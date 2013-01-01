Fear I suppose. Classes of 30, small classrooms with social distancing impossible, little to no cleaning between lessons, I'm worried about bringing it home to my new born. First time in 18 years that I'm considering doing something else instead.



Yeah, weve got quite small classrooms too.Just need to be careful to not get with 2 meters. It is possible. Fuck knows whats happening at the back of my class. I dont go there.Im not touching any work, they hand it all in on teams.I reek of hand sanitiser, I could catch fire if I go near a flame. We have wipes for teachers and we wipe down ourselves at the end and start of lessons. Classroom are only used by one year group.Your little one is very very unlikely to have serious issues of contracting the virus. It doesnt seem to really affect really young kids. Whilst its scary, youre really unlikely to be putting your little one at risk.Think of the pluses. How much accountability have you seen? Has it made anything worse?