Honestly, are we just signing every former PL footballers kid?Just read about Maynor Figueroas son (former wigan player) who plays for the u18s?Apparently his a goal machine too.
Like father, like son: the Liverpool talents following in famous footstepsJayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Bobby Clark all come from footballing families what is behind this Anfield trend?https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/29/like-father-like-son-the-liverpool-talents-following-in-famous-footsteps
Hopefully we can really go in for a few highly rated teenagers in the summer again. It's obviously a no-brainer as a model, and for producing your HG quota, but the Academy sells itself at the moment. Players will be desperate to come here.
Archie Gray would cost a bomb but if Leeds don't get promoted we should try for him, he's class.
Would be happy to go for him or have got Wharton from Blackburn, but I think once players are established in the first team somewhere they'll expect regular first team football straight away and the transfer fee gets inflated. Probably why Bellingham chose Dortmund at the time as he was promised he'd play every week.Key is getting players before they break through somewhere like Clark, Mcconnell, Doak and Nyoni.
