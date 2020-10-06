« previous next »
October 6, 2020, 09:42:43 PM
Weve done lots to reduce workload for staff.  Some are really stressed, but others are enjoying getting on with teaching.

I am being relentlessly positive and upbeat ... because I know that I can influence the mood of others if I am.

Im weighed down by enormous numbers of operational issues muskeg and I am knackered..  but its nice to see kids again.
October 7, 2020, 09:00:52 PM
Can I ask why people are stressed?  Is there a particular reason for it?

Fear I suppose. Classes of 30, small classrooms with social distancing impossible, little to no cleaning between lessons, I'm worried about bringing it home to my new born. First time in 18 years that I'm considering doing something else instead.
October 7, 2020, 09:13:46 PM
Fear I suppose. Classes of 30, small classrooms with social distancing impossible, little to no cleaning between lessons, I'm worried about bringing it home to my new born. First time in 18 years that I'm considering doing something else instead.
Yeah, weve got quite  small classrooms too. 

Just need to be careful to not get with 2 meters.  It is possible.  Fuck  knows whats happening  at the back of my class.  I dont go there.

Im not touching any work, they hand it all in on teams.

I reek of hand sanitiser, I could catch fire if I go near a flame. We have wipes for teachers and we wipe down ourselves at the end and start of lessons. Classroom are only used by one year group.

Your little one is very very unlikely to have serious issues of contracting the virus. It doesnt seem to really affect really young kids.  Whilst its scary, youre really unlikely to be putting your little one at risk. 

Think of the pluses.  How much  accountability have you seen?  Has it made anything worse?

October 23, 2020, 05:33:29 PM
So my GF handed her notice in today. She starts her PhD in Jan and obv has to give plenty of notice.

The Head and Head of Dept were in tears apparently but actually quite supportive. Think it helped she wasn't leaving to go to another school.

The head recommended she gets her name down for supply teaching (and they are apparently going to contact her directly once they know her uni schedule. Anyone done supply teaching before - any tips I can pass on to her?
October 23, 2020, 05:36:35 PM
Go armed.
October 23, 2020, 05:43:18 PM
Go armed.

That was already my advice  ;D ;D
October 23, 2020, 06:10:24 PM
If its in her old school it'll be a doddle.

Hardest thing is trying to establish a reputation but if the kids already know her I'm sure she'll be fine.
October 24, 2020, 03:50:01 PM
Hope you all manage to enjoy the half-term break and switch off a bit x
Today at 07:31:34 PM
Hope everyone is having a good half term.

Just a few questions for anyone who has done a Head of Year role before - how many free periods should you be getting per week?

There's 6 head of Years in the school and having looked at their timetables they all seem to have more free time than me
 I teach English to every single year group this year whereas the other HOY either only teach A Level subjects and KS4 mainly or aren't a full time teacher anyway.

We have 8 x 40 minute lessons per day. I currently have the following frees per day of 40 minutes so I teach 30 out of 40 lessons per week.

Monday- 0
Tuesday - 2
Wednesday- 3
Thursday - 2
Friday- 3

Does that seem about right? I've never done this role before so genuinely have no idea.

Today at 07:36:36 PM
My missus used to get 11 (55 mins) over 2 weeks when she was HoY.

Shes also an English teacher, as well as being one of two who handled the A-Level Eng Lang course.

As with you, she got less than the others and eventually she ended up giving it up as they didnt give her any more despite saying they would.
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 07:39:14 PM »
My missus used to get 11 over 2 weeks when she was HoY.

Shes also an English teacher, as well as being one of two who handled the A-Level Eng Lang course.

As with you, she got less than the others and eventually she ended up giving it up as they didnt give her any more despite saying they would.

Cheers.

Yeah I'm teaching A Level for the first time in 6 years as well with a totally different course.

I feel sometimes like I'm overloaded. For example if something kicks off with my year group on a Monday I literally have no time at all in the day other than a break or lunch time to try and sort it out.

I'm only doing this role temporary until someone comes back from maternity (probably around Arpil time). The pay is nice for me at the minute as planning a wedding but definitely wouldn't want to do it full time as it's more stress than its worth IMO
Today at 07:45:44 PM
HoY here, also temporary although the person I was covering for is back and head of a different year now so who knows how long Ill last as it

I get 11 or 12 non contact a fortnight (which is more than my HoD)

Still love the role though; Id never wanted to progress as a curriculum leader but found my niche with pastoral
Today at 07:46:30 PM
Yeah she teaches A-Level Lit too, but her school decided they wanted to offer Language so her and another teacher (being the only two with experience) designed the course and are the only two who teach it. Not that the school recognise that as they get fuck all extra for it.

She started with HoY when someone went off on sick so her timetable didnt allow for extra frees. It was only meant to be temp but ended up being for the whole year as the other teacher never returned. They promised extra frees when the timetables were being done for the following year as she was given it permanently but they actually took an hour off her - she had to fight to get more and ended up with the same as previously.

Come the following year they did the same again, and she ended up giving it up part way through that year (this was Feb 2020) as it was just too much. Was a 4 and a bit grand paycut but she was so much happier.
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 07:52:01 PM »
HoY here, also temporary although the person I was covering for is back and head of a different year now so who knows how long Ill last as it

I get 11 or 12 non contact a fortnight (which is more than my HoD)

Still love the role though; Id never wanted to progress as a curriculum leader but found my niche with pastoral

Are those frees an hour long?
