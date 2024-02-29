« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:30:11 pm
3-0
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:31:41 pm
Disappointing, too many mistakes. Lot of players unavailable of course.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:39:36 pm
Time for some darts.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:45:30 pm
3,460 at Elland Road
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:49:50 pm
3-1 Kone Doherty
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
February 29, 2024, 08:53:40 pm
Any chance comms onm LFCTV could should up about the handball?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 06:15:44 am
Honestly, are we just signing every former PL footballers kid?

Just read about Maynor Figueroas son (former wigan player) who plays for the u18s?

Apparently his a goal machine too.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 06:18:44 am
mullyred94
Honestly, are we just signing every former PL footballers kid?

Just read about Maynor Figueroas son (former wigan player) who plays for the u18s?

Apparently his a goal machine too.

The Spice Boys being replaced by the Nepo Kids.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 07:32:50 am
Party Phil
Like father, like son: the Liverpool talents following in famous footsteps
Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Bobby Clark all come from footballing families  what is behind this Anfield trend?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/29/like-father-like-son-the-liverpool-talents-following-in-famous-footsteps
I'm pretty sure Neil, Jason, Lee and Flash were all excited to see their lads play on Wednesday night.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 09:54:15 am
Hopefully we can really go in for a few highly rated teenagers in the summer again. It's obviously a no-brainer as a model, and for producing your HG quota, but the Academy sells itself at the moment. Players will be desperate to come here.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 09:56:09 am
Fromola
Hopefully we can really go in for a few highly rated teenagers in the summer again. It's obviously a no-brainer as a model, and for producing your HG quota, but the Academy sells itself at the moment. Players will be desperate to come here.

Archie Gray would cost a bomb but if Leeds don't get promoted we should try for him, he's class.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 10:21:58 am
Draex
Archie Gray would cost a bomb but if Leeds don't get promoted we should try for him, he's class.

Would be happy to go for him or have got Wharton from Blackburn, but I think once players are established in the first team somewhere they'll expect regular first team football straight away and the transfer fee gets inflated. Probably why Bellingham chose Dortmund at the time as he was promised he'd play every week.

Key is getting players before they break through somewhere like Clark, Mcconnell, Doak and Nyoni.


Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 11:07:42 am
Fromola
Would be happy to go for him or have got Wharton from Blackburn, but I think once players are established in the first team somewhere they'll expect regular first team football straight away and the transfer fee gets inflated. Probably why Bellingham chose Dortmund at the time as he was promised he'd play every week.

Key is getting players before they break through somewhere like Clark, Mcconnell, Doak and Nyoni.

I think it is a mixture of both.. getting a few in young and then a few that have more potential to get close to first team football.

this group is unique.. interesting to see how many can become first team regulars.

I think our preparation and ability to close this young talent is extraordinary.. reading interviews with Lee Clarke.. 4/5 clubs agreed fees and we apparently impressed the player (& father) about how much we knew about Bobby Clarke.. and that and working with Klopp closed the deal.

Hopefully the next manager has similar power of persuasion... I totally agree that the academy sells itself at the moment.. and having all players together and giving youth a chance will pay off in the end .

it allows us to get  some real quality in specific roles.

The clearance of players last summer has created such an opportunity and platform for young and others to come ...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
March 1, 2024, 01:47:46 pm
New manager will have a big squad to make decisions on! If its Xabi, is athleticism key?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:56:08 pm
Liverpool Under 21 Side To Face Aston Villa

Mrozek , Miles , Rhys Williams , Nallo , Scanlon , McConnell , Pilling , Nyoni , Gordon , Musialowski , Koumas
Subs
Davidson , Kelly , Pinnington , Morrison Kone Doherty


Kick Off 2 PM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:09:57 pm
Goal

Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 1
Omari Kellyman 5
