Would be happy to go for him or have got Wharton from Blackburn, but I think once players are established in the first team somewhere they'll expect regular first team football straight away and the transfer fee gets inflated. Probably why Bellingham chose Dortmund at the time as he was promised he'd play every week.



Key is getting players before they break through somewhere like Clark, Mcconnell, Doak and Nyoni.



I think it is a mixture of both.. getting a few in young and then a few that have more potential to get close to first team football.this group is unique.. interesting to see how many can become first team regulars.I think our preparation and ability to close this young talent is extraordinary.. reading interviews with Lee Clarke.. 4/5 clubs agreed fees and we apparently impressed the player (& father) about how much we knew about Bobby Clarke.. and that and working with Klopp closed the deal.Hopefully the next manager has similar power of persuasion... I totally agree that the academy sells itself at the moment.. and having all players together and giving youth a chance will pay off in the end .it allows us to get some real quality in specific roles.The clearance of players last summer has created such an opportunity and platform for young and others to come ...