering doing something else instead.
Online Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:13:46 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:00:52 PM
Fear I suppose. Classes of 30, small classrooms with social distancing impossible, little to no cleaning between lessons, I'm worried about bringing it home to my new born. First time in 18 years that I'm considering doing something else instead.
Yeah, weve got quite  small classrooms too. 

Just need to be careful to not get with 2 meters.  It is possible.  Fuck  knows whats happening  at the back of my class.  I dont go there.

Im not touching any work, they hand it all in on teams.

I reek of hand sanitiser, I could catch fire if I go near a flame. We have wipes for teachers and we wipe down ourselves at the end and start of lessons. Classroom are only used by one year group.

Your little one is very very unlikely to have serious issues of contracting the virus. It doesnt seem to really affect really young kids.  Whilst its scary, youre really unlikely to be putting your little one at risk. 

Think of the pluses.  How much  accountability have you seen?  Has it made anything worse?

