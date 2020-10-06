Yeah she teaches A-Level Lit too, but her school decided they wanted to offer Language so her and another teacher (being the only two with experience) designed the course and are the only two who teach it. Not that the school recognise that as they get fuck all extra for it.



She started with HoY when someone went off on sick so her timetable didnt allow for extra frees. It was only meant to be temp but ended up being for the whole year as the other teacher never returned. They promised extra frees when the timetables were being done for the following year as she was given it permanently but they actually took an hour off her - she had to fight to get more and ended up with the same as previously.



Come the following year they did the same again, and she ended up giving it up part way through that year (this was Feb 2020) as it was just too much. Was a 4 and a bit grand paycut but she was so much happier.